I'm a pro baker: These are the best kitchen deals to snag at Walmart this week

Thanks to the official arrival of fall, it's finally cool enough to turn the stove on without feeling like a sweaty mess — hooray! I'm particularly excited about spending more time in the kitchen — before I started writing about cookware and meal prep tools for Yahoo, I was a professional baker, and still enjoy whipping up dishes both sweet and savory. Of course, cooking is way more enjoyable when you've got the proper equipment, and thanks to the deals at Walmart this week, you can scoop up some of my essentials for a steal.

A set of pots and pans is a must (try this 17-piece cookware set for just $90), along with sheet trays for roasting and knives that are actually, you know, sharp! Appliances like air fryers and pressure cookers are helpful for when you don't want to wait for the oven to preheat, and, true story, a toaster oven once saved my Thanksgiving dinner (I love this Emeril Lagasse option that's down to $60 from $169).

There's more where those came from. Ready to see all of my fall food prep must-haves on sale at Walmart? Alright, let's get cookin'!

Walmart Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 17-Piece $90 $200 Save $110 It'll be really hard to cook omelets and stir-fries without a set of pans! If yours are looking a little crusty, swapping them for a spiffy new set is sure to inspire you to spend more time in the kitchen. Look for a collection that has pots and pans in assorted sizes to maximize the types of dishes you can make. And if you want to ensure cleanup is a breeze? Opt for nonstick cookware and your food will slide right out. $90 at Walmart

Vesteel VeSteel Baking Sheets, Set of 2 $21 $57 Save $36 If there's one thing I can't be without, it's a metal sheet tray. From roasting vegetables to whole chickens, these kitchen superstars are incredibly versatile and durable. I also like to use sheet trays when I'm making lasagna or dishes that are at risk of bubbling over — I just place my cooking vessel on top of a sheet tray in the oven so the tray can catch any cheese or sauce that escapes. It's easier to clean the tray than scrape up caked-on messes from the bottom of the oven. $21 at Walmart

Walmart Lodge Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven $40 $50 Save $10 A sturdy Dutch oven is a true kitchen hero — treat it right, and it'll last a lifetime. Now that the temps are starting to dip, you can use it to make all things cozy, from soups and stews to braises and even homemade bread. Most Dutch ovens are real lookers too, so if you're short on storage space, simply keep it on your stovetop for all to admire. (That's what I do!) $40 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Knife Set, 14-Piece $43 $200 Save $157 Okay, here's the dull — er, deal: It might sound counterintuitive, but having a sharp set of knives will actually make slicing and dicing safer. Yes, really. When your knives aren't sharp, you have to exert more force to pierce through whatever you're cutting up. When that happens, your knife is more likely to slip, which increases the chance of an accident. Not to mention, you'll be able to chop so much more quickly with nicely honed blades. $43 at Walmart

Walmart Bluebow 8.5-Quart Air Fryer $65 $200 Save $135 It's called "football season," but if we're being honest, referring to it as "wings season" wouldn't be too far off. And when those buffalo chicken cravings strike, having an air fryer will allow you to cook up a batch in no time. (During the last Super Bowl, my husband and I made the best wings we've ever had using our air fryer.) I also use my air fryer for crisping up veggies when I'm too impatient to wait for my oven (buffalo cauliflower, anyone?). It requires just a spritz of oil, and they come out perfectly golden brown. $65 at Walmart

Walmart Instant Pot Rio Chef Series Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart $79 $89 Save $10 Sometimes, you just want to be able to set it and forget it — and when that's the case, a pressure cooker will be your best friend. You can often just add your ingredients, choose your setting and be on your way to a hot meal faster than if you were to use traditional cooking methods. These appliances really come in handy when you're hosting a gathering and have a zillion things on your to-do list. Just let the pressure cooker take care of the food while you set the table. $79 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 A slow cooker also allows for hands-free cooking, just at a lower temperature. This allows meat to stay tender, and you'll be able to keep your food warm until you're ready to serve. My dad — an Italian-American — relies on his slow cooker for perfectly juicy meatballs, though it's also perfect for fall favorites like chili. Plus, this one from Drew Barrymore's collection will look beautiful in your kitchen. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Emeril Lagasse 360 Plus Power Grill and Air Fry Toaster $60 $169 Save $109 I mentioned that a toaster oven once saved my Thanksgiving and I'm not exaggerating. My oven broke the week before I was set to host, and rather than resorting to takeout, I used my toaster oven to bake all of my side dishes and pies. Everything came out exactly as it would have in the regular oven. No, I couldn't roast a turkey in it (my mother-in-law luckily lived nearby and had a functioning full-size oven for that!), but you can still whip up a feast, especially the one time of year it's most needed. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Hamilton Beach Stack and Snap Food Processor $43 $55 Save $12 Food processors come in clutch when you'd rather not prep fruits and vegetables by hand. With the right blades, they allow for shredding and slicing, in addition to finely chopping. I'm someone whose eyes start to tear up and sting whenever an onion is anywhere close by, so this tool also helps keep me from crying! $43 at Walmart

Walmart Oster Party Blender $50 $70 Save $20 Want your butternut squash to be ethereally smooth? A powerful blender can pulverize those bits into a velvety puree in seconds. Got some extra apples from the orchard? Applesauce it is! For dessert, how does a pumpkin pie milkshake sound? Just blitz up a slice with some vanilla ice cream and you're golden. $50 at Walmart

