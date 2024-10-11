'I'll never buy any other brand': This Carote cookware set is $65, nearly 80% off!

The collection's pots and pans have slick interiors that make them a breeze to clean whether you're scrambling eggs or searing meat.

Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. We found an amazing deal on a popular pick at Walmart's Holiday Deals sale. The 10-piece Carote set is marked down to just $65 — it was $300 — and it includes everything from skillets and sauté pans to casserole dishes.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The set is currently on sale for $65, down from its list price of $300. That means you're getting nearly 80% off this fan-favorite cookware collection. It includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 2.3-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart casserole, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a stainless steel steamer and three lids.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Made from high-quality nonstick material, this Carote Cookware Set makes it easy to tackle any meal your heart desires. Eggs don't stick and even meats like steak and chicken breasts release like a dream. The pots and pans are compatible with all types of stoves, even induction models, and the smooth interior of each piece makes it super easy to clean by preventing snags and food from sticking. The granite material gives each pot and pan a slick inner texture ensuring excellent non-stick performance, and the extended bottom design with high magnetic conduction helps foods cook evenly and quickly.

Done in warm, neutral tones, these pots and pan will beautifully complement any kitchen. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,700 Walmart shoppers adored this Carote cookware set enough to give it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I'm 70 years old and this is the best cookware I ever used in my life!" wrote one well-seasoned home cook. "Totally nonstick, cleans up so easily, strong, even heating. I'll never buy any other brand. Looks awesome too!!!"

"Best we have ever used," added a shopper. "These are amazing! They conduct heat like I've never seen before! I have never had a pan heat up and start cooking so quickly and so evenly! We have had Cuisinart pans and all different brands and these are the winner by far!

One reviewer commented, "[These are] a fantastic addition to my kitchen! The granite finish not only looks sleek and modern, but the nonstick surface works perfectly, making cooking and cleaning a breeze."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers did note preserving the pans does require a bit of caution: "My first impression: the pots look very nice and the texture of handles are nice. They heat up very quickly. The only con is if you use metal or really hard material spatulas they can damage the coating. If you use silicone or softer spatulas/mixing utensils you will like this set."

Another person agreed, writing "These are great aesthetically, but they scratch easily."

