Idyllic Cotswolds home dating back to the 1600s is up for sale

A charming Cotswolds cottage – rather reminiscent of the one that features in The Holiday – is up for sale.

With parts of the property dating back to the 1600s, the home has been completely remodelled in recent years to make it a functional and modern family home, while still staying true to original period features throughout. It's this blend of tradition with contemporary design that makes it a real standout.

Complete with five bedrooms spread over two floors, the home also benefits from a timber frame garage and workshop, as well as a generously-sized outbuilding that houses a games room and home office.

While the sitting room harks back to an earlier time, with its exposed timber framing and cosy inglenook fireplace, the open plan kitchen, dining and living space have been reimagined in a fresh and inviting way.

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

A set of sliding glass doors open it up to the garden and fields beyond, allowing you to embrace indoor-outdoor living with a bright and spacious feel. However, it still continues to be rooted in tradition with an Aga and original brickwork marrying the new with the old.

Also on the ground floor, towards the far side of the home, is a double bedroom with its own en-suite, as well as a laundry room, making this a great family or granny annexe. This is cemented by the fact that the room comes with its own external door, meaning it can be accessed separately.

John D Wood & Co

Upstairs you’ll find four further double bedrooms, with each benefiting from yet more exposed timber beams and charming windows seats to look out over the gardens and grounds – as well as two family bathrooms and an en-suite.

It also comes with a well-equipped outdoor kitchen and large dining area, for owners to entertain guests and enjoy meals al fresco – when the weather permits. Outside, you'll also find a charming wood-fired hot tub that can accommodate up to 10 people.

John D Wood & Co

For those who are more green fingered, there is a vegetable patch and greenhouse alongside an exterior cool store and shed, all set among 2.1 acres of lawns and land. If you venture just beyond the garden, you’ll be met by private woodland with pathways through wild garlic and beautiful bluebells.

There’s even a treehouse and campfire area – ideal or for an evening spent under the stars.

John D Wood & Co

The neighbouring market town of Witney is around a 10-minute drive from the property with a number of pubs, shops, supermarkets, restaurants and schools, as well as other local amenities, while the A40 connects to the rest of the country.

The property is currently on the market for £1,750,000 with John D Wood & Co .

Take a tour below…

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co

You Might Also Like