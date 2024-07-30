The Independent’s award-winning war correspondent Kim Sengupta dies

Chris Stevenson
·7 min read
Kim Sengupta in Baghdad in 2005 (Supplied)
Kim Sengupta in Baghdad in 2005 (Supplied)

Kim Sengupta, the award-winning war correspondent who covered every major conflict of the last 30 years, has died at the age of 68.

In a career spanning more than four decades – including spells as a reporter at the Daily Mail and Today – it was at The Independent that he would define his legacy as one of Britain's best on-the-ground correspondents. The list of countries and conflicts he would file from included Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, the Balkans, Ukraine, Georgia, Kosovo, Mali, Sudan, Somalia, Kashmir, Israel, Gaza and Northern Ireland.

Kim's ability to get those he came into contact with to open up ensured he had a contact book that was the envy of many, and also allowed him to work his way into places that others could not reach, or out of any difficult situation he found himself in.

An example was in the Syrian civil war in 2012, when Kim was the only international reporter in the city of Aleppo when Bashar al-Assad's forces began an offensive to clear the main opposition stronghold. His work from Syria would make him a finalist for the Orwell Prize for journalism the next year.

Syria was one of the countries that Kim would return to multiple times, others would be Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Afghanistan, Ukraine and Gaza would occupy much of the last few years of his reporting, drawing on the experience he gathered over many years.

He was in eastern Ukraine watching as Russian special forces aided Moscow-backed separatists to seize territory, with Vladimir Putin eventually annexing Crimea. After years of low-level conflict, Putin would eventually invade Ukraine in February 2022, with Kim again there to report on the human suffering as Kyiv's forces pushed back the Russian assault. Across the last two years, Kim crisscrossed the country reporting on families and lives ripped apart by the invasion, travelling battle-scarred roads pock-marked by artillery, drone and missile strikes to give a voice to those Ukrainian's fighting against Putin's war.

Kim sitting in his bombed out hotel room in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2005 (Getty Images)
Kim sitting in his bombed out hotel room in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2005 (Getty Images)

Kim witnessed the rebirth of Afghanistan in 2001 as the Taliban was toppled and a people came out their shadow. Twenty years later he was there to document the violent chaos of the fall of Kabul as the Taliban returned, with people being crushed to death in the rush to get aboard planes leaving the country, or falling from the wheels as the transports took off.

Kim also reported from Israel and the occupied West Bank during Israel's war inside Gaza that was triggered by the act of terror by Hamas on 7 October last year. Having covered every Israel-Gaza conflict of the 21st century – from inside Gaza the vast majority of the time – Kim reflected the anger and anguish of both Israelis and Palestinians as the death toll climbed to unprecedented levels.

It didn't matter where in the world the story was, Kim would follow it. From the war in Iraq, through the Arab Spring, the fall of Gaddafi in Libya, Islamist insurgency in Mali and the rise and fall of Isis in Iraq and Syria. The death of Nelson Mandela, the fall of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, elections in Iran and the threat of China invading Taiwan.

Kim reporting from Ukraine in March 2014 (independent)
Kim reporting from Ukraine in March 2014 (independent)

His work brought multiple nominations for foreign correspondent of the year and journalist of the year at the British Journalism Awards and the Press Awards and three nominations for the Orwell Prize for journalism. Other accolades include being named journalist of the year at the Asian media awards.

It was not just the frontline where Kim excelled, his contacts in the military and security world were second-to-none, having served as defence correspondent and then defence and diplomatic editor for many years. This informed his reporting across the board, but led to stories such as exclusive revelations about the dossier complied by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele about Donald Trump.

Admiral Lord West of Spithead, former First Sea Lord, paid tribute to Kim: “I first met Kim about the time of 9/11 and he often would ask me about Afghanistan as the operation moved forward.

“He was a most impressive reporter who took risks to ensure he got the stories he felt important. He had an enquiring mind and was quick to reach the heart of the matter. Very personable he was totally reliable when I spoke to him off the record and never let me down even though sometimes he was privy to some amazing things.

Kim accepting journalist of the year at the Asian Media Awards 2016 (Clive Lawrence)
Kim accepting journalist of the year at the Asian Media Awards 2016 (Clive Lawrence)

“He was amusing and delightful company and we sometimes bumped into each other at his local “The Feathers” in Highgate. A pint with him was always enjoyable and he will be sorely missed.”

Former head of Joint Forces Command and deputy chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Richard Barrons, said: "Kim and I spoke often about the defence issues of the day. He was deeply interested in the whole subject, especially and I felt personally in the lot of those who serve in harms way for their country. He had a razor sharp sense for a scoop and never shied away from painful truths, but also took immense care to make sure he had the context right and the ‘what next’ was clear."

Joining The Independent in 1996, wherever Kim found himself, he carried out his work with good humour. An example was a picture from his hotel in Baghdad from 2005, which had been hit from the blast wave of a suicide bomb. In Kim's own words: "I was lying in bed, reading, and a horizontal shower of jagged glass flew over me across the room.

Joining The Independent in 1996, wherever Kim found himself, he carried out his work with good humour (Steve Bent/ANL/Shutterstock)
Joining The Independent in 1996, wherever Kim found himself, he carried out his work with good humour (Steve Bent/ANL/Shutterstock)

“My lethargy had saved me: I would have been seriously injured or worse if up and about. Instead, I got only cuts and bruises. A colleague, Catherine Philp from The Times, later found a ten-inch shard of glass sticking out of the mattress next to my pillow which I had not noticed."

The picture, taken by a Getty Images photographer, shows Kim – sat on a sofa with laptop in hand – almost nonchalantly pointing to some of the damage in the devastated room.

Paying tribute to Kim, The Independent's editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig, said: "The sudden death of Kim Sengupta is a devastating loss for The Independent as well as for the wider world of journalism. Kim was a reporter’s reporter. He lived for the story and courageously covered countless conflicts from Iraq to Ukraine.

Kim Sengupta in Baghdad in 2005 (Supplied)
Kim Sengupta in Baghdad in 2005 (Supplied)

"I first knew him more 40 years ago when he was a general reporter in Fleet Street and from those early days hugely admired his tenacious and tireless ambition to quest and pursue. He lived and worked ferociously hard, more often than not on the frontline, with a Hemingway swagger as he travelled the globe for The Independent.

“Modestly, he downplayed the dangers of war even as he told of the trials and tribulations of reporting with zest, humour and humanity."

Chris Blackhurst, former editor at The Independent, said: "In many years of working with Kim Sengupta I never came across anyone so fearless.

"As editor, you get to appreciate which journalists are ‘high maintenance”, constantly and painfully seeking approval and reassurance. Kim, despite the places he went, was most definitely not one of those. If he said he was going somewhere, he went there.

"He had an extraordinary knack for talking to anyone, be they ambassadors or generals or privates or those of an unspecified background – security services most probably – and extracting information from them. Kim really was one of a kind."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump

    BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

  • 'Name It What It Is': Gov. Tim Walz Hits Trump & Co. With Scathing 1-Word Takedown

    The potential VP candidate said this term helps rob Trump of some of his power.

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage

    Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of

  • Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video

    The Secretary of Transportation tells Shannon Bream that the former president kept two promises while in office — and that's it The post Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Republican Arizona mayor backs Harris over Trump, evoking McCain

    The GOP mayor of Mesa, Ariz. — Phoenix’s largest suburb — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday, saying only the vice president can “put country over party” in the November election. Mesa Mayor John Giles wrote in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic that Republicans should reject former President Trump at the ballot box. “Our…

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Meghan McCain Bashes JD Vance's 'Vengeful' Trump Claim With Frank Family Take

    Vance acknowledged his past criticism of Trump before cooking up the description of the former president.

  • Putin warns the United States of Cold War-style missile crisis

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West. The United States said on July 10 that it would start deploying long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 in preparation for a longer-term deployment that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons. In a speech to sailors from Russia, China, Algeria and India to mark Russian navy day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg, Putin warned the United States that it risked triggering a Cold War-style missile crisis with the move.

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy

    Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump administration secretary of the interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her

  • He Confirmed Russia Meddled in 2016 to Help Trump. Now, He’s Speaking Out

    Trump viewed the 2017 intel report as his "Achilles heel." The analyst who wrote it opens up about Trump, Russia and what really happened in 2016

  • Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

    The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.

  • Chuck Schumer Trolls Trump With 10-Day Countdown to Dump Vance

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) cast doubt Sunday on J.D. Vance’s long-term viability as Donald Trump’s running mate, pondering whether the former president would dump the Ohio senator entirely.“Donald Trump, I know him, and he's probably sitting and watching the TV, and every day, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic,” Schumer told CBS’ Face the Nation. “Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump. And I'll bet Preside

  • Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkey on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. "In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the ministry said.

  • Fact check: Trump revives false claim that he, not Minnesota’s governor, deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in 2020

    Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

  • Ukraine may have just scored its longest-range drone strike yet in Russian territory — a Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber about 1,100 miles away

    The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic bomber designed to take out sea- and ground-based targets using guided missiles and aerial bombs.

  • Buttigieg Tells Fox Viewers that MAGA Is a Cult

    "We don't have that kind of warped reality on our side," the Biden transportation secretary said, calling Trump "older and stranger" than he was in 2016

  • ‘Just Plain Weird’: Harris Embraces a New Label for Trump

    Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."