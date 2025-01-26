I'm an interior designer: These are my top picks from Wayfair's 48-hour sale

Is your home looking a bit peaked? The dark and cold of the season got you down? It's time for a mid-winter spruce-up, and as an interior designer, I've got just the thing to reinvigorate the doldrums of your domicile: Wayfair's 48-hour clearance sale. The online retailer is doing some revitalizing of its own and in the process offering deep discounts — up to 70% off! — on furnishings across the board.

Try a room makeover with the items below, like a beautiful rug collab from Amber Lewis and Loloi for just $188 (was $499). Or how about prepping your guest quarters with something comfortable and stylish, like this velvet convertible sofa that's down to $283 from $930. There's even a Cuisinart cookware set for nearly $400 off.

I've curated my favorites from the sale below. My advice: Don't hesitate to buy — with a sale this good, items are sure to sell out fast. Want more? Check out all of Wayfair's 48-hour clearance sale items here.

Wayfair Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Convertible Sofa $283 $930 Save $647 Don't be fooled by the low price tag — reviewers say this couch looks like a million bucks. In fact, more than 15,000 of them think it's worthy of a perfect five-star rating. Not only is it stunning, it's also versatile, as it folds down to transform into a twin bed for guests. Oh, and that 70% discount doesn't hurt, either. $283 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, Queen $20 $42 Save $22 With a whopping 66,000+ five-star reviews, this 1,800 thread count sheet set by Wayfair Basics leads the pack when it comes to customer favorites. And it's easy to see why: microfiber sheets are ultra-soft in addition to being hypoallergenic. And they're easy to care for, too: they're wrinkle-resistant, even right out of the linen closet. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases — or four if you get it in King or California King. $20 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress $420 $1,199 Save $779 Nearly 6,000 Wayfair shoppers are five-star fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? You can pick up a queen size for 65% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points. $420 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Madison Handmade Chunky Double Knit Throw $76 $115 Save $39 Reminiscent of your favorite sweater, nothing says cozy like a chunky throw blanket. Add to your favorite chair, the sofa or at the foot of your bed for snuggles on demand. The blanket is hand-knit in soft acrylic that's certified Oeko-Tex. Sized right at 50" x 60" inches, it's available in multiple colors — I'm digging this neutral tan shade. $76 at Wayfair

Wayfair Brayden Studio Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair $207 $599 Save $392 Tough layout? Swivel chairs may be your answer. A pair may be the perfect solution for a long room or tight space. Small in scale, they spin toward the TV, fireplace or conversation area — wherever your focus needs to be. This one comes in a bevy of colors, so you can find what fits your decor best. Plus, it's currently the best price I've seen it! $207 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wein 100% Polyester Upholstered Storage Bench $260 $345 Save $85 A sleek upholstered storage bench works well at the end of your bed. Use it to store those decorative throw pillows, rather than — literally — throwing them on the floor. It's great for off-season blankets, shoes or anything that needs a home. (And doubles as seat for when you need to put those shoes on in the morning!) I also love the split lift feature of this piece and the soft close hinges. You can try it in your entry or living areas, too. $260 at Wayfair

Wayfair Bay Isle Home Boho Natural Rattan 12-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet $119 $170 Save $51 Space is valuable, and anytime you can get a little more of it, I say, go for it. This stylish wood and rattan cabinet — which has gone viral on TikTok — hides your footwear away so you're not tripping over sneakers and flip-flops. It fits up to 12 pairs of shoes and looks gorgeous in your entryway. $119 at Wayfair