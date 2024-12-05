Impress the cool crowd with these trendy gifts from Walmart — all under $50

You know those people in your life who are notoriously hard to shop for? These are the gifts that will get them to crack a smile.

About 99% of the time, having trendy people in your life is awesome. They keep you up to date on all the latest must-haves, and — if you're really lucky — are generous with hand-me-downs. During the holidays, however, your coolest friends and family members become a little bit tricky. After all, how are you supposed to figure out what to buy for the person who's always giving you shopping advice?

The answer's actually pretty simple: That's what we're here for! Not only do we spend practically every waking hour scouring the internet for fab finds, but we're also tapped into insider sources at your favorite retailers who give us the scoop on what's selling like hotcakes.

If you'll be shopping at Walmart for everyday essentials at any point this season, then make time to check out the retailer's impressive trending gift selection while you're there. Martha on the Mantle (yes, for real!) is blowing up right now, and shoppers can't get enough of this sweet Sabrina Carpenter scent. And there are more trendy presents where those came from — check them out below.

Walmart Martha Stewart Martha on The Mantel Christmas Green Plush Figurine Move over Elf on the Shelf, it's Martha Stewart's moment right now. Inspired by the diva of domesticity herself, this posable doll comes complete with a fur stole a bottle of wine and all sorts of other "good things." According to Walmart, more than 500 shoppers have purchased this item in the last 24 hours, so we're calling it now; it's going to sell out soon. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Snoop Dogg Snoop On The Stoop Plush Ornament If you've turned on your television at any point in the last few months, then you've certainly spent time with America's current sweetheart Snoop Dogg. First, he was at the Paris Olympics; now, he's a coach on The Voice. And this holiday season, you can welcome him into your home thanks to this adorable ornament. It'll look absolutely perfect peeking out of a stocking on Christmas morning or hanging on the Christmas tree. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Wicked Film Official Coloring Book The new Wicked film is absolutely everywhere right now — so why not on the pages of an adult coloring book, too? Pair with a pack of colored pencils for a gift that's heavy on the self-care vibes. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department LP If we're talking trendy, Taylor Swift is an obvious choice. And of course, anything musical is ten times cooler when it comes on vinyl — or in this case, two separate discs, both in a dreamy white color. $32 at Walmart

Walmart Crosley Cruiser Premier Vinyl Record Player with Speakers and Wireless Bluetooth If you're going the vinyl route, consider completing the gift with a vintage-looking record player that's souped up with modern-day technology. This trendy green gadget has a built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. Not sure your gift recipient will like green? There are six other colors to choose from. $45 at Walmart

Walmart Barbie Hot Pink 6 Can Thermoelectric Cooler Even a year removed from her summer of stardom, Barbie and everything in her orbit remain a combo of cute and cool. This cool mini fridge is a thermoelectric cooler, meaning it's much better for the environment than a standard option. Six beverage cans or the equivalent fit inside. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum We're not too proud to take a cue from Miss Carpenter herself, and urge you to please, please, please check out her signature fragrance. The sweet perfume has notes of cocoa, hazelnut, vanilla, jasmine and bergamot, inspired by the pop star's love of all things dessert. $22 at Walmart

Walmart LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet Set If you still think of Lego sets as toys for little kids, you've got some catching up to do. Adult versions of the building blocks have become some of the hottest items around, both for their cool final look and the enjoyment involved in putting them together. This set creates a vibrant bunch of wildflowers that make a fun home decor piece once complete. $48 at Walmart

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens 5" Decorative Smoke Glass Ribbed Pillar Candle Hurricane Your Insta-obsessed friend is sure to appreciate these beautifully scented candles that come in aesthetic fluted glass holders. Once the wax is burned, the vessels can be repurposed for storing makeup brushes and hair elastics on a dresser or vanity. $7 at Walmart

Walmart Skin Gym Rose Quartz Gua Sha Workout Kit Loved by A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens, Skin Gym facial care products are true must-haves. This set includes the best-selling Signature Face Oil and Rose Quartz Sculpty Heart Gua Sha, which together give the unbeatable gift of glowing, nourished skin. $39 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Programmable Slow Cooker We'd usually consider a slow cooker the epitome of a timeless gift, but Drew Barrymore's interpretation from her Beautiful line is seriously trendy. A range of pretty matte colors is available, all with sleek gold accents. It's super functional, too — the cooker has a capacity of six quarts and includes five present functions. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Cirkul All-Day Stainless Steel Tumbler Tumblers are in the midst of a big-time moment, and trendy friends will love adding a new one to their collection. Cirkul's 40-ounce version comes with all the must-have features including a spill-resistant lid, double-wall vacuum insulation and an ergonomic handle. There's also a flavor cartridge functionality that adds a fun twist to their daily water intake. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask One easy way to pick a trendy present: Choose something from a trusted, beloved, always-on-trend brand. In this case, we're going with Peter Thomas Roth. Their pumpkin mask will revive dull winter skin with a seasonal scent and near-magical exfoliation powers. $34 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)