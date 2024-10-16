I scrolled through 17,000+ Nordstrom new arrivals for October — here are my top 18

As your resident shopping editor, I spent hours scouring the Nordstrom's digital racks to find the latest drops from Ugg, Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams and more.

Like any fall fashion-loving shopping aficionado, one of my favorite things to do on a crisp autumn morning is to scroll through Nordstrom's new arrivals section. I live for things like cozy fall sweaters, trendy jackets and comfy boots — it's basically my happy place. Before you ask, yes, I already have 82 items (give or take) saved for later in my shopping cart.

This month, the Nordstrom new arrivals section is well-stocked with tens of thousands of goodies, which is...a lot. Instead of suffering through that fall fashion-induced headache, I did the dirty work for you and scoured through the digital racks to find the best picks worth shopping in my professional opinion. You're welcome! From the coziest Ugg socks to a fun pair of pink kicks and the sweetest Ralph Lauren sweater, scroll below to shop the best 18 editor-approved Nordstrom new arrivals in October.

Nordstrom Open Edit Crewneck Satin T-Shirt This satin top is the easiest way to fancy up the casual white tee. It still has that chill t-shirt vibe that we all know and love while still being appropriate for fancier events depending on how you style it. The oversized silhouette hangs effortlessly and also comes in black and olive green. $60 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Mini Lip Set When it comes to universally flattering makeup, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection reigns supreme. The classic nude-pink shade is front and center in this three-piece lip kit (valued at $43), featuring a matte lipstick, lip liner and lip gloss. Yes, you technically can use them separately, but I highly suggest using them together just as Queen Charlotte intended. $35 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams The Cozy CozyChic Wearable Blanket I am so pleased to report that Barefoot Dreams took the "dreams" part of its name seriously and created this glorious poncho/sweatshirt/blanket/sleeping bag/hug with a hood. And it's made from the brand's famously soft knit that won't shrink, pill or wrinkle. There's even a kangaroo pocket?! I can already see the A+ naps in my future... $165 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ugg Clarice Slouchy Knee High Socks Is there anything better than fluffy socks? This cozy pair from Ugg is, well, the epitome of cozy — and will keep all ten toes warm through fall and winter. Because Ugg is the champ of all things soft and warm, I have no doubt that my feet will thank me for wearing these. And before you ask, no, you can never have too many fuzzy socks. $32 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kork-Ease Arline Chelsea Boot A black Chelsea bootie and fall go together like mac and cheese, only better (and I really, really love mac and cheese). Not only is this sleek pair chic and timeless, it's also supremely comfortable thanks to the signature lightweight Kork-Ease construction. You can also grab them in metallic bronze and brown. No matter what color you get, they honestly go with everything. $200 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Function101 Magnetic Cable Organizers If you're anything like me, then you have around one zillion cords all tanged together and overwhelming your life. Well, this little organizer is 1) cute and 2) does the trick. They're basically weighted magnetic blocks that can connect together or be used separately to keep those cables in place. $20 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Voluspa 'Wicked' Pink Goes Good With Green Candle Duo Every major movie event spawns hundreds of brand collabs — and Wicked is no exception. The difference though? The collabs are so, so, so good. Take, for example, this Voluspa candle duo. The set features a pink candle and a green candle (duh) with a golden wick trimmer. Elphaba's green candle is a magical woody fragrance that pairs perfectly with Glinda's fun pink floral scent. They also make the cutest home decor. $98 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cece Floral Embroidered Mock Neck Sweater At first glance, this seems like a regular black mock neck sweater, right? Well if you look a little closer you'll see that the chest area and sleeves are adorned with embroidered florals for a dash of sweetness to the otherwise simple garment. The sweater also comes in red, white, tan, gray and burgundy, further proving that florals are a cold-weather thing. $99 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kate Spade Medium Bleecker Saffiano Leather Tote I love a good tote bag, but they don't always have to be giant, you know? That's why I'm obsessed with this little green Kate Spade tote. It's big enough to fit the essentials like my wallet, phone, keys, sunglasses, etc. — instead of a laptop, though, I can fit a book. For those days when I want a tote but don't need a tote. $248 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants Yes, Spanx does make more than just shapewear — the brand's lineup also includes these supremely comfortable wide leg pants that function as both lounge pants and outside pants. They come in five colors, including gray and black, but celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon have inspired me to wear more navy this fall. $138 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ilia Deep Beauty Lip Sketch Trio While I've been a lipstick girly for decades, lately I've been experimenting with just using lip liners and crayons instead of the classic stick. Ilia is one of my favorite makeup brands and I've been dying to try their lip crayon — so this value set (worth $48) is the perfect excuse. The trio includes universally flattering soft pink, terracotta brown and cool mauve shades, all formulated to be ultra-moisturizing. $34 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Halogen Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt Never, ever underestimate the power of a simple black long-sleeve tee. Not only is the price right for this one, its versatility is unmatched. I can pair it with everything from jeans, leggings, skirts (mini, midi and maxi) and layer it under dresses. Honestly, I may even sleep in it on cold, lazy nights. I mean, the cost per wear is basically $0. $39 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nike Dunk Low Basketball Sneaker To put it plainly, I love a good pair of Nike Dunks. The streamlined, old school look of the iconic off-court basketball shoe is so timeless. However, I've never seen a blush pink pair like this one. And, wouldn't you know, I also love a good pair of pink sneakers. As someone who wears a lot of black 24/7/365 (I'm a born-and-bred New Yorker, the stereotype is real), this pop of soft color is the easiest way to bring a little life to any outfit. $115 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Homesick Monica's Apartment Candle It's no secret that everyone's wanted to live at Monica's giant purple (and rent-controlled) apartment from Friends at some point in their lives, right? Yeah, same. While a West Village apartment that size will set you back millions, a candle that smells like it won't — which is why the genius minds at Homesick dropped this themed candle. It has the coziest notes of coriander fir, amber and suede and will make a perfect holiday gift. $37 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Dreamy Days Print Pajamas There's just something about a fresh set of pajamas that makes me feel that much more put together, and I cannot stop thinking about this luxe pair from Free People. It comes with a long-sleeved button-up top and flowy pants in the dreamiest print. Honestly, I can already see myself wearing the pieces separately while out and about. $98 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Splendid x Cella Jane Long Sleeve Sweater Dress 'Tis the season for simple sweater dresses and you can't get more classic than this black one. The closet staple features a relaxed silhouette and flattering v-neck for a comfy fit. I can dress it up with heeled boots for work or date night and even pair it with sneakers if I want a more casual look. Pro tip: wear this to Thanksgiving if you want to look good and feel good post-Turkey. $138 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Lauren Ralph Lauren Intarsia Beagle Cotton Sweater Why wear a plain sweater when you can wear a sweater with a pup on it? This olive green knit from Ralph Lauren is one of those novel and fun pieces of clothing that will quickly turn into a go-to. And you can have a cute dog around you all the time! Warning: it might make your real dog a little jealous. $145 at Nordstrom