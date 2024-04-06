I tried $1,441 worth of products from Sephora — here's what I'm re-buying (and skipping) from the spring sale
I have tried thousands of dollars worth of products from Sephora — here's what's actually worth buying during the Sephora spring sale.
As someone who reviews and writes about products for a living, you would be right to assume that I've tried my fair share of Sephora goodies. From the extremely expensive — Clé de Peau Beauté's The Serum — to the surprisingly affordable — Sephora Collection Foot Mask — I have dabbled in a good chunk of Sephora best-sellers. That said, my access to beauty products has turned me into a very nitpicky consumer. If I am going to recommend a product with a triple-digit price tag, it has to be worth its weight in gold. As the Sephora spring sale is currently on, I decided to break down some of my recently tried Sephora products and tell you which ones are worth it and which I wouldn't bother buying. Below, you'll find my very favourite skincare, makeup and hair essentials — all of which are on sale at Sephora with the code YAYSAVE. For piping hot beauty tea and to shop the edit, scroll below.
SPEND: Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich MoisturizerFrom $134$168with code
SPEND: Biossance Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue CreamFrom $74$92with code
SKIP: GOOPGENES All-In-One Nourishing Face CreamFrom $106$132with code
SPEND: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Refillable ExfoliatorFrom $74$92with code
SKIP: First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance PadsFrom $41$51with code
SPEND: Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara PrimerFrom $36$45with code
SPEND: Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing MascaraFrom $31$39with code
SKIP: Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing MascaraFrom $31$39with code
SPEND: Origins GinZing SPF 40 Tinted MoisturizerFrom $51$64with code
SPEND: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair PerfectorFrom $33$41with code
SKIP: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair MaskFrom $82$102with code
SPEND: Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry ShampooFrom $36$45with code
SKIP: Amika Perk Up Plus Extended Clean Dry ShampooFrom $36$42with code
SPEND: Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling CreamFrom $33$41with code
SPEND: JVN Nurture Intense Hydration Hair MaskFrom $37$46with code
SPEND: The Maker Lover Eau de ParfumFrom $189$236with code
SKIP: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Body CreamFrom $52$65with code
Editor's picks: Skincare worth buying (and skipping)
She is beauty, she is grace, she is the Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer with Bio-Ceramides. Y'all, let me tell you: if anything is worth the splurge on this list, it's this decadent, refillable face cream.
Premier Cru expertly repairs the skin's barrier and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and redness. I use doctor-prescribed tretinoin in my skincare routine, and while it's transformed my skin for the better, it's also done a number on my skin barrier. Whenever I use Premier Cru, my face feels immediately softer and more hydrated, and my sensitive areas find relief. Is it expensive? Yes. However, if your skin barrier could benefit from some (or a lot of) love, I promise this is worth a try.
If you're looking for a do-it-all night cream, this is it. Loaded with magnesium, peptides, ectoin and squalane, Biossance's powerhouse night cream reduces inflammation and helps replenish the skin's moisture barrier.
As someone who has been known to overdo it with her retinol, I often turn to the Squalane + Ectoin Overnight Rescue when my red, scaly skin needs a bit of TLC. It calms my stressed-out skin and is super moisturizing to boot.
While I secretly roll my eyes every time a celebrity launches a new beauty brand, I actually enjoy them more than I would like to admit. I think Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty are worth the hype; however, in the world of celebrity beauty, I have been less than impressed with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
And honestly, it pains me to write this because, truthfully, I love Gwyneth Paltrow! She's an icon! But whether I'm simply trying the wrong products for my skin type or the formula itself is the problem, I'm passing on anything Goop-related in the future. Call me crazy, but when I try a $132 moisturizer, I kind of want it to change my life, not just break out my T-zone.
I have so much love for Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant. Unlike other exfoliators, it's a dry rice-based powder that you mix with water, so you can really customize your experience. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin yet minimizes the appearance of blackheads, uneven texture, and hyperpigmentation.
The Microfoliant is designed for daily use; however, I usually use it 3-4 times a week. If you love a physical exfoliator that sloughs off dead skin, this may not be for you, but if you're looking for something gentle to smooth and brighten your skin, this is a winner.
While I know many people who are obsessed with First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Pads, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to pass on this one. The daily treatment pads are formulated with lactic and glycolic acids and are designed to exfoliate, tone, and brighten your skin.
If you have normal or acne-prone skin, you might love them, but for my semi-sensitive face, they were a no-go. We're more of a gentle parenting household, you know?
Editor's picks: Makeup worth buying (and skipping)
If mile-long lashes are on your 2024 bucket list, I suggest you get your hands on Lancôme's Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer. I wear this mascara primer every time I want a little more za-za-zoo in my daily makeup, and nine times out of 10, someone comments the following: "Are you wearing fake lashes?" or "Are those your real lashes?" followed by, "Your lashes are so long!"
The mascara primer is not cheap by any means, but if you're looking to captivate an audience or make intense eye contact with a handsome stranger, it's worth the investment.
Benefit's Fan Fest mascara was my favourite mascara of 2023 — read my full review here.
What I like about Fan Fest is its ability to define and build. I am a two-to-three-layer mascara kind of gal, so I always look for formulas that can build without clumping.
If you want the look of fake lashes without the hassle, I suggest you try this product. It doesn't flake and leaves lashes full, sans mess or residue.
I could list a handful of Benefit Cosmetics products that I would happily re-buy, but the brand's BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara does not make the cut. First off, I don't like the applicator brush. I find it clumps your lashes and is messy to put on. It's also quite smudgy, so if you're an oily eyelid kind of person, you can expect it to transfer to your lids and under-eye area.
As someone who prefers to wear as little makeup as possible, I feel like the Origins tinted moisturizer was made for me. The formula evened out my complexion and, true to its claims, gave me an instant glow. It's the embodiment of the no-makeup-makeup look. Because it's a tinted moisturizer and not a foundation, it doesn't provide full coverage but gives a nice and natural finish. Most importantly, it offers SPF 40 — a must-have for the summer months.
Editor's picks: Hair products worth buying (and skipping)
If we're talking about products worth the hype, I would be remiss not to mention the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector. I truly love this product. If you're lazy like me, it's mildly annoying to use because you need to apply it for at least 10 minutes to damp hair before shampooing/conditioning, but if you're willing to stick your neck under the tub child-style before you jump in the shower, it's worth the hassle.
The bond-building formula tackles damage, split ends and breakage and waves adios to frizz and dryness. It's a forever-buy, in my opinion.
This may be a controversial opinion, but the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask didn't really do anything for my hair. That said, I have a massive caveat to add: I have never coloured my hair. This feels important to mention because friends with damaged, colour-treated hair love the mask. So, I would say this: if your hair is bleached, damaged, etc., K18 might be worth your buck. However, if you do not have colour-treated or damaged hair, save your money for something else.
Anytime someone asks me what my favourite beauty products are, Living Proof dry shampoo always tops the list. I don't know how they do it, but this dry shampoo actually cleans your hair instead of just masking any smells or excess oil. It gives you that fresh-out-of-the-shower look and feel and a few extra days between hair washes. I love it; I will always re-buy it; it's a holy grail.
I really wanted to love this as I think Amika does a great hair mask; however, their Perk Up Plus dry shampoo fell short of the mark. For $42, I expected way more. The packaging is adorable, but I felt the dry shampoo itself didn't make much of a difference in terms of making my hair look less oily.
Dae's Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream has gone viral time and time again and for a good reason. I first tried the multitasking cream in 2022, and it's been a staple in my haircare routine ever since. Whether you're looking to tame frizz and flyaways, smooth your ponytail or define your curls, the Clean at Sephora styling cream does it all with ease — and smells phenomenal to boot.
Jonathan Van Ness might risk getting "arrested" for their Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream; however, I'm personally a bigger fan of JVN's Nurture Intense Hydration Hair Mask. It's intensely moisturizing and smells incredible — two things you want in a hair mask. My only critique? While a little goes a long way, for $46, I wish the mask provided more product. Us thick-haired folks need XL options!
Editor's picks: Body products & perfume worth buying (and skipping)
Buying a perfume scent-unsmelled is not for everyone, but if you're willing to gamble on my advice, I'd suggest adding The Maker's Lover Eau de Parfum to your Sephora cart. I've been using this perfume for a couple of weeks now and am not exaggerating when I say someone comments on how good I smell every time I use it. It's sexy and woody, with notes of fig, jasmine and oud. If you give it a go, you won't want to spray yourself with anything else come date night.
I may be the only person on the planet who isn't adding Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream to my Sephora cart, but hear me out. I really liked it, I did! I like the smell; allegedly, it's firming (though I didn't notice anything), and it's always fun to try a viral product.
However, in my opinion, it's just a body lotion. I don't know if I go through body lotion at abnormal speeds or if others are just chronically dry, but at the rate I go through a tub, I would be spending $65 every two weeks to keep this in my bathroom. All this to say: if you have a lot of money, it's a great body cream. If you don't, the Bum Bum cream won't change your life. Try Aveeno instead.
