This Insane Costco Pizza Hack Has Shocked People

For many Costco shoppers, the food court pizza is a classic choice when you need a snack bite in a flash. But now, thanks to an insanely clever hack, you can easily take an entire Costco pizza anywhere you go. Need a little snack for your next flight? How about an entire pizza for your next movie date? If so, this hack's for you.

The trick, which is absolutely blowing up on social media, shows you how to place an entire food court pizza in a 1-gallon Ziploc bag.

In a video, Instagram user Marisa Flukinger (@travelgirl_co) can be seen folding the pizza in half twice and then sliding it into a Ziploc bag. Although it took a little maneuvering to place the pizza in the baggie, it fits perfectly. And there’s still plenty of room to seal the bag.

The video has received well over 800 comments, and they've been a mix of shock, gratitude and sarcasm. "Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should," another user added.

Based on the comments, concessions at sporting events might want to watch their backs in the future.

"For all the stadiums that allow a clear one gallon sized zip lock bag per person!!” read one comment.

No sporting events coming up? No problem. People also suggested using the hack when you’re going to a festival, the beach, or even Disneyland.

Pizza lovers, will you be using this hack for your next outing?

You Might Also Like