Inside this updated period property with timeless appeal

What do you do when you buy your dream house, but something about it just doesn’t work for your needs? Desperate to stay in an area they loved, but pressured by a competitive property market, Chloe and Ian Campbell took the plunge and bought an Edwardian villa packed full of the period charm that Chloe adores. 'It had a lovely old front door and all these little quirks,' she remembers. 'We were led by our hearts.'

While the couple loved the feel of the house, its unusual layout proved unworkable for family life with two young children. It had almost no usable garden, just a slope up from the road in front of the property with a path cutting through it. The rooms overlooking this space at the front of the house were cold and formal, while the kitchen was in the darker area at the back, cut off from everything else.

Enter interior designer Kathryn Allan of Ivy Lane Interiors. Having visited Kathryn’s house and fallen in love with her chic, classic style, Chloe had complete faith in Kathryn’s ability to reimagine her own home. Kathryn’s solution: 'We essentially turned the house round on its plot.'

Now, the entertaining and living spaces are in the light-flooded front of the property in an open-plan L-shaped space with the kitchen at its centre, a dining area in one prong and the living room in the other, opening out onto the newly levelled garden, with a stunning new extension that also houses the utility room. ‘We wanted the whole house to flow, so you can almost see from one end to the other,’ explains Chloe.

Jake Seal

The rear of the property has become home to the more intimate rooms – a study and a snug that have a cosy feel – and useful storage spaces to hide away everyday clutter, such as school bags. ‘It feels like we have areas for every single thing now,’ says Chloe. ‘Everything works so well and is really practical for us as a family.’

Although drastic structural alterations were required – including the removal of an entire chimney stack that ran through the middle of the house – all changes were made with the property’s period character in mind. Original features were updated sympathetically wherever possible – the chimney stack was replaced with a faux chimney breast and log burner in the style of the original – and the bespoke joinery used throughout adds a heritage feel.

When it came to the finishing touches, Chloe wanted a classic, neutral scheme that wouldn’t date, steering away from transient trends such as bright or bold colours. ‘I love a traditional look,’ she explains. ‘I wanted something that would stand the test of time, so that we never had to think about it again!’

Texture played a key part in achieving this look, with authentic, natural materials – sisal rugs, aged leather sofas, linen and wool cushions – layered up to create cosiness and interest within a pared-back colour palette. The parquet flooring, although new, was distressed block by block. ‘It looks as though it’s been there for years,’ says Chloe.

Kathryn has certainly achieved a sense of authenticity and history in her design, but she has also created a home in which Chloe and her family can tell their own story. While Chloe and Ian currently gravitate towards the open-plan kitchen area where they can relax, entertain and keep an eye on the children, there is a balance of more intimate rooms that will provide privacy and separation as they grow up. The property’s timeless makeover has set the scene for many new chapters to come.

Take a look around...

Kitchen

Jake Seal

Jake Seal

Jake Seal

Staircase

Jake Seal

Sitting room

Jake Seal

Jake Seal

Jake Seal

Bedroom

Jake Seal

Jake Seal

Bathroom

Jake Seal

Jake Seal

