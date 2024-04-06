I tried $1,441 worth of products from Sephora — here's what I'm re-buying (and skipping) from the spring sale

She is beauty, she is grace, she is the Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer with Bio-Ceramides. Y'all, let me tell you: if anything is worth the splurge on this list, it's this decadent, refillable face cream.

Premier Cru expertly repairs the skin's barrier and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and redness. I use doctor-prescribed tretinoin in my skincare routine, and while it's transformed my skin for the better, it's also done a number on my skin barrier. Whenever I use Premier Cru, my face feels immediately softer and more hydrated, and my sensitive areas find relief. Is it expensive? Yes. However, if your skin barrier could benefit from some (or a lot of) love, I promise this is worth a try.