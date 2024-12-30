Ian McKellan reunites with Lord of the Rings actors in new TV project

Two Lord of the Rings actors who starred in the iconic trilogy are set to reunite on screen in a new TV show.

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, who played Merry and Pippin, are set to reunite with Ian McKellan, who played Gandalf, in a new TV show.

The pair released the trailer for their new food travelogue series ‘Billy and Dom Eat the World’ to Instagram on Sunday 29 December.

Bouncing from the streets of Japan to an American football game, the trailer sets up a world-spanning adventure and cuisine.