I track deals for a living — today's top sales include Beats, Patagonia and Coach
Save on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a cozy fleece jacket, a leather crossbody purse and more.
I have a cool job — I shop and track deals for a living. No, really! Every day I scour the internet to find the best sales and the biggest discounts for Yahoo readers. And today's top savings include popular brands like Beats, Patagonia, Coach and more.
Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, Dune$180$350Save $170 | Lowest price ever
Patagonia Women's Synchilla Fleece Jacket$74$149Save $75
Coach Outlet Mini Jamie Camera Bag$99$278Save $179
Gourmia Pizzeria Indoor Pizza Oven$89$149Save $60
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker$28$45Save $17
Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers$17$36Save $19
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs)$22$29Save $7 | Amazon Lightning Deal
Iniu Portable Charger$18$22Save $4
Kyy 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor$70$130Save $60
Bedsure Cooling Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket$30$40Save $10
First up, get half off a pair of Beats Studio Pro noise-cancelling headphones — they're a pretty tan color, thanks to a collaboration with Kim Kardashian. You can also get 50% off a Patagonia fleece jacket, over 60% off a Coach leather crossbody bag and 40% off an indoor Gourmia pizza oven. But, that's not all — keep scrolling to see my top 10 deals of the day, plus a list of the best sales at stores like J.Crew, Dick's Sporting Goods and Athleta.
While Beats do go on sale from time to time, this is the lowest price the brand's collab with Kim Kardashian ever dropped to — nearly 50% off! Here are the highlights: They're wireless, noise-cancelling and offer up to 40 hours of battery life. This rich hue is called Dune, but you can also score Moon for the same price.
"I love these things more than my AirPods," said a shopper. "I'm always in the club at home cancelling [every noise] out. Sometimes I wear them with nothing playing just to not hear extra noise. The Kim K collab for the color was a plus. I love nude colors."
Warm up in this customer-loved fleece zip-up jacket from Patagonia. You can wear it over a T-shirt, layer it over a turtleneck or wear it under a winter parka. But first, the really good news: You can get it for 50% off in five colors.
One five-star fan said: "This fleece is a must-have for my comfy clothes-loving people. It's the perfect baggy, relaxed fit, so soft and comfy, and somehow always keeps you the perfect temp. I have been wearing this fleece nonstop since buying it. Took the time to write this because I have multiple Patagonia pieces, including other fleece jackets, but I just really love this one."
Whether you're traveling or running errands, a good crossbody purse is nice to have. Swing this Coach bag around your torso to carry all the essentials (plus a little more) and you won't have to worry about accidentally leaving it somewhere, deciding where to put it while at a restaurant or digging through a larger bag to find your phone. It's on sale in six colors, but the black will never go out of style.
"Cute bag works with everything. Perfect for travel or every day, fits your essentials and looks stylish doing it," said one shopper.
A lot of pizza ovens are designed for use outside. But you can bring this baby indoors and out of the cold! Use it to make 12-inch pies in a matter of minutes (two or so) and watch them cook through the small window. It has six presets for the type of pizza you're making: Neapolitan, New York, thin crust, pan, frozen and manual.
"I've been wanting an indoor pizza oven for a while, and I'm happy I finally got this one!" said one buyer. "It's way easier to use than I thought it would be and makes baking pizza much simpler. I really like how quickly it heats up, and how easy it is to get the pizzas to come out cooked good and crispy. I've even tried making other things like garlic bread, calzones and roasted vegetables in it, and they turned out great too."
Turn up the tunes with this portable Bluetooth speaker, loved by over 98,000 Amazon shoppers. It's waterproof, offers 24 hours of battery life and is pretty durable — all important if you like to take your music on the go.
"This speaker is fantastic for the price!" said a fan. "The size is perfect for easy transport, and the battery life is great, it lasts a long time and charges quickly. The sound quality is very great for the speaker size and price, and it’s perfect for family use or background music. It’s also easy to pair with multiple devices and reconnects quickly. A great value overall!"
Heads up: You're going to want to add a pair of these uber-cozy Ugg look-alikes to your winter wardrobe. You can snag them for a fraction of the bigger brand's cost. And we mean a fraction — they're over 50% off, and shoppers rave that these feel so great on their feet that they "literally don't want to take them off."
"I find these to be more comfortable than the Ugg slippers," said one fan. "I have them in both chestnut and dark brown and they're so cute and comfortable. I've had the same pair for over three years now and they still look great. I wear these all the time!"
Brighten and depuff your tired eyes fast with these gold eye patches. They're reportedly a favorite of Jessica Alba! Simply place a pair under your eyes, wait 15-20 minutes and voila! Look like you actually got a full night of sleep for once.
"I have always had issues with dark circles under my eyes and my eyes getting puffy overnight. I slap these babies on for 15 minutes in the morning while diapering and dressing kids, rub in the extra moisture when I take them off, and there is a visible difference," said one Amazon reviewer. "I go from under-the-bridge troll to troll who isn't quite embarrassed to leave the house without makeup on. Super easy to use, they're cool and feel nice first thing in the morning ... Definitely recommend."
When your device is dead, having a power bank on hand can truly save the day. This one supports fast charging and is able to boost an iPhone to 78% in just one hour. It has three separate ports (two USB-A, one USB-C) so that you can charge up to three devices at once. That cute paw print? It's also a charge indicator. You can see how much power is left on the battery with just a glance.
"I bought this for Disney and I would say it is absolutely the most valuable thing I bought for the trip," raved a grateful shopper. "I've since used this on long days at the zoo and on a long hiking trip where my phone would have died and my map would have disappeared."
Need a little extra screen space? This portable monitor can connect to your computer or laptop to show documents, movies, games and more. It offers a clear high-definition picture too.
"Nice monitor, great price," said a user. "I travel a lot and use my laptop, and I was really missing my dual screens [at home]. I use a Chromebook and Dell XPS 13 a lot in my business. This monitor worked flawlessly, with no setup required. It came with all the cords needed to connect to HDMI or Type C connection and the screen was clear and bright with good colors ... very happy with it so far."
If you want a blanket that's not too heavy, not too hot, but still something you can snuggle up in, try this one. The popular waffle-weave throw comes in a range of colors and not only is it comfy, but it looks great draped over a bed or armchair.
"Wow, this blanket exceeded expectations!" said a shopper. "Opening it, I thought 'this is way too thin and gauzy, there's no way it's cozy,' but I was wrong! I'm a very hot sleeper and am prone to night sweats. My partner and I have slept so well the last week with this on our bed! It's lightweight and soft, but somehow keeps you just cozy enough but not overheated."
