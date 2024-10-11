I shop for a living, and here's all the fall fashion I'm buying from Madewell

Looking to refresh your wardrobe with a few fashionable basics? Madewell is the place to go. The retailer is like the moodier, more casual sister of J.Crew. It's the brand equivalent of the girl who effortlessly makes a plain white T-shirt and jeans look cool. And, in my humble opinion, those jeans are some of the best on the market for fit, comfort and style. That's why it's become my go-to season after season, and below, I've listed exactly what I'm buying from Madewell for fall.

As a Yahoo shopping writer, I do a lot of online shopping (ahem, I mean research). At least five days a week, I'm browsing the web for the best new finds, and let me tell you, there's a lot to love at Madewell.

Its fall collection is filled with soft wool sweaters, quality denim, leather bags and suede shoes. But I scrolled through all of the brand's offerings to find the pieces that will get me the best bang for my buck, and I found eight styles to mix and match, keeping the season's top trends in mind. If you need a little help updating your own closet for fall, take a look at what I'm buying from Madewell.

Madewell Mini Crossbody Bag in Soft Grain You're likely to see brown suede everywhere this fall! This 100% leather bag is a great buy, because it's versatile enough to wear with anything — casual or dressed up — and from season to season. Plus, this one is big enough to hold all of the essentials (and a little extra) and it has an adjustable strap. $98 at Madewell

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean Perfect Vintage Jeans are one of Madewell's bestsellers, and for good reason. They're not too skinny, not too wide. They come in a range of shades and lengths. And, they have magic pockets in the front for smoothing and slimming. I've owned quite a few pairs of these jeans over the years, and they're consistently my most-worn style. This shade pairs well with brown suede boots, sneakers, heels and more. $100 at Madewell

Madewell Boiled Wool Sweater Shirt Jacket I love a shirt jacket, and this boiled wool version is warm enough to wear on a chilly fall day, but not so warm that I have to take it off when I step inside. Boiled wool is naturally water- and wind-resistant, which is a major bonus on unpredictable weather days. Last year, I accidentally spilled a glass of red wine on a friend wearing a similar jacket. At first, I was horrified, but to my relief (and hers), the wine literally rolled off. Since then, I've been on the hunt for my own, because I love a jacket that's both stylish and functional. $114 at Madewell

Madewell The Emmett Wide-Leg Pant in Corduroy: Welt Pocket Edition In chillier months, I mostly wear jeans. It's hard to find other types of casual pants that are just as comfy and versatile. That's why I decided to pick up this pair of wide-leg corduroys. I can wear them dressed up or down, with a white T-shirt, a sweater or hey, even a chambray blouse. $128 at Madewell

Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers My mom — a nurse who stands on her feet all day and prioritizes comfy shoes in and out of the hospital — convinced me to buy these sneakers years ago. Now, every year or two I refresh my wardrobe with a new pair. They're so comfortable, I've worn them for long walks with no issues, and they go with everything. $88 at Madewell