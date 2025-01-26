I'm an interior designer: These are my top picks from Wayfair's 48-hour sale
Feather your nest with deals on favorite brands like Cuisinart, Kelly Clarkson Home and Sealy.
Is your home looking a bit peaked? The dark and cold of the season got you down? It's time for a mid-winter spruce-up, and as an interior designer, I've got just the thing to reinvigorate the doldrums of your domicile: Wayfair's 48-hour clearance sale. The online retailer is doing some revitalizing of its own and in the process offering deep discounts — up to 70% off! — on furnishings across the board.
Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Convertible Sofa$283$930Save $647
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, Queen$20$42Save $22
Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress$420$1,199Save $779
Kelly Clarkson Home Madison Handmade Chunky Double Knit Throw$76$115Save $39
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 12-Piece$300$670Save $370
Brayden Studio Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair$207$599Save $392
Amber Lewis x Loloi Billie Oriental Ink/Salmon Area Rug, 7'6" x 9'6"$188$499Save $311
Wein 100% Polyester Upholstered Storage Bench$260$345Save $85
Bay Isle Home Boho Natural Rattan 12-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet$119$170Save $51
Mercury Row Martinsen 64"×21" Metal Full Length Mirror$99$250Save $151
Try a room makeover with the items below, like a beautiful rug collab from Amber Lewis and Loloi for just $188 (was $499). Or how about prepping your guest quarters with something comfortable and stylish, like this velvet convertible sofa that's down to $283 from $930. There's even a Cuisinart cookware set for nearly $400 off.
I've curated my favorites from the sale below. My advice: Don't hesitate to buy — with a sale this good, items are sure to sell out fast. Want more? Check out all of Wayfair's 48-hour clearance sale items here.
Don't be fooled by the low price tag — reviewers say this couch looks like a million bucks. In fact, more than 15,000 of them think it's worthy of a perfect five-star rating. Not only is it stunning, it's also versatile, as it folds down to transform into a twin bed for guests. Oh, and that 70% discount doesn't hurt, either.
With a whopping 66,000+ five-star reviews, this 1,800 thread count sheet set by Wayfair Basics leads the pack when it comes to customer favorites. And it's easy to see why: microfiber sheets are ultra-soft in addition to being hypoallergenic. And they're easy to care for, too: they're wrinkle-resistant, even right out of the linen closet. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases — or four if you get it in King or California King.
Nearly 6,000 Wayfair shoppers are five-star fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? You can pick up a queen size for 65% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points.
Reminiscent of your favorite sweater, nothing says cozy like a chunky throw blanket. Add to your favorite chair, the sofa or at the foot of your bed for snuggles on demand. The blanket is hand-knit in soft acrylic that's certified Oeko-Tex. Sized right at 50" x 60" inches, it's available in multiple colors — I'm digging this neutral tan shade.
Save 55% off these pots and pans from the incomparable Cuisinart. The 12-piece set contains everything you need to start anew or upgrade your kitchen (it also makes a nice housewarming gift). These come with all the bells and whistles: they're oven- and dishwasher-safe, anti-stick, and anti-scratch, plus cool touch handles and induction compatible.
Tough layout? Swivel chairs may be your answer. A pair may be the perfect solution for a long room or tight space. Small in scale, they spin toward the TV, fireplace or conversation area — wherever your focus needs to be. This one comes in a bevy of colors, so you can find what fits your decor best. Plus, it's currently the best price I've seen it!
A fabulous rug is a great way to ground your space with style and frame your other furnishings. This collab between Amber Lewis and Loloi highlights a vintage vibe, with its distressed look and muted colors. Enjoy over $300 off this popular size.
A sleek upholstered storage bench works well at the end of your bed. Use it to store those decorative throw pillows, rather than — literally — throwing them on the floor. It's great for off-season blankets, shoes or anything that needs a home. (And doubles as seat for when you need to put those shoes on in the morning!) I also love the split lift feature of this piece and the soft close hinges. You can try it in your entry or living areas, too.
Space is valuable, and anytime you can get a little more of it, I say, go for it. This stylish wood and rattan cabinet — which has gone viral on TikTok — hides your footwear away so you're not tripping over sneakers and flip-flops. It fits up to 12 pairs of shoes and looks gorgeous in your entryway.
This is one of the simplest design hacks I can impart. A mirror reflects light and makes any room look larger. A full-length like this works well in the bedroom or entryway to check your outfit before you embark on your day. Or hang this one for a dramatic look in the living or dining room. Use the stand, hang or lean against the wall.