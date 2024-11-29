I tested 250+ anti-aging skin care products this year: Here's my Black Friday shopping list

Many of our fave anti-aging products are on sale for Black Friday. But don't hesitate — these deals ain't getting any younger. (Amazon)

Black Friday deals are here, which, for many shoppers, mean a once-annual opportunity to score serious savings on big-ticket tech and home items (trust me, your uncle has been waiting all year to buy that Solo Stove). But, for me — a vain middle-aged beauty editor, soon turning the tender age of 52! — this is the moment to snag major markdowns on all my favorite anti-aging skin-care. Truly, there's a Black Friday beauty sale to address each and every one of my getting-older issues, from eye bags to a crepey neck to a sagging jaw. I test skin-care solutions for a living, and while most anti-aging products are ineffective (or at least majorly overhyped), I also have dozens in my arsenal that have made a visible difference in the texture, clarity, firmness and brightness of my skin.



Let me be clear: I don't necessarily expect any beauty product — discounted for Black Friday or not — to turn back the clock. That's a (bankrupt) fool's errand. But I do try hundreds of products each year and, over time, I've identified the tried-and-true ultra-hydrating creams, wrinkle-minimizing serums and de-puffing eye masks that not only freshen my complexion, but also soothe my dried-out and tired cold-weather skin. In combing through the plethora of Black Friday 2024 beauty sales, I'm on the lookout for products with high-quality ingredients I recognize from skin-care brands I trust with a proven track record of results.



The beauty deals below represent some of my all-time favorite products. Most are clinically proven or, at the very least, wildly well-reviewed.

The best Black Friday anti-aging skin-care deals

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $7 $14 Save $7 If your under-eyes are looking puffy, dark and tired, we're happy to report that there's an easy — and tres affordable — fix. These eye masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you're getting a spa treatment in your own home. Made with real gold and ingredients like tea tree oil, glycerin, castor oil and collagen, these patches promise to revitalize your skin and reduce puffiness in 20 minutes. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Rescue Balm +Dark Spot Retouch Recovery Cream $6 $12 Save $6 This skin-soothing, color-correcting cream is made specifically for disguising angry, red post-blemish skin (essentially the period between when you pop a pimple and it heals), but I find it works well for any redness or dark spots on my face — especially broken capillaries around my nose, my weird red chin and brown-ish sun damage too. It has the texture of a lightweight, silky serum, absorbs fast and leaves areas where you want a "color correction" primed for your normal foundation or concealer. I can't guarantee it will work for your skin as well as it does mine, but at $6 (half off!) it's certainly worth a try. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $7 $16 Save $9 with Prime + code There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has over 27,000 five-star reviews and, right now, it's more than half off. Save $9 with Prime + code Copied! BMXSJR05 $7 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $13 $25 Save $12 My beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It's won multiple awards, has over 55,000 five-star Amazon reviews and impresses most beauty editors I know. After using it the first time (here is my full review), my face was noticeably dewier and other users have boasted about its ability to hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. When I tried it again this month, after a medi-spa laser treatment, I found it soothed and calmed my skin as it healed, lending a healthy sheen. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) $16 $35 Save $19 Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now, they're 60% off! They're also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Gold Bond Age Renew Neck & Chest Firming Cream $10 $16 Save $6 This is the cream you want if you're, like, "I think tightening creams are BS but I also want to believe they are true because I currently hate my neck." The Gold Bond firming cream is no frills but gets the job done (the job being tighter jowls and a less reptilian neck). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side, but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. Note: You'll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won't, of course, magically make you appear 25, but being able to snag this ample size for less makes this product worth a go. $10 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $12 at Walmart$16 at CVS Pharmacy

Amazon Albolene Face Moisturizer and Makeup Remover $10 $19 Save $9 Albolene's inconspicuous, no-frills moisturizing face cleanser is one of those in-the-know beauty secrets, a product you'd never think to buy for yourself until a friend says, "YOU MUST GET THIS. IT'S CHANGED MY LIFE." Well, I am that friend, telling you this lush, velvety, mild, no-fragrance cream is about to transform your entire night skin-care routine and make your face a whole lot softer and happier in the process. The gentle, century-old cleansing product removes makeup effortlessly, without water (though you can choose to take it off by using a damp washcloth or cotton pad). It's particularly effective for older women concerned with damaging delicate under-eye areas and causing fine lines by scrubbing away mascara and eyeliner. It's also safe for all skin types. Trust me, if you buy it now (for just $10!) it will become a can't-live-without beauty staple on your bathroom shelves and — if you're a good friend — those of every woman you know. $10 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $10 at Walmart$15 at Rite Aid

