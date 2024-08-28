I tried Cameron Diaz's favorite $27 cutting board: A professional baker's review

What sets Cameron Diaz's go-to Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board apart from the rest is that it's neither plastic nor wood, but a paper composite.

It's not every day Hollywood stars school me on cooking tools. After all, I was a professional baker who now writes about home and kitchen items for a living, and I pride myself on being in the know when it comes to food prep products. So imagine my surprise when I learned of what sounded like a super-smart cutting board from none other than Cameron Diaz.

Now, the actress does have some ties to the food and beverage world — her "Cooking with Cameron" Instagram videos take viewers inside her kitchen while she prepares home-cook-friendly recipes, and she's also the co-founder/creator of Avaline wines. With that in mind, I trust her taste in kitchenware, which includes the Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board.

In an interview with The Strategist, she shares, "I have a couple of these in black. They’re made from wood pulp, so they’re eco-friendly and super-durable. If I’m making a charcuterie-and-cheese plate, I can cut and serve the cheese on this board. They’re super-lightweight, unlike those heavy, solid-wood boards. I keep multiples in a drawer without having to worry about the weight. They’re less absorbent than solid-wood boards, so they dry very quickly when I wipe them down after washing. This is great because moisture between boards freaks me out."

I was intrigued by the fact that this board is made of neither plastic nor wood, so I bought one to try out. Here's my review.

Epicurean Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board, 11.5" x 9" My plastic cutting boards are on the chopping block now that I've discovered this clever essential. Pros Made of a paper composite rather than plastic

Easier to clean and maintain than wood

Extremely lightweight Cons Quickly shows scratch marks

Does not have non-skid backing

I've been looking to cut down on the amount of plastic I buy, especially when it comes to my kitchen. With all the talk about "forever chemicals" as of late, I'd rather err on the side of caution. If I can chop my food without worrying about any bits of plastic making their way in, sign me up!

Something I immediately appreciated about the Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board — I purchased the 11.5" x 9" version — was how lightweight it felt. As a five-foot-tall weakling, I'll take whatever help I can get in that department. It's also very sleek, and I could see why Diaz would also use it as a charcuterie tray. I made a mental note to only use one side for slicing and the other for serving, and hoped my husband would follow suit.

There's something about Cameron Diaz that makes me think I'd love everything in her kitchen, namely her impeccable style. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

Now, as a baker, I do more chopping than you might expect, especially since I love any type of fruit-based dessert. And hey, I chop a decent amount of chocolate too! I was already using a wooden Boos Block cutting board, which I adore, but it does require some maintenance and is heavy to drag out and clean if you're only chopping a few small things. The Epicurean's size makes it ideal for cutting up some herbs, a few fruits or veggies and other light tasks.

When I first put it to the test, I wondered how well it would stay in place, as it doesn't have any nonslip backing (it's fully reversible). While it didn't stay glued to my counter like my heavier wooden block does, it didn't slide around to the point that it became an issue. The blade of my knife also didn't meet as much resistance as I've experienced with plastic boards (this one is knife-safe) — though I will say, the black version I bought does show scratch marks as soon as you start using it. But hey, it's a cutting board, not something you're gonna frame!

It might not be the biggest cutting board in the world, but it handled seven plums with room to spare! (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

What was really convenient was how easy it was to clean. It's dishwasher-safe, but I've found it's such a cinch to just wet and wipe down that I don't even bother. This way, I don't have to wait as long between uses. As Diaz notes, the non-porous paper composite material also dries much faster than my wooden boards, and at just a quarter-inch thick, I can store it inside a sheet tray. All in all? I've grown to love this cutting board. It's easy to reach for when I'm not doing heavily involved chopping, and the low-maintenance cleanup is the cherry on top.

Not only does this cutting board look like a snack, it holds 'em too! (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

I'm not the only convert — over 3,100 Amazon customers have given the Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board a perfect five-star rating.

"Love this little board, I use it for cutting that doesn't require larger space," shared one buyer. "Easier to clean quickly, plus I can pick it up and transfer cut ingredients where they need to go. For bigger prep, I'll even use this by cutting batches and transferring the product into bowls."

"I like that it's not that hard plastic like most cutting boards," wrote another. "To me, those are not safe. I love the feel of this board. Nice and smooth ... I will be ordering the next two sizes."

"It’s easy on your knives and super easy to clean," raved a third. "[It] doesn’t discolor, nor retain any odors from things like onion or garlic. Already bought a second one!"

"I am very pleased with it," said a generally satisfied shopper. "The top surface ... does show some cutting marks, but it seems very durable. This is a little spendy, but I think the value is there."

"After many years, it warped and I was afraid I'd have to throw it out," noted a final fan. "Customer service quickly responded and said to moisten it and lay it out flat on a paper towel. I covered it with an old magazine and a heavy book. Did this two nights in a row. It's now good as new. So, customer service was great, and so is the product."

