I track deals for a living — today's top sales include Beats, Patagonia and Coach

While Beats do go on sale from time to time, this is the lowest price the brand's collab with Kim Kardashian ever dropped to — nearly 50% off! Here are the highlights: They're wireless, noise-cancelling and offer up to 40 hours of battery life. This rich hue is called Dune, but you can also score Moon for the same price.

"I love these things more than my AirPods," said a shopper. "I'm always in the club at home cancelling [every noise] out. Sometimes I wear them with nothing playing just to not hear extra noise. The Kim K collab for the color was a plus. I love nude colors."