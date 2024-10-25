I'm "Ooh-ing" And "Ahh-ing" Alone In My Room Over These Elaborate Halloween Displays

Alexa Lisitza
·2 min read

This year has been extra spooky with the added election buzz, but if you'd like help keeping your mind as far away from that as possible, then I have the perfect post for you. Here are 14 of the most entertaining and viral Halloween decorations I could find:

1.This neighbor set up a rocket launch in their yard. Houston, we're a go!

Front yard scene with mannequins at a mock control panel and a rocket in the background, simulating a space mission setup
Reddit: mobilesuit_Builder / Via reddit.com

2. This neighbor opted for Chappell Roan-inspired skeletons doing the viral dance for her song "Hot to Go!"

Twitter: @MNateShyamalan

3.I know I promised a break from election news, but this neighbor set up their giant skeletons with Harris/Walz versus Trump/Vance shirts, and a Kennedy pup in-between.

View this photo on Instagram

4.This neighbor's scene straight out of The Goblet of Fire is both creative and absolutely brutal. IYKYK.

Halloween display in a yard with a grim reaper figure, tombstones, and two realistic child-sized figures in costumes on the grass
Reddit: TheBroox / Via reddit.com

5.This neighbor hasn't left their Barbie craze.

Skeletons with pink hair and bows emerge from Barbie-themed gravestones marked "RIP" in a humorous Halloween yard display
Reddit: Conscious-Notice-328 / Via reddit.com

6.This neighbor decided to scare people inside their house instead of those simply walking by.

Bathroom decorated with rubber cockroaches on walls and a toilet tank holding a red book and a small plant
Reddit: SouthAlexander / Via reddit.com

7.This neighbor's Stranger Things-inspired yard would win any community contest.

Halloween display with a levitating Chucky figure and a person in a yellow raincoat in a graveyard-themed yard
Twitter: @gunsnrosesgirl3

8.Spooky season wouldn't be spooky season if somebody's neighbor didn't bring out a dancing skeleton...

Two Halloween skeletons posed in a humorous dance scene in a suburban yard, with one holding a wig and the other interacting playfully
Reddit: Liteboyy / Via reddit.com

9....It's truly a neighborhood staple.

Skeleton decorations in a yard: one poses on a chair with a glass, another performs mid-air on a pole. Surrounded by "Caution" tape for Halloween
Reddit: throwawaybeauty777 / Via reddit.com

10.Other neighbors skipped the fun and went right to nightmare fodder.

Halloween decoration of Pennywise the clown with spider legs, surrounded by skeletons on a lawn at night
Reddit: vikingchic0611 / Via reddit.com

11. This neighbor combined an unlucky black cat with this year's Republican candidate.

Twitter: @JaneotN

12.This neighbor has dementors swarming their house.

Harry Potter-themed yard with a Platform 9¾ sign, a replica Hogwarts Express train, and Hedwig the owl perched on top. Spooky Halloween decor surrounds
Reddit: ironandfire / Via reddit.com

13. These parents invested in one of those 12-foot skeletons, which is pretty common, but they get bragging rights for this rare pic featuring the northern lights.

Twitter: @SamLMontano

14. And finally, I think these neighbors bought every single piece of Halloween decor that they ran into.

Twitter: @gunsnrosesgirl3

