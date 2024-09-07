Go inside Kona Stories, a Hawaiian bookstore with an ocean view and three cats

Co-owners Brenda McConnell and Joy Vogelgesang sit outside Kona Stories in Hawaii, their independent bookstore.

This week we have Kona Stories in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii!

What’s your store’s story?

Established in 2006 by Brenda McConnell and Joy Vogelgesang, Kona Stories is a women-owned general interest store that carries more than 10,000 titles! They specialize in Hawaiiana and also carry children's books, educational toys, locally made gifts and greeting cards. Kona even has a consignment program to help support local authors!

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

We pride ourselves on being a safe space for everyone regardless of gender affiliation, sexual preference, wealth or politics.

Readers of every genre come and enjoy our book clubs, writers groups, workshops and author events each week. We also have a fabulous ocean view and the Hawaiian cultural events are often held in our courtyard at Keauhou Shopping Center. Visitors are always welcome to curl up on comfy chairs and pet a cat or talk shop with the owners.

Brenda McConnell, co-owner of Kona Stories in Hawaii, holds Loki, one of the store's pet cats.

What's your favorite section in your store?

I love our greeting cards. Kona Stories is known for special, locally made greeting cards. This store hosts over 40 local vendors who make beautiful, affordable artwork. The most popular are the bookstore cats cards, featuring the three cats who live at the store.

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

Your money stays in your community when you shop locally. This bookstore supports your sports teams, the local orchestra and choral society, donates money to the local animal shelters and hires your teenagers to work at our store.

What are some of your store's events, programs, or partnerships coming up this quarter that you would like to share?

If you are looking to meet new people in the community, consider joining one of Kona Stories book clubs.

Each month we host Words and Wine (a local author night), fiction and non-fiction book clubs, and Keiki (children's) Storytime. All of our events are free and open to everyone.

Check out these titles recommended by Kona Stories’ staff:

"The Uncharted Flight of Olivia West" by Sara Ackerman (Ackerman is a Kailua-Kona resident and visits Kona Stories regularly!)

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

"The Wide Wide Sea" by Hampton Sides

