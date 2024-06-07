Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I'm a 47-year-old mom, here are the best summer dresses on Amazon Canada right now

These dresses are great for weddings, beach days and more — starting at just $25.

Sarah DiMuro
three people wearing Amazon dresses, Amazon summer dresses
11 best spring & summer dresses from Amazon. (Photos via Amazon)

As a mom of two young boys, I'm lucky if I get 15 minutes to myself each morning. Normally, I leave the house in my sleep sweats and a baggy T-shirt, shuttling the kids to school or one of their numerous extracurriculars. But when the warmer weather rolls around, I like to put a little more effort into what I wear. A flirty sundress or a casual T-shirt smock are easy ways to add style to my busy days.

Quick Overview
See 6 more

Of course, I (along with so many others) have so little time to shop in person, which makes Amazon a great — and affordable — place to buy spring and summer essentials. Scroll below to see my top 11 picks for warm-weather Amazon dresses that are stylish for summer weddings, parties, beach days and more.

Amazon

Summer Boho Split-Thigh Midi Dress

$50

The tie front and tie back detailing of this dress deliver a customizable look. Falling mid-calf and featuring a slit, this dress is ideal for when you want coverage but also some shape. I’m very into its corset-esque bodice, which helps hold my mommy-middle in, if you will. Available in five colours, this dress and a cute blazer will take you all the way into fall.

$50 at Amazon
Amazon

Cupshe V-Neck Self-Tie Dress

$55

You can never have too many floral sundresses. This one from Cupshe will surely be a summer fave with its V-neck front and sexy open back. You'll be comfortable and chic in this ankle-length maxi dress, which comes in several different patterns and is also available in a shorter knee-length option. Plus, it's a cute pick for wedding season.

$55 at Amazon
Amazon

Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress

$63

Asymmetrical dresses are perhaps my favourite style of dress ever created. This one from Prettygarden comes in 16 different colours and features a sexy cutout on the front and back. The front slit also adds a bit of adventure to this fitted and more formal summer dress.

$63 at Amazon
Amazon

Famulily Cap Sleeve V-Neck Dress

$37

This Famulily smock dress has summer fun written all over it. The cap sleeves and the ruffled hemline give it an added dose of sass. Grab your favourite flats or a casual pair of summer wedges, and you are all set for your next girls' night out.

$37 at Amazon
Amazon

Prettygarden Spring Midi Dress

$59

You always need to have a long-sleeved dress in your closet for those unpredictable spring days, and this ankle-length one from Prettygarden is a great choice. I just love the flow of the pleated high-waisted dress, perfect for that spring party or outdoor wedding.

$59 at Amazon
Amazon

Prettygarden Sleeveless Midi Summer Dress

$60

Prettygarden's flowy, ankle length dress is also available in a sleeveless design, ideal for summer weddings. I wonder which of the seven colours and patterns you will pick?

$60 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Jersey Slim-fit Tank Mini Dress

$25

Your summer wardrobe isn’t complete if you don’t have at least two or three tank mini-dresses in your closet. This one from Amazon Essentials can be dressed up or down and comes in seven colours.

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

Jocafiye V-Neck Shift Dress

$38

I'm a huge fan of dresses that can take you from season to season. This knee-length summer dress from Jocafiye can easily be accessorized with a woven belt or cute cardigan for fall. Its loose design also prevents it from feeling too tight around your waist.

$38 at Amazon
Amazon

Misfay Summer Maxi Dress

$30

Cute, casual and chic. This dress from Misfay checks all the boxes. And it even has pockets! With side slits and a little opening at the neck, this coverup is great for a day at the beach or a fun night out. Available in 30 different colours and patterns, I dare you to order just one!

$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Grecerelle Summer Dress

$37

With its empire waist and rayon/spandex fabric blend, this Grecerelle dress is great for all body types. Available in over a dozen different colours and patterns, the versatile summer dress is also available in short and long-sleeved options.

$37 at Amazon
Amazon

Havansidy Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

$37

Looking for a cute and comfortable T-shirt-style dress? This Havansidy Short Sleeve Maxi Dress has you covered. Pair it with a baseball cap or straw hat and your outfit is complete. The side slits give it a little edge, as does the rounded bottom. Oh, and did I mention it also has pockets? Whether you have a coffee date with your bestie or are off to the beach with the kids, this cute pullover dress is a great ‘fit.

$37 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories