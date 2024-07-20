If you're an ice cream lover, you're in for one delicious summer. With this ingenious bowl, your after-dinner delights will stay cold to the last bite — without turning into ice cream soup! Get this set of two Imeea Double Wall Insulated Bowls from Amazon for $23 (about $12 a pop) — a small price to pay to keep your ice cream cold on a hot day! Go ahead and enjoy your frozen treat outside — the bowls are made of stainless steel, so they're unbreakable too.

Amazon Imeea Double Wall Insulated Bowls, 2-Pack These stainless steel bowls are insulated to keep food the same temperature from the first bite to the last, hot or cold. $23 at Amazon

Trust me when I say these insulated bowls will change your life — or at least how you eat ice cream. They're made with stainless steel, and the double-wall construction provides insulation for the food you serve in them. That means hot food stays hot and cold food stays cold, making them useful year-round. Bonus: They’re BPA-free, so you don’t have to worry about chemicals leaching into your treats.

These bowls allow you to sink into your patio chair and enjoy every bite of ice cream without rushing to eat it before it melts, regardless of how hot it is outside. But these bowls aren't just great for frozen treats in the summer. When they're used for soup and such, your meal will stay hot — but not too hot to handle. Got grandkids coming to visit? Don't worry about shattered dishes — these bowls can take a beating. Since they're made of stainless steel, they won’t break when dropped.

Amazon shoppers rave about these bowls, too — because no one wants ice cream soup.

"These are our primary bowls now," wrote an ice cream enthusiast who calls these the "best bowls ever." They went on: "The insulation works great for hot and cold. They also are the best ice cream bowls. The ice cream doesn’t melt at all!"

"It is like a whole new experience eating ice cream or frozen yogurt out of these bowls," wrote a rave reviewer. "They don't sweat, they aren't cold to the touch on the outside, and they keep the ice cream or frozen yogurt colder longer, it doesn't melt. Oh, did I say I love these bowls!"

"Unbreakable," wrote a savvy shopper. "They are very lightweight, my ice cream melts slower, my soup stays hot longer, and I don't need a potholder or gloves to touch it, or even hold it. And I think reasonably indestructible."

A final reviewer had this note: "Easy to clean. Definitely won't break. Realize, however, that some food will not taste good in stainless steel — just like you don't cook tomato soup in stainless steel. Most things, however, are fine."

