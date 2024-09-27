immaculate property within a private gated london mews for sale

An immaculate four-bedroom property nestled within a private gated mews in London is up for sale.

With a striking façade, floating staircase, underfloor heating, and an internal lift that services all five floors, this home – which is just off Bermondsey Street in Southwark – has been designed with luxury living in mind.

The front door opens into the grand entrance hall, leading to a spacious gym, utility room, and guest toilet. Bright interiors and Havwood herringbone flooring have been cleverly used here to amplify a sense of space.

Three double bedrooms are positioned on the first floor, branching off from a light corridor. Each comes with its own ensuite bathroom featuring bespoke tiling, joinery and Hansgrohe taps.

Meanwhile, the principal suite makes up the entire second floor. Key features include floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, polished plaster walls, his-and-hers wardrobes, and a private balcony overlooking the leafy views. We're particularly fond of the bathroom, finished with stone tiling, bespoke joinery, Duravit sanitaryware and Dornbracht taps.

The fourth floor lends itself perfectly to entertaining. Home to a beautiful kitchen, the view from this level offers the London Eye and the Shard as the perfect cooking backdrop. Gaggenau appliances, a dining area, and an impressive roof terrace complete the space.

More akin to a luxury hotel, each floor has been fitted with underfloor heating, integrated speakers, an intercom system to allow for easy communication, and Samsung air cooling. New owners will also benefit from electric blinds and curtains, an alarm system, and RV Astley light fittings.

In a secured gated mews, the property offers a retreat from Bermondsey Street's buzzy culture. Off-street parking is also included, but no garden.

The tech, luxury features and impeccable design is reflected in the price, as it's currently on the market for £6,000,000 with Knight Frank.

