I sweat a lot — these under-$25 sweat-absorbing bra liners are my favourite summer hack

If you deal with chafing or irritation around your bra, these liners are an absolute game-changer.

In general, I'm a pretty sweaty person, and in the summer, it's about a million times worse. I have a few products that I simply cannot live without during the hot months to help me deal with sweat and chafing, especially in the bra area.

Sweaty boobs are perhaps not the sexiest topic in the world, but hey — it's a human problem, and you've likely dealt with this issue before — especially if you're a chesty human. One of my tricks? This More of Me to Love Bra Liner from Amazon Canada helps me stay dry and comfortable. To learn why I can't live without it and decide if it's right for you, keep scrolling.

More of Me to Love 90 100 Expert Score More of Me to Love Bra Liner This bra liner is a game changer for hot summer days and prevents my skin from becoming irritated. Pros Wicks sweat and excess moisture

Prevents sweat from staining clothing

Prevents rashes and chafing Cons Fit may not be secure depending on your bra

May be visible under tight clothing From $24 at Amazon Canada

The details

The bra liner comes in a pack of three (white, tan and black) and is available in sizes small to XX-large. It's made with a blend of viscose and cotton that wicks sweat away and has the added benefit of protecting your skin from your underwire digging into you.

To use it, you put on your bra like normal, then tuck the liner under your bra band. The part of the fabric that's a bit larger goes between your breasts, which also helps wick away sweat from between your boobs.

What I like about it

I really like that this band stays in place and that I don't have to worry about it falling off throughout the day. It might need slight readjustments throughout the day, but that's because your bra shifts around as you move.

The liner never feels wet to the touch, even if I've been sweating all day, and it genuinely makes me feel so much more comfortable. Before using this liner, after a hot day while wearing a bra, my skin would be angry and sometimes even be chafed, raw or develop a rash. This liner prevents that from happening, and once I'm done wearing it for the day, I just toss it in the laundry.

The More of Me to Love Bra Liner is a must-have in my summer wardrobe (Photo via Sarah Rohoman)

I also really like that it comes in a pack of three. Summers in Toronto are no joke, and being able to have a few in my dresser prevents me from having to re-wear one (gross) or going without until I do laundry.

What I don't like about it

I don't often wear fitted clothes, but if I am wearing something skin-tight, this liner can occasionally be seen under my clothing. That being said, it prevents sweat from seeping through, which I'd definitely find more embarrassing than a slight bump around my bra line.

If I'm not wearing a super sturdy bra, this liner is not going to stay in place, but I'd say that's the fault of me and my bra and not the liner itself.

I wish that the pack came in three tan colours instead of the black and white option, but that's more of a personal preference than anything else. When I take my shirt off I find the black and white stand out quite starkly against my bra, but since I'm not going shirtless in public, it's somewhat of a nonissue.

What others are saying

The More of Me to Love Bra Liner has a 4-star rating on Amazon and more than 2,500 ratings.

One shopper says it gets rid of "rivers of boob sweat" and prevents "underwire digging in," as well as stopping lacy bras from chafing against their skin. They say it keeps them "dry and comfortable" all summer.

Reviewers say these bra liners work "like a charm" (Amazon).

"Works like a charm," said another, noting that the "sweating between the ladies" had been annoying and itchy.

However, one shopper says the liners "don’t stay put," while another said that it's "just too much work" to keep adjusting them throughout the day.

Like me, one person shared they wanted "more colour options" or the ability to buy them in just one colour.

The verdict

The More of Me to Love Bra Liners aren't perfect, but to me, it's a must-have since it does what it says they'll do: wick sweat from your boobs, which leaves you feeling comfortable and dry.

I used to deal with nasty chafe marks around my ribcage in the summertime from sweaty bra bands irritating my skin, but with this liner, I'm saved from that irritating dilemma.

These are a game-changer for me and my needs, and I'll always have them in my wardrobe to reach for on those sweltering days.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

