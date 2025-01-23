I'm a deal-tracking pro — today's best sales include Patagonia, Dyson and Apple

Get up to 75% off today's picks, which include a cozy pullover sweater, a lightweight vacuum, location-tracking AirTags and more.

I'm pretty sure I have a dream job. As a shopping editor, I spend my days browsing the web for the best deals, tracking prices to make sure what's on sale is actually on sale, and endlessly scrolling through retailers' clearance sections. (I used to do this in my free time, but somehow I get paid to do it now.) That said, I'm pretty pumped about the deals I found today on Patagonia, Dyson, Apple and more.

First up, you can save on the popular Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Fleece — it's a rare 30% off in five colors. If you've never tried one before, it's like a more stylish version of your standard fleece pullover that's still amazingly cozy and warm. The Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum is a cool $130 off at Target too if you're sick of looking at the dust bunnies your current vac is missing. And a few more standouts: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is 40% off, this CosRx snail mucin moisturizer is an impressive 76% off and a four-pack of Apple AirTags is 20% off.

Keep scrolling to check out today's best deals from across the web, and scroll all the way to the bottom to check out the best sales at stores like J.Crew, Dick's Sporting Goods and Tuckernuck (don't miss its once-a-year sample sale!).

Patagonia Patagonia Women's Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece $97 $139 Save $42 Patagonia's Better Sweater is closing in on icon status. It looks like a knit sweater on the outside, but it features a soft fleece on the inside. And right now, it's on sale (31% off!) in five colors. "My husband and I have been wearing these sweaters for years," said one reviewer. "My husband lives in his and rotates a few colors. We live in Vermont, so we have plenty of cold months to get use out of them." Take note: Most shoppers say these run small and recommend sizing up. $97 at Patagonia

Target Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $300 $430 Save $130 The Dyson V8 Origin is engineered to tackle everyday messes on both carpets and hard floors. Convert it into a handheld and clean your car, stairs and upholstery with ease. Have pets? It has a detangling Motobar cleaner designed to keep hair from getting trapped inside. It also has a whole-machine filtration system that captures fine dust and pet allergens while expelling cleaner, fresher air. "Love this vacuum!" said one Target shopper. "Easy to maneuver, easy to empty, easy to clean, easy to store. All around great, Dyson suction is unmatched! Worth it! But if you can get one on sale it's a no-brainer." $300 at Target

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 $100 Save $40 If you've never considered a water flosser, you're missing out. Not only is this flosser easy to use (simply fill the reservoir with water and you're ready to go), but it removes up to 99.9% of plaque, according to Waterpik. It has seven flossing tips and 10 water-pressure settings, so you can find what works best for you. "Easy to use, gentle and effective," said a fan. "I love the different tips and pressure settings, which allow me to customize the cleaning experience to my needs ... I've noticed a significant improvement in my gum health and overall mouthfeel. My teeth feel cleaner, and my gums are no longer sore or bleeding. I've even received compliments from my dentist on the improvement!" $60 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer $9 $39 Save $30 This popular moisturizer is 76% off! Yes, this is the brand behind Amazon shoppers' favorite Snail Mucin Essence. The moisturizer still contains snail mucin (trust us, it's great), but adds an extra kick of hydration compared to the serum. Use them together or use this on its own. "I was hesitant to try, (because ew snail mucus?!), but I got it on sale and it is AMAZING," said one shopper. "Very hydrating and a little goes a long way. Pair it with their serum and your skin is dewy all day long. It is a little sticky on the fingers but absorbs nicely on the face and neck. My face will get red from time to time, but I noticed that's when my skin is very dry and absorbing what moisture it can. I honestly don't think it has a smell. All in all, it is a very good product." $9 at Amazon

Amazon Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater $26 $58 Save $32 Bundle up in this cable knit cardigan — it's on sale in over 20 colors (up to 55% off in this winter white shade). It has a longer, tunic-like length so it's great for wearing with leggings, but you can also wear it with jeans for a stylish yet casual look. "I've gotten so many compliments on this!" said one shopper. "I bought grey and white. It's long enough to cover my butt, I have a long torso so that's tough to find! It's warm, but not too warm. It's been washed twice already and the fabric is still good!" $26 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Apple's AirTag is one of the best Bluetooth trackers you can get as an iPhone user. Simply connect it to your phone and use it to keep an "eye" on what matters — luggage, a purse, an expensive bike. You can also activate Lost Mode, which makes it play a loud sound. Grab this four-pack to put one in each family member's suitcase the next time you travel. "I recently purchased an Apple AirTag, and I have to say, it's a game-changer for someone like me who tends to misplace things," said one user. "Setting it up was a breeze — just a few taps on my iPhone, and it was ready to go. The precision finding feature is fantastic; it leads you right to your lost item with directions and haptic feedback, which feels like magic. I've attached one to my keychain and slipped another into my backpack, and so far, they've saved me a ton of time and frustration." $80 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser $13 $18 Save $5 This face wash is a favorite of dermatologists, celebrities, Amazon shoppers — just about anyone who uses it. It's gentle on sensitive skin, and it hydrates skin with hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides. "I've been using this for a year and it works wonders," said one reviewer. "There's no weird scent and the wash spreads really easily across my face. The wash isn't oily at all; it's thick but light. The bottle is durable and hasn't broken, and I've dropped it a few times. The wash isn't colored or scented. I haven't had a breakout in a year with using this." $13 at Amazon

Amazon Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 A clogged dryer vent may be the culprit if your clothes still feel damp after the dryer buzzes. Once you get all the gunk out, your clothes will dry faster and you'll save energy. The kit comes with a hose, an adapter and a guide wire. Once you have the hose attached to your vacuum, remove the lint screen from your dryer. Then, using the guide wire, stick the end of the hose into the slot and turn on your vacuum. Let the vacuum run while moving the hose around inside the dryer — then watch the magic happen as your dryer becomes unchoked. "I didn't realize how much lint was in my dryer, and I clean the lint trap after every load. Still, I was amazed at how much lint got past it. The drying time for each load has been cut down by 10 to 15 minutes; all the lint must have been affecting the efficiency of my dryer. The dryer cleaning kit will pay for itself with savings on electric bills," said one rave reviewer. $10 at Amazon

QVC Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Blanket Wrap $65 $178 Save $113 Paid for by QVC Barefoot Dreams' blankets are coveted for their softness, so it makes sense that people love the brand's blanket wraps. Yes, they're part blanket, part sweater, part all things comfy. And, they're over 60% off on QVC's website right now. "This is so cozy!" said a reviewer. "The fabric is just what you would expect and it's super soft and has a little weight, but not like a heavy jacket. It's perfect to take in the car. I might need a second one in a different color." $65 at QVC

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $75 $140 Save $65 | Lowest price ever The Amazon Fire HD 10 costs about a quarter of what you'd pay for the equivalent Apple iPad. This model, released only last year, is 25% faster than its predecessor, weighs an ounce or so less and has a clear camera for video calling. Even better, this matches its lowest price ever. "For the price, you get great quality and the picture is so crisp and clear!" said one of 15,000 five-star reviewers. "Audio is loud and good. The battery lasts all day long. [The] charger it comes with charges it up to full battery in like an hour! Only downside is there's no Google Play store, only an Amazon store, but it still has relevant, useful apps I enjoy using, like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Candy Crush, TikTok and more." Save $65 | Lowest price ever $75 at Amazon

