I shop for a living, and here's all the fall fashion I'm buying from Madewell
These mix-and-match pieces hit that style sweet spot: They're on trend and classic at the same time.
Looking to refresh your wardrobe with a few fashionable basics? Madewell is the place to go. The retailer is like the moodier, more casual sister of J.Crew. It's the brand equivalent of the girl who effortlessly makes a plain white T-shirt and jeans look cool. And, in my humble opinion, those jeans are some of the best on the market for fit, comfort and style. That's why it's become my go-to season after season, and below, I've listed exactly what I'm buying from Madewell for fall.
As a Yahoo shopping writer, I do a lot of online shopping (ahem, I mean research). At least five days a week, I'm browsing the web for the best new finds, and let me tell you, there's a lot to love at Madewell.
Its fall collection is filled with soft wool sweaters, quality denim, leather bags and suede shoes. But I scrolled through all of the brand's offerings to find the pieces that will get me the best bang for my buck, and I found eight styles to mix and match, keeping the season's top trends in mind. If you need a little help updating your own closet for fall, take a look at what I'm buying from Madewell.
Celebrities like Martha Stewart and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted wearing denim or chambray shirts as of late. I'm hopping on the trend with this flowy chambray blouse. You can wear it with black jeans or a colorful pair of trousers. Honestly, you can even wear it with another pair of blue jeans — just choose a darker shade than the top.
You're likely to see brown suede everywhere this fall! This 100% leather bag is a great buy, because it's versatile enough to wear with anything — casual or dressed up — and from season to season. Plus, this one is big enough to hold all of the essentials (and a little extra) and it has an adjustable strap.
Perfect Vintage Jeans are one of Madewell's bestsellers, and for good reason. They're not too skinny, not too wide. They come in a range of shades and lengths. And, they have magic pockets in the front for smoothing and slimming.
I've owned quite a few pairs of these jeans over the years, and they're consistently my most-worn style. This shade pairs well with brown suede boots, sneakers, heels and more.
I love a shirt jacket, and this boiled wool version is warm enough to wear on a chilly fall day, but not so warm that I have to take it off when I step inside. Boiled wool is naturally water- and wind-resistant, which is a major bonus on unpredictable weather days.
Last year, I accidentally spilled a glass of red wine on a friend wearing a similar jacket. At first, I was horrified, but to my relief (and hers), the wine literally rolled off. Since then, I've been on the hunt for my own, because I love a jacket that's both stylish and functional.
Catching me wrapping up in this wool-alpaca bouclé sweater all season long! The oversized fit is perfect for pairing with leggings, but it's pretty enough to dress up with jeans and heeled booties as well. Plus, I love the blue, another big trend for fall.
In chillier months, I mostly wear jeans. It's hard to find other types of casual pants that are just as comfy and versatile. That's why I decided to pick up this pair of wide-leg corduroys. I can wear them dressed up or down, with a white T-shirt, a sweater or hey, even a chambray blouse.
My mom — a nurse who stands on her feet all day and prioritizes comfy shoes in and out of the hospital — convinced me to buy these sneakers years ago. Now, every year or two I refresh my wardrobe with a new pair. They're so comfortable, I've worn them for long walks with no issues, and they go with everything.
You can't go wrong with a classic satin cami. I love the deep, rich color and plan to wear it on its own with jeans, under a cardigan or under a white button-down blouse. It has a gorgeous, flowy drape that makes it look more expensive than it is.