I'm a 47-year-old mom, here are the best summer dresses on Amazon Canada right now
These dresses are great for weddings, beach days and more — starting at just $25.
As a mom of two young boys, I'm lucky if I get 15 minutes to myself each morning. Normally, I leave the house in my sleep sweats and a baggy T-shirt, shuttling the kids to school or one of their numerous extracurriculars. But when the warmer weather rolls around, I like to put a little more effort into what I wear. A flirty sundress or a casual T-shirt smock are easy ways to add style to my busy days.
Summer Boho Split-Thigh Midi Dress$50
Cupshe V-Neck Self-Tie Dress$55
Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress$63
Famulily Cap Sleeve V-Neck Dress$37
Prettygarden Spring Midi Dress$59
Prettygarden Sleeveless Midi Summer Dress$60
Amazon Essentials Jersey Slim-fit Tank Mini Dress$25
Jocafiye V-Neck Shift Dress$38
Misfay Summer Maxi Dress$30
Grecerelle Summer Dress$37
Havansidy Short Sleeve Maxi Dress$37
Of course, I (along with so many others) have so little time to shop in person, which makes Amazon a great — and affordable — place to buy spring and summer essentials. Scroll below to see my top 11 picks for warm-weather Amazon dresses that are stylish for summer weddings, parties, beach days and more.
The tie front and tie back detailing of this dress deliver a customizable look. Falling mid-calf and featuring a slit, this dress is ideal for when you want coverage but also some shape. I’m very into its corset-esque bodice, which helps hold my mommy-middle in, if you will. Available in five colours, this dress and a cute blazer will take you all the way into fall.
You can never have too many floral sundresses. This one from Cupshe will surely be a summer fave with its V-neck front and sexy open back. You'll be comfortable and chic in this ankle-length maxi dress, which comes in several different patterns and is also available in a shorter knee-length option. Plus, it's a cute pick for wedding season.
Asymmetrical dresses are perhaps my favourite style of dress ever created. This one from Prettygarden comes in 16 different colours and features a sexy cutout on the front and back. The front slit also adds a bit of adventure to this fitted and more formal summer dress.
This Famulily smock dress has summer fun written all over it. The cap sleeves and the ruffled hemline give it an added dose of sass. Grab your favourite flats or a casual pair of summer wedges, and you are all set for your next girls' night out.
You always need to have a long-sleeved dress in your closet for those unpredictable spring days, and this ankle-length one from Prettygarden is a great choice. I just love the flow of the pleated high-waisted dress, perfect for that spring party or outdoor wedding.
Prettygarden's flowy, ankle length dress is also available in a sleeveless design, ideal for summer weddings. I wonder which of the seven colours and patterns you will pick?
Your summer wardrobe isn’t complete if you don’t have at least two or three tank mini-dresses in your closet. This one from Amazon Essentials can be dressed up or down and comes in seven colours.
I'm a huge fan of dresses that can take you from season to season. This knee-length summer dress from Jocafiye can easily be accessorized with a woven belt or cute cardigan for fall. Its loose design also prevents it from feeling too tight around your waist.
Cute, casual and chic. This dress from Misfay checks all the boxes. And it even has pockets! With side slits and a little opening at the neck, this coverup is great for a day at the beach or a fun night out. Available in 30 different colours and patterns, I dare you to order just one!
With its empire waist and rayon/spandex fabric blend, this Grecerelle dress is great for all body types. Available in over a dozen different colours and patterns, the versatile summer dress is also available in short and long-sleeved options.
Looking for a cute and comfortable T-shirt-style dress? This Havansidy Short Sleeve Maxi Dress has you covered. Pair it with a baseball cap or straw hat and your outfit is complete. The side slits give it a little edge, as does the rounded bottom. Oh, and did I mention it also has pockets? Whether you have a coffee date with your bestie or are off to the beach with the kids, this cute pullover dress is a great ‘fit.
