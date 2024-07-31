We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
'I like them more than my Pyrex': These glass containers are down to $40 for 12
Leakproof and made of ultra-durable borosilicate, this set of food-storage heroes is built to last.
If you're a fan of leftovers, good for you for not letting perfectly good grub go to waste. But we're also willing to bet you have a cabinet full of stained, mismatched plastic containers that make packing up said leftovers quite the chore. Well, it might be time for a little upgrade. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy, glass JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. Oh, and this 24-piece set is on sale for $40 at Amazon.
Got leftovers? Ditch the plastic for these super-strong glass containers.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
With 12 containers and matching lids, this sale brings each pair down to just over $3. (In comparison, this Rubbermaid set costs the same and only includes four containers.) Upon checking our trackers, we noticed the starting price of $70 is likely inflated, but you're still getting a solid deal considering the size of this set, which was purchased over 20,000 times in the past month.
Why do I need this? 🤔
These food storage containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used in thermal tiles on space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to an insane 1,040°F and can go in the microwave (without a lid). You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away.
With this set, you'll get four rectangular containers, four square containers and four round containers that range from 11 to 35 ounces. The included lids have airtight silicone seals and snap shut on each side to keep food fresh and prevent leaks. Now you'll have ample storage for everything from leftovers to ingredients you've prepped for the week.
What reviewers say 💬
Over 10,000 Amazon customers are loving their JoyJolt food storage containers.
Pros 👍
"Best storage containers I have ever owned, and I'm 73," shared one wowed shopper. "Needless to say, I have many. I was so tired of fighting with poor-fitting lids. These are amazingly functional."
"Absolutely love how versatile these containers are," gushed another impressed buyer. "The glass is sturdy and [the] lids are easy to clean and do not stain. Both containers and lids did well in my top rack dishwasher without any warping. I put soup in the container and flipped it upside down on my counter just to test if it would leak, and not one drop escaped through the seal."
"These are excellent quality!" exclaimed a third customer. "Honestly, I like them more than my Pyrex containers. The lids stay on well, they stack together nicely and they wash up well!"
Cons 👎
That same customer also reported, "My only complaint is the lids are annoying to store, but otherwise I love them and will be ordering more!" (Psst: Keep scrolling for a smart lid storage solution.)
Said another buyer: "Great for minimal leftovers. Ideal for going into lunch boxes. But for family-sized leftovers, they are too small."
This set is available in four colors — get it in black, green, gray (pictured) or periwinkle.
As promised, here's that smart lid storage solution:
This popular problem-solver has five adjustable dividers so you can neatly organize your lids by size, shape or however you'd like. No more messy stack of mystery lids taking up precious space!
"Really nice storage container for lids," wrote one happy reviewer. "Easy to put together ... fit well in [my] cupboard and helped clean up and organize the clutter."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner$86$124Save $38
Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum$100$150Save $50
Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum$220$300Save $80 with coupon
Kitchen
Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set$80$180Save $100
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle$180$370Save $190
Home
Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6$12$20Save $8
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$26Save $9
ChomChom Roller$20$28Save $8
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack$24$120Save $96 with coupon
LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen$28$57Save $29 with Prime
Saker Mini Chain Saw$40$80Save $40 with Prime
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack$48$60Save $12 with coupon
Morento Air Purifier$74$220Save $146 with coupon
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver$139$239Save $100