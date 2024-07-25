The Inn at Stonecliffe: World's Greatest Places 2024

The lawn and mansion at The Inn at Stonecliffe Credit - Courtesy The Inn at Stonecliffe

Stepping off the ferry that takes you from Michigan’s Upper or Lower Peninsula to Mackinac Island is like stepping back in time. Summer travelers from Chicago and Detroit began arriving here in the late 1800s, trading urban heat and industrialization for cool lake breezes. Though there are only 500 permanent residents, a million or so visitors still turn out in high season to experience the trapped-in-amber island, complete with Victorian mansions and horse-drawn carriages. (Along with bicycles, that’s the main mode of transportation permitted on the 3.8-square-mile, car-free isle). The Inn at Stonecliffe, a 1904 estate built for a Chicago meatpacking magnate sitting high above Lake Huron on the island’s West Bluff, was a residence until 1949 and became a hotel in the1970s—its wide, manicured lawn providing jaw-dropping views of the Straits of Mackinac. After a two-year closure and $40 million makeover, the public spaces and 16 guest rooms in The Inn at Stonecliffe’s Tudor mansion have been completely renovated, with original moldings, stained glass windows, fireplaces, wood floors, gables, and timberwork all painstakingly preserved. Guests can also select one of 32 renovated guest rooms in the more modern Summer House, featuring kitchenettes and dining areas, while larger groups might opt for one of three new three-bedroom cottages. Chef Joseph Nardo, whose résumé includes Michelin-starred restaurants such as The French Laundry, oversees the hotel’s four restaurants, including The Straits, a new farm-to-table fine-dining concept inspired by the Great Lakes. Best of all, by staying at Stonecliffe, you're helping others. The hotel is owned by the Pulte Family Foundation and 100% of profits go toward charitable initiatives it supports around the globe.

