I tried Oprah's favorite bedsheets, and these luxe linens are worth every penny

Made from ultra-soft, temperature-regulating bamboo viscose, they take comfort to another level — and they last.

I never think much about bedsheets. Seriously, who does? But when I learned that Oprah put Cozy Earth's Bamboo Sheets on her Favorite Things List in 2018, calling them "the softest bedding ever," I took notice. Then, over the next several years, she named the brand's pajamas, socks, waffle towels, joggers and body butter Favorites too. Of course, the queen knows best, and I can always use a better night's sleep, so I had to try the sheets. I'd tried microfiber, jersey and high-thread-count Tencel sheets before, so I was skeptical — how much softer could this Oprah-approved set be? Well, the answer is much softer: extremely, almost indescribably soft.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheets, Queen I'm hooked on these responsibly sourced, splurge-worthy sheets, made from 100% viscose. Prepare yourself, because after one great night's sleep, you will be too. Pros Extremely soft

Very durable

Temperature-regulating

Hypoallergenic

Machine-washable

Backed by a 100-day free trial and 10-year warranty Cons Expensive

Somewhat thin

Fitted sheet can slip off mattress, some buyers say $265 at Cozy Earth

My first impression

The sheets come packaged in their own canvas tote bag. It's unnecessary, but it's a nice touch (especially if you're gifting them to someone) and, of course, it's reusable. When I took them out of the package, I immediately noticed how soft they were. Still, I was wary — I've purchased sheets in the past that felt soft at first but turned scratchy after a wash. So, of course, I washed my Cozy Earth sheets before sleeping on them, and I'm happy to report that they felt just as soft as they did when I took them out of their tote.

One potential downside: I noticed that these sheets are a little thin. If you're used to sleeping on thicker percale cotton sheets or the like, that may give you pause.

Putting them to the test

Not to get all poetic about it, but slipping into bed with Cozy Earth's sheets feels almost like jumping into a pool on a hot summer day. They feel softer on your skin than your favorite silky pajamas. Simply put, these sheets are luxurious. To say I'm obsessed is an understatement. I've told all of my friends and relatives to buy them.

I've had these sheets for two years now, so how do they stand up to long-term use? Other types of soft bedding I've owned, like jersey sheets, aren't that durable. They fade, stretch and even heat up over time. But not these. After countless go-rounds in the washer and dryer, they still look and feel as good as new.

Another major pro is that they're temperature-regulating. According to the product description, the fabric is breathable and moisture-wicking, so you’ll sleep 2-3° cooler and won't wake up sweating in the middle of the night. I can attest to this, especially as someone who sleeps next to an old radiator in a small New York City apartment.

As for their thinness, it hasn't been a problem. Especially under my thick duvet, I don't even notice. I'm too focused on their luxe comfiness.

Sleep warm? These temperature-regulating sheets will keep you snug but cool enough not to toss and turn. (Cozy Earth)

What others are saying

These sheets have over 8,400 five-star reviews and a collective 4.9-star rating. Nearly 93% of reviewers say they'd recommend them. Oh, and they're even one of Yahoo's picks for the best bed sheets of 2025.

"Best sheets ever," wrote one impressed shopper. "These are some of the best sheets you will ever sleep on; I promise, they do not disappoint. I have several sets, and they wash up amazing and feel like butter."

"Love the sheets," wrote another satisfied customer. "I have been [sleeping on these] sheets for a couple years and think they are the best. I love to crawl into bed and feel their softness on my body. I feel like I'm in a cloud. I sleep better when I'm using them."

"Amazingly soft sheets, even after a year of washing!" added another enthusiastic reviewer. "They are also very cooling. The only downside is that the are very wrinkly even after the dryer."

"The softest, most amazing sheets that I have ever owned!" explained a fourth shopper. "The one downside … the bottom fitted sheet keeps slipping off of my mattress. I need to find a way to lock it down."

A quick FYI about that: Some reviewers do say the fitted sheet isn't deep enough to stay put on their mattress. According to the product description, they should fit well on both regular and deep-pocket mattresses up to 20 inches thick. Our advice: Follow the care instructions, washing them with cold water and tumbling dry on medium heat to prevent shrinking.

The final verdict

Yes, it sounds crazy to be this excited about sheets, but the hype is real. They really might be the softest sheets in the world. I've stocked up and have three sets now (I especially like the new striped pattern), and I even invested in Cozy Earth's Bamboo Duvet Cover.

If you decide to take the plunge but decide you don't like the sheets, Cozy Earth allows you to return them within 100 days for a full refund. (However, they're so confident you'll like them and that they'll last that the sheets come with a 10-year warranty.)

Admittedly, Cozy Earth's Bamboo Sheets are pricey — without discounts, they start at $311 for the queen size. But the brand has sales pretty often, so keep an eye out and you can easily score a discount.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.