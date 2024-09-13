Go inside The Bookstore, where a vaudeville theater was turned into a book-lovers haven

Independent bookstores are the heartbeats of their communities. They provide culture and community, generate local jobs and sales tax revenue, promote literacy and education, champion and center diverse and new authors, connect readers to books in a personal and authentic way, and actively support the right to read and access to books in their communities.

Each week we profile an independent bookstore, sharing what makes each one special and getting their expert and unique book recommendations.

This week we have The Bookstore in Dillon, Montana!

What’s your store’s story?

The Bookstore is an independent bookstore ​that reflects our landscape, and a passion for books of all genres. Our 1,200+ square foot building is packed to the rafters with books galore and so much more. The building was originally a vaudeville theater and back in the day moonshine was sold out the back door! Today we feature local authors, host book signings, story time, and many other events. We are surrounded by books all day and love sharing that passion with others.

The Bookstore in Montana is housed in a building that was once a vaudeville theater where moonshine was sold.

What makes your independent bookstore special?

We often hear from first time visitors, “This is a real bookstore.” Our regular customers love that we can order books for them, that we can recommend books based on what they like, and that we remember what book they gave their aunt for Christmas last year.

I am proud of the place we have in our community and that the store has been here for 40 years — long enough that we see generations of readers walk through our door!

What's your favorite section in your store?

The children's section! We love talking to kids about books because their excitement is infectious. I also love our Montana/Local Author section. We live in a rural area that is rich with history and talented writers.

The Bookstore in Montana hosts book events in a building that was once a vaudeville theater.

What book do you love to recommend to customers and why?

"A River Runs Through It and Other Stories" by Norman Maclean. I received this book as a high school graduation gift many years ago and to this day it resonates with me. Growing up in Montana, I was familiar with the landscape and I feel this book is timeless.

What book do you think deserves more attention and why?

"The Art of Hearing Heartbeats" by Jan-Philipp Sendker. This book settled inside of me and has never left. It is a book that I wish I could read again for the very first time. I didn't want it to end and I would backtrack and reread chapters to delay finishing the book!

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

It is vital to the success of not just that store but a community. A local bookstore reflects the diversity of its shoppers, supports other businesses, organizations and works hard to be a place where everyone feels welcome!

