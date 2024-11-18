I tried The Pioneer Woman's popular Walmart blouses— here's what they look like IRL

My idea of a perfect weekend morning? Making my family breakfast while The Pioneer Woman plays on Food Network in the background. I love Ree Drummond. Her ranch life is a fun escape from city living. And her food? Chef's kiss. Though Drummond is probably best known for her recipes, she's also a bit of a fashion influencer. Flowy floral print tops are her signature on the show, so it wasn't surprising when she added them to her Walmart collection a few years back.

Drummond and I couldn't be more different when it comes to style. I tend towards boxy, oversized silhouettes in black and navy; she's all about bright, bold prints in loose, drapey fabrics. But I'm a fashion lover through and through, and I can appreciate someone else's style even if it's not my own. And the truth is, a part of me had to know just what Drummond's popular Walmart clothing looked and felt like in real life. So, I bought a bunch of The Pioneer Woman tops at Walmart because, why not? I couldn't be the only person wondering if the tops are really as good as they look online, right?

Before the big reveal, two things I'd like to say. First, Drummond's Walmart tops are full-length, cover-your-tummy and tushy tops! In a world where everything seems to be cropped, it was a relief to try on so many blouses that didn't leave any of my midriff exposed. Next, I owned exactly zero floral print items before buying the shirts for this article. Could Drummond convince me to mix things up a bit? Keep reading to find out.

The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Neck Blouse with Flounce Sleeves

See how this top covers my entire stomach and derrière? Very mindful, very demure.

Even as someone who wears a lot of black, I have to admit the color of this blouse is pretty spectacular. The emerald green is stunning in person and the feel of the fabric is light and airy. The sleeves have a little ruffle detail and the neckline is open, but not too revealing. Overall, I'd say this is a lovely top, but not necessarily something I'd wear during the cold-weather months because it's not especially heavy or warm.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Neck Blouse with Flounce Sleeves I'm a big fan of this top in green, but it also comes in two other vibrant prints. Shoppers who've purchased this blouse appreciate that it looks just as good in real life as it does in the pictures online. "The quality is really nice and the blouses are beautiful," raved a fan. "They washed well in the laundry. There was no unraveling of threads or loose strings or buttons missing. The fit is perfect and is true to size." $19 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Blouse

If you're all about maximalism, this is the top for you.

I didn't know what to expect when I ordered this top. Between the print and the ruffles, I was worried it would be a lot in person. And, well, it is ... but in a good way. Think of this as a statement blouse, something you pair with plain black pants or jeans so it can shine. Though the style is a bit too much for me, I will say the colors and the print are gorgeous. And it photographs well in case you're looking for something to wear for your family's holiday card photo.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Blouse While the top is made from a rayon blend, it still feels high-quality — almost like cotton to me. It's a great option for the cold-weather months because it's not thin and the long sleeves offer plenty of coverage. $20 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Floral Jacquard Open Front Cardigan

Yes, The Pioneer Woman makes sweaters, too — in a floral print, of course.

I'm a sucker for a sweater, so this long green cardigan was a no-brainer buy for me — and it didn't disappoint. Not only is it cozy, but it's stretchy and has pockets (yes, pockets!). I could easily see myself wearing this with leggings around the house or as a warm top layer on a mild fall day.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Floral Jacquard Open Front Cardigan I'm not the only person who approves of this gorgeous green sweater. Customers at Walmart give it 4.8 out of 5 stars and it's already sold out in a bunch of sizes. "This is a gorgeous sweater! Soft, comfortable, cozy, and a great length too!" wrote a shopper. "I purchased this sweater in Emerald/Arctic Blue and the color is vivid. It will be perfect to wear with denim, navy blue and green. The front pockets are so convenient, as is the open-front style. Looking forward to wearing this sweater." $27 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Collar Lace Blouse with Long Sleeves

If you're a person who can't resist a ruffle, then this lace top is probably the pick for you.

I know, I know. Drummond is all about the floral prints, but even she mixes it up sometimes. I was excited to try this more reserved lace style, which I think is much easier to wear. The sleeves are sheer, but it's lined in the body so you don't have to worry about showing too much. I liked the look of the blouse and the lace was pretty, but the ruffle neckline was just a little too Little House on the Prairie for my liking.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Collar Lace Blouse with Long Sleeves I purchased my regular size in this lace top and it fit me fine. Other shoppers, however, have commented that they found this shirt runs a bit small. Additionally, some say the neckline is a bit too low-cut for their liking. It wasn't an issue for me, but to each their own. $13 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Keyhole Blouse

I could easily see myself dressing up this top with black pants, heels and some dangly earrings.

Now this is a top I can get into. It's technically a solid color, but the floral burnout pattern makes it more interesting and unique. And the color? It's the most stunning shade of magenta/fuchsia that will complement lots of different skin tones. My favorite detail is the gold bar at the neckline which elevates the top and makes it look more expensive than it is.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Keyhole Blouse I'm not surprised that plenty of other people have fallen in love with this top. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars at Walmart and lots of rave reviews. "This blouse is stunning," one person said. "The fabric is a bit thicker than most Pioneer Woman tops, closer to like a thin brocade. The flowers are subtle and so pretty and the metal accent is beautiful." Another added: "This is a beautiful blouse with a high-quality fabric that drapes well and has a slimming effect if you are trying to hide a tummy." $20 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Floral Jacquard Cowl Neck Sweater

Cold weather, come and get me in this seriously warm sweater!

As someone who is almost always cold, I rarely ever say no to an oversized sweater. The neckline on this one gave me pause, but it wasn't too tight or constricting which was a relief. I also found the length perfect for pairing with leggings or tight-fitting pants. For me, this sweater is the perfect semi-nice Thanksgiving piece that leaves plenty of room in the midsection for feasting.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Floral Jacquard Cowl Neck Sweater Drop what you're doing and get over to Walmart ASAP if you want to get your hands on this sweater. Only two sizes remain in the blue and red floral combo shown here. $27 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Knit Blouse

Pardon the awkward pose — I needed you to see the sleeves.

While many of The Pioneer Woman blouses I tried on were loose and flowy, this was one different. The fabric is soft and stretchy and hugs your body more. I liked it! The wine color is really pretty for the fall, but the real highlight of this piece is the sleeves. They're sheer, blousy and have a pretty dotted pattern — just a little something to make this simple top a bit more special.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Knit Blouse Available in black and burgundy, this understated top can be easily dressed up or down. You can wear it with jeans and sneakers for a more casual look, or with a skirt and heels for a nice evening out. If you're worried about it being too fitted around the tummy area, go a size up. $22 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman V-neck Long Sleeve Printed Peasant Blouse

I wouldn't normally choose a top this long, but I have to say, it does have a slimming effect.

The colors in this top initially had me wary, but I have to say, it works in real life. The shades of blue, green and purple look nice paired with dark denim, and the shirt itself was lightweight and not too tight anywhere. While it's a little too long for my liking, if you like that extra coverage, it's a good buy,

The Pioneer Woman Embellished Split Neck Blouse

The lace insets and balloon sleeves give this top a subtle feminine flair.

Of all the shirts I tried, I liked the fabric of this one the best. Even though it's technically polyester and rayon, it didn't feel synthetic or cheap. I also liked the length of this blouse. Some of The Pioneer Woman tops are really long — bordering on tunics — but this one hit right above my hips which is perfect for me. And even though the print is busy, the colors are muted so it doesn't feel loud. I'm surprised to say it, but Drummond won me over with this one.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embellished Split Neck Blouse The off-white print version of this shirt that I tried is sadly sold out at Walmart — a common theme with The Pioneer Woman's pieces! — but you can still snag it in black and olive green. Both are great colors for the season and can be worn with jeans, khakis, slacks and leggings. $22 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Whipstitch Wrap Ruana with Belt Layering Piece

A wearable blanket, but make it chic? Say no more.

I'll be honest, it took me a few minutes to figure out how to wear this thing. I got my arms through the holes, but I couldn't quite work out what to do with the ties. After referring back to the picture on the website, I finally got it. And once I was in, I was shocked that I really liked the look of this ruana. It's not something I'd normally wear, but it's basically like a soft, wearable blanket with a bit more pizzazz. As someone who is always cold and craves coziness, this piece was a fave for me.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Whipstitch Wrap Ruana with Belt Layering Piece The feel of this fabric is really quite remarkable. It's soft and cozy like fleece, but still drapes beautifully so you feel glamorous and elegant wearing it. I went with the navy blue color, though it also comes in tan, cream and black. At less than $30, it wouldn't be out of the question to splurge on two — or all of them! $29 at Walmart

