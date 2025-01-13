Iberia Group set this passenger record in 2024

In 2024, the Iberia Group flew more passengers than ever, showing the increasing need for business and leisure travel. The group — consisting of Iberia, Iberia Express, and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum — transported more than 30,000,000 people during the year, owing to new routes and strong performance in Latin America.

New routes and increased capacity contributed to the record

In 2024, Iberia Group flew 30,732,745 people. That included 18,677,812 passengers by Iberia, 7,687,718 passengers by Iberia Express, and 4,367,215 passengers by Iberia Regional Air Nostrum. The company credited strong demand for its Latin American routes, with 16% more available capacity. Specifically, the airline offered 5,300,000 seats between Europe and 18 Latin American destinations, adding up to 320 weekly flights. The addition of destinations including Ljubljana, Tirana, Japan, Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Tromso also contributed.

The airline’s growth isn’t only due to international flights, with Iberia Express proving popular on Canary and Balearic Islands routes. Additionally, Iberia Regional Air Nostrum offered enhanced connections to domestic and European destinations.

Beatriz Guillén, Iberia’s Global Sales Director, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to transport so many customers to their destinations and to do so under Iberia’s hallmarks: commitment, service and excellence. The good performance of our routes to Latin America, together with the rest of our destinations in North America, Europe, and the recently inaugurated route to Japan, have been key to achieving this record. Of course, this achievement would not have been possible without the effort and dedication of all Iberia employees, who make it possible to deliver on our commitment to our customers.”

