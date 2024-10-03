"I'm carrying my baby with a rare terminal illness to birth"

A mum has decided to give birth to her baby with a rare terminal illness despite doctors' warnings he likely won't survive more than a day. Madysen Wilcox, 29 and her husband Darrin, 34, were shocked to hear third baby had alobar holoprosencephaly - a brain disorder - at their 18 week scan. They were told the condition was fatal - and in the unlikely scenario he survived to birth, his life would be very short. And after initially deciding to terminate the pregnancy they changed their mind. Against the odds, Madysen will give birth to her son, Charlie, on Friday (4/10) via a scheduled induction. With just 1 in 10,000 cases making it to birth, he is unlikely to survive much longer. But the couple from Smithfield, Utah, are going ahead after praying for answers.