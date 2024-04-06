Advertisement
WEEKEND DEALS:

40+ best Amazon deals to shop — under $25, $50, $100 and $300

Save hundreds on kitchen, home, tech and more.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I tried $1,441 worth of products from Sephora — here's what I'm re-buying (and skipping) from the spring sale

I have tried thousands of dollars worth of products from Sephora — here's what's actually worth buying during the Sephora spring sale.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Everything I would re-buy — and what I would skip — from the Sephora Savings Event (photo via Kayla Kuefler).
Everything I would re-buy — and what I would skip — from the Sephora Savings Event (photo via Kayla Kuefler).

As someone who reviews and writes about products for a living, you would be right to assume that I've tried my fair share of Sephora goodies. From the extremely expensive — Clé de Peau Beauté's The Serum — to the surprisingly affordable — Sephora Collection Foot Mask — I have dabbled in a good chunk of Sephora best-sellers. That said, my access to beauty products has turned me into a very nitpicky consumer. If I am going to recommend a product with a triple-digit price tag, it has to be worth its weight in gold. As the Sephora spring sale is currently on, I decided to break down some of my recently tried Sephora products and tell you which ones are worth it and which I wouldn't bother buying. Below, you'll find my very favourite skincare, makeup and hair essentials — all of which are on sale at Sephora with the code YAYSAVE. For piping hot beauty tea and to shop the edit, scroll below.

Quick Overview

  • SPEND: Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer

    From $134$168
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Biossance Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue Cream

    From $74$92
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SKIP: GOOPGENES All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream

    From $106$132
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Refillable Exfoliator

    From $74$92
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SKIP: First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

    From $41$51
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer

    From $36$45
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara

    From $31$39
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SKIP: Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

    From $31$39
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Origins GinZing SPF 40 Tinted Moisturizer

    From $51$64
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector

    From $33$41
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SKIP: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

    From $82$102
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

    From $36$45
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SKIP: Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo

    From $36$42
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream

    From $33$41
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: JVN Nurture Intense Hydration Hair Mask

    From $37$46
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SPEND: The Maker Lover Eau de Parfum

    From $189$236
    with code
    See at Sephora

  • SKIP: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Body Cream

    From $52$65
    with code
    See at Sephora
See 12 more

Editor's picks: Skincare worth buying (and skipping)

Sephora

SPEND: Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer

From $134$168
with code

She is beauty, she is grace, she is the Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer with Bio-Ceramides. Y'all, let me tell you: if anything is worth the splurge on this list, it's this decadent, refillable face cream. 

Premier Cru expertly repairs the skin's barrier and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and redness. I use doctor-prescribed tretinoin in my skincare routine, and while it's transformed my skin for the better, it's also done a number on my skin barrier. Whenever I use Premier Cru, my face feels immediately softer and more hydrated, and my sensitive areas find relief. Is it expensive? Yes. However, if your skin barrier could benefit from some (or a lot of) love, I promise this is worth a try. 

with code
From $134 at Sephora
Sephora

SPEND: Biossance Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue Cream

From $74$92
with code

If you're looking for a do-it-all night cream, this is it. Loaded with magnesium, peptides, ectoin and squalane, Biossance's powerhouse night cream reduces inflammation and helps replenish the skin's moisture barrier.

As someone who has been known to overdo it with her retinol, I often turn to the Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue when my red, scaly skin needs a bit of TLC. It calms my stressed-out skin and is super moisturizing to boot. 

with code
From $74 at Sephora
Sephora

SKIP: GOOPGENES All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream

From $106$132
with code

While I secretly roll my eyes every time a celebrity launches a new beauty brand, I actually enjoy them more than I would like to admit. I think Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty are worth the hype; however, in the world of celebrity beauty, I have been less than impressed with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

And honestly, it pains me to write this because, truthfully, I love Gwyneth Paltrow! She's an icon! But whether I'm simply trying the wrong products for my skin type or the formula itself is the problem, I'm passing on anything Goop-related in the future. Call me crazy, but when I try a $132 moisturizer, I kind of want it to change my life, not just break out my T-zone.

with code
From $106 at Sephora
Sephora

SPEND: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Refillable Exfoliator

From $74$92
with code

I have so much love for Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant. Unlike other exfoliators, it's a dry rice-based powder that you mix with water, so you can really customize your experience. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin yet minimizes the appearance of blackheads, uneven texture, and hyperpigmentation.

The Microfoliant is designed for daily use; however, I usually use it 3-4 times a week. If you love a physical exfoliator that sloughs off dead skin, this may not be for you, but if you're looking for something gentle to smooth and brighten your skin, this is a winner. 

with code
From $74 at Sephora
Sephora

SKIP: First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

From $41$51
with code

While I know many people who are obsessed with First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Pads, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to pass on this one. The daily treatment pads are formulated with lactic and glycolic acids and are designed to exfoliate, tone, and brighten your skin.

If you have normal or acne-prone skin, you might love them, but for my semi-sensitive face, they were a no-go. We're more of a gentle parenting household, you know? 

with code
From $41 at Sephora

Editor's picks: Makeup worth buying (and skipping)

Sephora

SPEND: Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer

From $36$45
with code

If mile-long lashes are on your 2024 bucket list, I suggest you get your hands on Lancôme's Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer. I wear this mascara primer every time I want a little more za-za-zoo in my daily makeup, and nine times out of 10, someone comments the following: "Are you wearing fake lashes?" or "Are those your real lashes?" followed by, "Your lashes are so long!" 

The mascara primer is not cheap by any means, but if you're looking to captivate an audience or make intense eye contact with a handsome stranger, it's worth the investment. 

with code
From $36 at Sephora
Sephora

SPEND: Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara

From $31$39
with code

Benefit's Fan Fest mascara was my favourite mascara of 2023 — read my full review here.

What I like about Fan Fest is its ability to define and build. I am a two-to-three-layer mascara kind of gal, so I always look for formulas that can build without clumping.

If you want the look of fake lashes without the hassle, I suggest you try this product. It doesn't flake and leaves lashes full, sans mess or residue.

with code
From $31 at Sephora
Sephora

SKIP: Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

From $31$39
with code

I could list a handful of Benefit Cosmetics products that I would happily re-buy, but the brand's BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara does not make the cut. First off, I don't like the applicator brush. I find it clumps your lashes and is messy to put on. It's also quite smudgy, so if you're an oily eyelid kind of person, you can expect it to transfer to your lids and under-eye area. 

with code
From $31 at Sephora
Sephora

SPEND: Origins GinZing SPF 40 Tinted Moisturizer

From $51$64
with code

As someone who prefers to wear as little makeup as possible, I feel like the Origins tinted moisturizer was made for me. The formula evened out my complexion and, true to its claims, gave me an instant glow. It's the embodiment of the no-makeup-makeup look. Because it's a tinted moisturizer and not a foundation, it doesn't provide full coverage but gives a nice and natural finish. Most importantly, it offers SPF 40 — a must-have for the summer months.

with code
From $51 at Sephora

Editor's picks: Hair products worth buying (and skipping)

Sephora

SPEND: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector

From $33$41
with code

If we're talking about products worth the hype, I would be remiss not to mention the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector. I truly love this product. If you're lazy like me, it's mildly annoying to use because you need to apply it for at least 10 minutes to damp hair before shampooing/conditioning, but if you're willing to stick your neck under the tub child-style before you jump in the shower, it's worth the hassle. 

The bond-building formula tackles damage, split ends and breakage and waves adios to frizz and dryness. It's a forever-buy, in my opinion. 

with code
From $33 at Sephora
Sephora

SKIP: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

From $82$102
with code

This may be a controversial opinion, but the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask didn't really do anything for my hair. That said, I have a massive caveat to add: I have never coloured my hair. This feels important to mention because friends with damaged, colour-treated hair love the mask. So, I would say this: if your hair is bleached, damaged, etc., K18 might be worth your buck. However, if you do not have colour-treated or damaged hair, save your money for something else.  

with code
From $82 at Sephora
Sephora

SPEND: Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

From $36$45
with code

Anytime someone asks me what my favourite beauty products are, Living Proof dry shampoo always tops the list. I don't know how they do it, but this dry shampoo actually cleans your hair instead of just masking any smells or excess oil. It gives you that fresh-out-of-the-shower look and feel and a few extra days between hair washes. I love it; I will always re-buy it; it's a holy grail. 

with code
From $36 at Sephora
Sephora

SKIP: Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry Shampoo

From $36$42
with code

I really wanted to love this as I think Amika does a great hair mask; however, their Perk Up Plus dry shampoo fell short of the mark. For $42, I expected way more. The packaging is adorable, but I felt the dry shampoo itself didn't make much of a difference in terms of making my hair look less oily.

with code
From $36 at Sephora
Sephora

SPEND: Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream

From $33$41
with code

Dae's Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream has gone viral time and time again and for a good reason. I first tried the multitasking cream in 2022, and it's been a staple in my haircare routine ever since. Whether you're looking to tame frizz and flyaways, smooth your ponytail or define your curls, the Clean at Sephora styling cream does it all with ease — and smells phenomenal to boot.

with code
From $33 at Sephora
Sephora

SPEND: JVN Nurture Intense Hydration Hair Mask

From $37$46
with code

Jonathan Van Ness might risk getting "arrested" for their Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream; however, I'm personally a bigger fan of JVN's Nurture Intense Hydration Hair Mask. It's intensely moisturizing and smells incredible — two things you want in a hair mask. My only critique? While a little goes a long way, for $46, I wish the mask provided more product. Us thick-haired folks need XL options!

with code
From $37 at Sephora

Editor's picks: Body products & perfume worth buying (and skipping)

Sephora

SPEND: The Maker Lover Eau de Parfum

From $189$236
with code

Buying a perfume scent-unsmelled is not for everyone, but if you're willing to gamble on my advice, I'd suggest adding The Maker's Lover Eau de Parfum to your Sephora cart. I've been using this perfume for a couple of weeks now and am not exaggerating when I say someone comments on how good I smell every time I use it. It's sexy and woody, with notes of fig, jasmine and oud. If you give it a go, you won't want to spray yourself with anything else come date night. 

with code
From $189 at Sephora
Sephora

SKIP: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Body Cream

From $52$65
with code

I may be the only person on the planet who isn't adding Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream to my Sephora cart, but hear me out. I really liked it, I did! I like the smell; allegedly, it's firming (though I didn't notice anything), and it's always fun to try a viral product. 

However, in my opinion, it's just a body lotion. I don't know if I go through body lotion at abnormal speeds or if others are just chronically dry, but at the rate I go through a tub, I would be spending $65 every two weeks to keep this in my bathroom. All this to say: if you have a lot of money, it's a great body cream. If you don't, the Bum Bum cream won't change your life. Try Aveeno instead.

with code
From $52 at Sephora

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.