I'm 51 and test anti-aging products for a living: Here are the week's best deals

The best anti-aging skin care deals this week are from brands like Garnier, CosRx and RoC (Amazon)

We're a few weeks out from this month's Amazon Prime Day, but I'm still uncovering major deals on anti-aging skin care. As a long-time beauty editor, I know discounts like this don't happen often, so I was surprised to find some of the best serums, lotions and cleansers on super sale this week — including many beauty must-haves I use and love (looking at you, CosRx Snail Mucin!).

The items below are among my favorites, a few even made it onto our list of 2024's best anti-aging skin care products. Best of all, they're all available now for less than you'd normally pay — with some even holding steady at the best prices I've seen all year.

Amazon Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $8 $16 Save $8 with Prime There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has almost 26,000 five-star reviews and, right now, it's half off! Save $8 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 20 Pairs $11 $13 Save $2 with coupon If your under-eyes are looking puffy, dark and tired, we're happy to report that there's an easy — and tres affordable — fix. Dermora's 24K Gold Eye Masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you're getting a spa treatment in your own home. And who can resist a shimmery skin-care find? Plus, you can grab a 20-pack for just $11. At a little more than 50 cents per treatment, that's enough to wake us right up! Made with real gold and ingredients like tea tree oil, glycerin, castor oil and collagen, these patches promise to revitalize your skin and reduce puffiness in 20 minutes. Save $2 with coupon $11 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $14 $25 Save $11 While not a wrinkle cream per se, this beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It's also won multiple awards, has almost 70,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has impressed most every beauty editor I know. After using it the first time (here's my full review), my face was noticeably dewier, and other users have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dull skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. $14 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum $16 $22 Save $6 If you're new to the retinol game or have dry skin, CeraVe's formula is an excellent place to start. It contains just a .3% concentration, which means it will be gentler and less drying than higher-potency products. It's also filled with skin-calming agents like niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Best of all, it's inexpensive enough to try without the guilt of making a major skin-care investment. $16 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream $19 $24 Save $5 CosRx has helped popularize snail mucin as a skin-care ingredient, but you shouldn’t sleep on its other products. Case in point: the Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream. A favorite among the K-beauty crowd, this face cream packs and seals moisture into dry, dehydrated skin to prevent further hydration loss. I love this moisturizer for its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula and antioxidant ingredients. The texture is perfectly rich without being too heavy and the product itself absorbs fast, all of which is why we named it one of the best anti-aging products of the year. Bonus points: In addition to hyaluronic acid, this cream contains vitamin tree water (also known as sea buckthorn), which is filled with vitamins, amino acids and fatty acids that help strengthen the skin barrier and increase hydration even more. The midrange price point is the cherry on top. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, 2-Pack $17 $24 Save $7 I love Garnier Micellar water in general, but I especially love this iteration, which is perfect for aging faces in summer. The no-rinse face cleanser works like a magnet to lift dirt and grime off your face while still conditioning and being extra gentle. This version also removes waterproof makeup — like no-smear mascara, a warm-weather staple — without dragging or damaging your delicate under-eye skin (and, potentially, causing more wrinkles). Stock up now while you can with this truly good deal on two ample 13.5-ounce bottles. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Bliss Renew & Smooth Night Serum $19 $25 Save $6 Exfoliants are essential for turning over dead skin cells and promoting skin health and collagen production no matter your age. However, they're particularly important in your 40s, 50s and beyond to keep your face from looking dull and tired. This Bliss serum is an excellent entry point — it's gentle yet effective and good for all but the most sensitive skin types. It smells good too. $19 at Amazon

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream $19 $30 Save $11 If you're looking for a low-cost retinol eye cream to help with crow's feet and dark circles, this is for you. The wrinkle-smoothing lotion also reduces puffiness while being gentle enough for sensitive skin. It's among the most highly-rated eye creams, with more than 19,000 five-star Amazon reviews. It's dermatologist-recommended too. Give this effective cream a try while it's 35% off. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) $19 $35 Save $16 with coupon Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now they're over 40% off! They're also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. Save $16 with coupon $19 at Amazon

Zimasilk Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $19 $24 Save $5 At first glance you might think: Why in the world would I need a silk pillowcase? AM I AN EMPRESS? Are we in Hollywood in 1934? Should I start sleeping in a face of cold cream and calling people dah-ling? Do I need a silk robe and high-heeled slippers too? But then you learn the facts: Silk pillowcases support the health of your skin. Research shows they prevent some fine lines and deeper wrinkles and — if you're worried about thinning hair — they'll help with shedding and breakage and can keep your hair from frizzing overnight. $19 at Amazon

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum $24 $33 Save $9 While we're talking retinol, this Sarah Jessica Parker-favorite brand is a drugstore skin-care legend for a reason: It's proven. In a clinical study, 97% of those who tried RoC's Retinol Correxion night serum reported smoother skin after just a single night. Users said their skin was 63% more hydrated after a week and visibly firmer after a month. RoC's retinol serum is also recommended and tested by dermatologists. And, it's among Amazon's highest-rated skin care products with more than 13,000 five-star reviews. $24 at Amazon

EltaMD EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer, SPF 44 $43 $45 Save $2 Ask any dermatologist for the most important step in an anti-aging skin care routine and they'll undoubtedly say high-quality sun protection. And this version by EltaMD is truly among the best. Of all the sunscreens I've tested, EltaMD SPF is the most consistently top rated, especially by doctors who recommend a tinted mineral sunscreen like this one, which provides broad-spectrum physical coverage and hydration — and gives your skin an even tone in the process. Its also made of natural ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and leaves a smooth finish, even on dry or sensitive skin. $43 at Amazon

Amazon Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum $56 $65 Save $9 There's a reason I named this Peter Thomas Roth formula the best retinol serum of the year: At 1.5% retinal concentration, it's just potent enough to really work on reducing wrinkles and fine lines, while not so strong that your face will start molting within the first week. Plus, it contains eight-hour slow-release micro-encapsulated retinol, which tends to be less irritating and is packed with brighteners like vitamin C and soothing emollients such as vitamin E and squalane to keep your face hydrated and reduce redness. The texture here is particularly standout: It's silky and smooth, as opposed to tacky and viscous. When I used this product last year for three months, I saw an almost immediate skin-tightening effect. Over the weeks, there was more clarity in my skin tone and the lines in my forehead appeared less deep. It's difficult to choose a retinol serum that will work best for all skin types, but with its high-quality ingredients and thoughtful formulation, this one comes closest to being a one-size-fits-most skin-care star. $56 at Amazon

Amazon Verso Skin Care Dark Spot Fix $61 $95 Save $34 We know retinol works to reduce wrinkles, but this Swedish brand's Dark Spot Fix does double duty: It's a skin-lightening treatment containing retinol 8, a stabilized vitamin A complex meant to be eight times more effective than conventional retinol but half as harsh. There's no data to support the company's claim here, but I can tell you this from experience: The formula is creamy and gentle, and it lightened a stubborn brown spot on my cheek I'd been annoyed by for years in just three weeks. Though no results will be as effective as a visit to the dermatologist, if you're dealing with mild hyperpigmentation, this is an at-home skin-care win — especially at this price. $61 at Amazon

Amazon Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Face Serum $81 $85 Save $4 If I had to pick one desert-island beauty product (outside of sunscreen), it would have to be Sunday Riley's Good Genes. The lactic-acid treatment gently and effectively exfoliates dull surface skin, promoting cell turnover and giving even the dreariest skin a healthy, vibrant glow. It also smooths and plumps rough skin and clarifies an uneven tone. My skin never looks better than when I use this every night and, while this sale price still isn't cheap, a little goes a long way — I've had mine for months. $81 at Amazon

