I'm a shopping editor — here's what I'm keeping from my Amazon fall Prime Day haul (plus what I'm returning)

Some of these items are still on sale — and I'll definitely be buying them again.

All of the things I bought for Amazon Prime Day in Canada.

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone for fall 2024, and like many shoppers, I'm assessing all the goodies I picked up during the massive sale. I knew there were certain products I definitely wanted to try — like this weighted heating pad — but I also impulse-bought a few things, just because the prices were so good.

While I always try to be mindful of what I'm buying on Amazon Canada to limit the amount of packages I receive and returns I need to process, unfortunately one of the items I snapped up did fall short of my expectations. I'm sharing the good and the bad with you in hopes it'll make your future purchases more smooth.

Here's everything I bought during the recent Prime Big Deal Days sale — and what's worth keeping.

Amazon fall Prime Day buys I'm loving

Tide Loved: Tide Washing Machine Cleaner $8 $10 Save $2 I had been noticing a funky odour coming from my washing machine and I wasn't entirely sure how to deal with it. When I spotted this cleaner on sale, I figured it was worth a try given that it was just $8. All you do is open a packet, pour the powder into your machine, run it on a normal cycle and then leave the door open to let it dry. My washing machine went from smelling like mouldy bread to having a pleasantly astringent clean smell. The package says to use it once a month for maintenance, and I definitely will! $8 at Amazon

immtree Immtree Weighted Heating Pad $67 I'm at an age where things have started hurting more than they did in my youth. I love heating pads for cramps and I love my weighted blanket for sleeping, so when I spotted this weighted heating pad, it just made sense to me. It weighs about five pounds and has six heat settings and it genuinely makes a huge difference with my aches and pains. My hip and butt tend to get stiff from driving and sitting at my desk, so at the end of the day, I love lying on my stomach with this draped over my lower body while I read. It is so incredibly relaxing and luxurious that I'll likely be buying a few to give out as Christmas gifts. $67 at Amazon

Burt's Bees Burt's Bees Hydrating Lip Balm $7 $9 Save $2 These Burt's Bees lip balms are a must-have for my purse, my desk and my bedside, so when I spot them on sale, it was an instant "add-to-cart" decision. I love that this lip balm is conditioning without being greasy and I find it really makes a difference in terms of keeping my lips soft and hydrated during winter. It's actually cheaper to buy the two-pack on Amazon Canada rather than buying at Shoppers or Walmart, so it just makes sense to stock up when I'm buying other things on Amazon! $7 at Amazon

BERIBES BERIBES Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear $37 $47 Save $10 I'm pretty picky when it comes to headphones. I can't stand earbuds, and I rarely find a pair of over ear headphones that I actually find comfortable. I decided to give the BERIBES headphones, which have more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, a try — and I'm obsessed. I can wear them all day without any discomfort on my ears, the sound quality is excellent and the battery lasts for days before needing to be recharged. I'm truly impressed at the quality of these headphones, particularly given how expensive other brands tend to be in comparison. $37 at Amazon

Amazon Fall Prime Day buys I'm returning

Polygon Polygon Yoga Pants for Women $30 I practically live in yoga pants and leggings, so after seeing the rave reviews for these no.1 bestsellers, I decided to give them a try. I picked up my usual size, but unfortunately, they're too tight and dig in to my waist when I'm sitting down. I do like how soft and supportive they are (and they do a great job of smoothing out my legs) but unfortunately, the sizing just didn't work out and they don't actually carry the size I'd need. $30 at Amazon

Looking for more ways to save? Shop more hot Amazon Canada deals

Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries 28 Pack $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

RENPHO Body Fat Scale $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Brightup Beard Trimmer $46 $58 Save $12 See at Amazon

Freepi Walking Pad with Incline $190 $230 Save $40 See at Amazon

Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones with 4 Mics $25 $100 Save $75 See at Amazon

Comfytemp 17"x33" XXXL King Size Heating Pad $34 $45 Save $11 See at Amazon

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $161 $570 Save $409 See at Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Drive Combo Kit $316 $449 Save $133 See at Amazon

Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Immersion Hand Blender $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

Ninja NJ600WMC Professional Blender $90 $119 Save $29 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.