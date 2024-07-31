'I like them more than my Pyrex': These glass containers are down to $40 for 12

Leakproof and made of ultra-durable borosilicate, this set of food-storage heroes is built to last.

If you're a fan of leftovers, good for you for not letting perfectly good grub go to waste. But we're also willing to bet you have a cabinet full of stained, mismatched plastic containers that make packing up said leftovers quite the chore. Well, it might be time for a little upgrade. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy, glass JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. Oh, and this 24-piece set is on sale for $40 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

With 12 containers and matching lids, this sale brings each pair down to just over $3. (In comparison, this Rubbermaid set costs the same and only includes four containers.) Upon checking our trackers, we noticed the starting price of $70 is likely inflated, but you're still getting a solid deal considering the size of this set, which was purchased over 20,000 times in the past month.

Why do I need this? 🤔

These food storage containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used in thermal tiles on space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to an insane 1,040°F and can go in the microwave (without a lid). You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away.

With this set, you'll get four rectangular containers, four square containers and four round containers that range from 11 to 35 ounces. The included lids have airtight silicone seals and snap shut on each side to keep food fresh and prevent leaks. Now you'll have ample storage for everything from leftovers to ingredients you've prepped for the week.

The name doesn't lie — these food storage containers really do give us a jolt of joy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 10,000 Amazon customers are loving their JoyJolt food storage containers.

Pros 👍

"Best storage containers I have ever owned, and I'm 73," shared one wowed shopper. "Needless to say, I have many. I was so tired of fighting with poor-fitting lids. These are amazingly functional."

"Absolutely love how versatile these containers are," gushed another impressed buyer. "The glass is sturdy and [the] lids are easy to clean and do not stain. Both containers and lids did well in my top rack dishwasher without any warping. I put soup in the container and flipped it upside down on my counter just to test if it would leak, and not one drop escaped through the seal."

"These are excellent quality!" exclaimed a third customer. "Honestly, I like them more than my Pyrex containers. The lids stay on well, they stack together nicely and they wash up well!"

Cons 👎

That same customer also reported, "My only complaint is the lids are annoying to store, but otherwise I love them and will be ordering more!" (Psst: Keep scrolling for a smart lid storage solution.)

Said another buyer: "Great for minimal leftovers. Ideal for going into lunch boxes. But for family-sized leftovers, they are too small."

As promised, here's that smart lid storage solution:

Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 This popular problem-solver has five adjustable dividers so you can neatly organize your lids by size, shape or however you'd like. No more messy stack of mystery lids taking up precious space! "Really nice storage container for lids," wrote one happy reviewer. "Easy to put together ... fit well in [my] cupboard and helped clean up and organize the clutter." $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $86 $124 Save $38 See at Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum $220 $300 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $80 $180 Save $100 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180 $370 Save $190 See at Amazon

Home

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 See at Amazon

ChomChom Roller $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $24 $120 Save $96 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $48 $60 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $74 $220 Save $146 with coupon See at Amazon