Inside Saltwater Bookshop, a favorite for cookbooks, kids books and Indigenous writing

This week we have Madison Duckworth of Saltwater Bookshop in Kingston, Washington!

What’s your store’s story?

We are a women-owned indie that opened in 2023 on Independent Bookstore Day! My co-owner, Lacey Anders, and I each worked at indie bookstores for more than ten years before finally opening our own. Lacey also owns the bakery next door, so we have a walkway between the two spaces! Visitors can enjoy coffee and baked goods while they peruse the stacks.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

We are located on the ancestral lands of the Suquamish Tribe and in close proximity to the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe so it’s vital to us to have an expansive Indigenous Peoples section.

We also strive to benefit our community and work with our local schools by throwing in-store book fairs where a percentage of the sales go back to the school.

What's your favorite section in your store?

The “Staff Favorites” section! I love when customers peruse that section and we can talk about favorites we have in common.

What are some of your store's events, programs, or partnerships coming up this quarter that you would like to share?

We have a monthly “Have You Heard About…?” Book Club, where you bring whatever you’re reading and tell the group what you’re loving and/or hating about it.

We also have a monthly “Queer Your Shelf” Book Club where we read books by Queer authors! This club is open to LGBTQIA+ community members and allies.

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

Independent Bookstores are vital to a healthy and thriving community. They are a gathering space, a safe space, for ideas to flow and for people to feel seen and heard!

"James" by Percival Everett

"The Language of Flowers" by Vanessa Diffenbaugh

"Funny Story" by Emily Henry

