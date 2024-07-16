Inside this unique London home that used to be an aircraft factory

Fancy living in a former aircraft factory? An apartment once home to Britain's first aircraft manufacturing companies is for sale in Cricklewood, London.

Wotton Works was a warehouse constructed between the First and Second World Wars for aviation powerhouse Handley Page, who built the famous Halifax bomber for the Royal Air Force.



The building has come a long way since its plane-producing days. Thanks to an extensive renovation project, it now offers industrial-style living with triple-height timber ceilings, glass panels, exposed brickwork, crittall windows, and a blend of concrete, resin and oak floors.

Accessed through a private gated drive, the home features a pretty landscaped courtyard, five sizeable bedrooms, four bathrooms, five reception rooms, and dedicated parking in the internal courtyard below. Offering nearly 13,000 sq ft of versatile space, you certainly won't have to worry about where to store your belongings.

Knight Frank

A real highlight is the state-of-the-art Alpes Inox kitchen. Light and bright, it has been equipped with Gaggenau appliances and is complemented by two external roof terraces with mature planting.

Surrounded by the leafy London suburbs of Mapesbury, West Hampstead and Willesden Green, the former factory is well-located for shops, parks, walking routes, and transport links into central London.

Knight Frank

'This property presents an extraordinary opportunity to live in a rare conversion,' says Sarah Khalil, partner and head of sales in Knight Frank's Queen's Park office.

'With its stylish character and flexible unit sales options, this quality building presents a rare find in today's market. Whether you're seeking a distinctive home, a creative workspace, or a unique investment opportunity, this property offers the space and versatility to bring your vision to life.'



This property is currently on the market for £3,250,000 with Knight Frank.

Take a look around...

Knight Frank

