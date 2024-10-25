I'm "Ooh-ing" And "Ahh-ing" Alone In My Room Over These Elaborate Halloween Displays

This year has been extra spooky with the added election buzz, but if you'd like help keeping your mind as far away from that as possible, then I have the perfect post for you. Here are 14 of the most entertaining and viral Halloween decorations I could find:

1.This neighbor set up a rocket launch in their yard. Houston, we're a go!

2. This neighbor opted for Chappell Roan-inspired skeletons doing the viral dance for her song "Hot to Go!"

incredible things happening on the morning walk today pic.twitter.com/WofQMiPorF — nate of the living dead (@MNateShyamalan) October 13, 2024

3.I know I promised a break from election news, but this neighbor set up their giant skeletons with Harris/Walz versus Trump/Vance shirts, and a Kennedy pup in-between.

4.This neighbor's scene straight out of The Goblet of Fire is both creative and absolutely brutal. IYKYK.

5.This neighbor hasn't left their Barbie craze.

6.This neighbor decided to scare people inside their house instead of those simply walking by.

7.This neighbor's Stranger Things-inspired yard would win any community contest.

8.Spooky season wouldn't be spooky season if somebody's neighbor didn't bring out a dancing skeleton...

9....It's truly a neighborhood staple.

10.Other neighbors skipped the fun and went right to nightmare fodder.

11. This neighbor combined an unlucky black cat with this year's Republican candidate.

12.This neighbor has dementors swarming their house.

13. These parents invested in one of those 12-foot skeletons, which is pretty common, but they get bragging rights for this rare pic featuring the northern lights.

Not my parents taking this opportunity to photograph their giant skeleton. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Oijlq9JAuQ — Dr. Samantha Montano (@SamLMontano) October 10, 2024

14. And finally, I think these neighbors bought every single piece of Halloween decor that they ran into.

Well prepared Halloween house pic.twitter.com/IUsWHDVm8b — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 20, 2024

