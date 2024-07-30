Inside a Striking Art Deco Villa Along the Portuguese Riviera Recently Listed for $19.5 Million

You’d never guess that the Portuguese Riviera—considered one of the most beautiful regions in all of Portugal—is just 30 minutes west of Lisbon’s city center. The coastal municipality of Cascais, an affluent coastal region that includes the town of Estoril, seems like a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city and is in fact the most expensive place to live in all of Portugal. It’s filled with ornate palaces, private estates, protected parks, and historic sites.

Historically, Cascais was home to the Portuguese royal family and other aristocracy. Because of the concentration of wealth, the area became known for its espionage activity and the Estoril Casino—once the largest casino in all of Europe—inspired parts of Ian Fleming’s James Bond series. If you want to buy into this historic town, one of Estoril’s most spectacular and expensive estates recently listed for $19.5 million with Tyler Clark of Ally Capital. Called Casa Verde, the Art Deco-style villa was first built in the 1940s and was later expanded into a modern mansion. Casa Verde likely got its name for its spilling, multi-tiered gardens, manicured landscaping, and plush lawns.

More from Robb Report

The main living room has a couple of seating areas alongside a fireplace and built-in display shelves.

The sprawling home spans a commodious 17,222 square feet and sits on just under half an acre (the home’s footprint nearly covers the entire lot). The home is spread across five levels and built gently into the hillside, with lush, multi-level gardens, a pool, and many outdoor living areas. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms filtered throughout the magnificent home.

The entrance to the property is on the third level and is located directly between the North and South wings, which separate the living and dining spaces. The entire home is filled with natural light thanks to oversized windows, sliding glass doors, and soaring ceilings. There’s a central, winding architectural staircase that connects all floors and emphasizes the Art Deco styling from when the home was built.

The primary suite is located on the fourth level and features an oversized bedroom, hot tub, walk-in closet, and an en suite bedroom that could be used as a nursery or private office. The primary suite also connects to a grassy veranda overlooking the ocean and picturesque town of Estoril. The fifth level features a sitting area, bathroom, and a food elevator that connects to the kitchen for easy entertaining on the top level. Other floors feature the additional bedroom, staff quarters, entertaining kitchen, service kitchen, dining areas, and many living spaces.

Each room is drenched in natural light thanks to large windows and sky lights.

The sleek kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances with an eat-in island and terrace access. Additional amenities include a kid’s playroom, which can also be used as a movie theater. The pool area includes a sun-drenched pool deck, lawn space, and al fresco dining area for outdoor activities. The home might feel like a five-star resort you’ll never have to escape, but Cascais and Estoril offer plenty of outdoor pursuits. The towns are sought after for surfing, hiking, and kitesurfing, and the local microclimate means that the local parks are rich in botanical diversity. There are several natural sites to explore, as well as historic palaces and fabulous restaurants.

Click here for more photos of Casa Verde.

Casa Verde Portugal Exterior

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.