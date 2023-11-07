Canadian influencer opens up about love after divorce: 'I swore I'd never marry again'

Sarah Nicole Landry is opening up about how she moved on from her divorce. (Instagram/@thebirdspapaya)

Sarah Nicole Landry is marking eight years since her divorce.

The Canadian body confidence influencer — also known as The Birds Papaya — took to Instagram on Tuesday with a candid post about finding softness and love again, after ending an 11-year marriage.

In 2018, Landry got married for the second time, to Shane Landry, who she's been with ever since.

Landry shared a mirror selfie with her husband, along with a candid caption on embracing change and openness.

"[Eight] years ago this week, I walked away from an 11-year marriage. And I swore I'd never marry again," Landry admitted. "I wanted to be tough, like I didn't care. Didn't need a relationship. Didn't want one."

The mom-of-four said self-rejection was "easier than being open," and this repeated itself in many aspects of her life.

"Wishing I was harder, tougher, the version of 'stronger' I had idealized in my head. Wanting to stand independently strong," Landry penned, before acknowledging the good things that came to her.

"Staying soft has been a gift, too. Needing people is a strength, too. Dreaming for yourself is honest, too. Allowing change is good, too."

She added it's also been a gift to "be a believer in love and in marriage again."

In the comments of her post, Landry clarified it's "very OK and awesome" to choose to be single or childfree, but the post focused on her fear-based decisions that didn't live up to her "actual wants."

Her followers rushed to the comments to praise the influencer for keeping it real and show their support.

"You are the reason I believe in hope, in better tomorrows, in finding a loving partner after pain and hurt," one Instagram user penned.

"This is why I need a Sarah in my life! Exactly what I needed to hear today. I'm not just saying that either. It’s been a rough self love era. Thank you," a follower wrote.

Story continues

"So glad Shane came into your life and you loved again. When my former husband passed… I didn't know if I would ever be able to love again. Was anxious about the thought of opening up my heart to love again," another person shared. "Didn't for several years until my path crossed with my college sweetheart. We are happily married," they added.

"Oh girl. This resonates. Same path over here," someone else chimed in, while another said, "It's something I didn't know I needed to hear."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.