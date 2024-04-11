Advertisement
Zendaya goes for Wimbledon whites in custom Thom Browne

Amy de Klerk
·2 min read
zendaya
Inside Zendaya's 'Challengers' tour wardrobeJUSTIN TALLIS - Getty Images

There is nobody quite like Zendaya when it comes to the red carpet. She always pushes the boundaries with her style and is not afraid of embracing a little method dressing.

Over the years, the actress has tapped into her characters in the most inventive of ways, from her custom Valentino Spider-Man look to that very memorable vintage Mugler moment for the Dune 2 premiere. And, for her latest movie Challengers, which sees her star as a tennis player, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been finding the most fabulous and surreal ways to nod to the film, including a pair of tennis ball-adorned stilettos.

With Loewe responsible for the costumes in the film, the actress has been working closely with Jonathan Anderson on a number of her custom red-carpet looks, while she has also been turning to Louis Vuitton.

Below, we round up all of her tennis-inspired looks.

zendaya
Dave Benett - Getty Images
zendaya
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Custom Calvin Klein

For the Rome premiere, Zendaya chose another all-white ensemble, this time a custom skirt suit by Calvin Klein, which she wore open with a statement Bulgari necklace and an updo.

zendaya
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Custom Loewe

For the Rome photocall, Zendaya wore a sequin-covered tennis dress by Loewe, which she paired with white pointed pumps with mini tennis balls on the heel.

zendaya
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Custom Loewe

The Loewe logo featured on the tennis ball.

zendaya
TIZIANA FABI - Getty Images

Custom Louis Vuitton

For the Paris premiere, the actress embraced Wimbledon whites in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a strapless corset bodice, a sweetheart neckline and a sweeping sheer skirt with a lettuce hem. She paired it with lots of Bulgari diamonds.

zendaya
Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Vintage Louis Vuitton

For another appointment in Paris, Zendaya wore a shiny satin highlighter-green co-ord from Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 1999 collection.

zendaya
Kristy Sparow - Getty Images

Vintage Louis Vuitton

Earlier that day, she wore another vintage Louis Vuitton look, this one a green-and-white checked ensemble from spring/summer 2013.

zendaya
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Custom Loewe

For the Australian premiere of the movie, Zendaya wore a green sequinned dress by Loewe which featured an outline of a tennis player and ball across it.

zendaya
James Gourley - Getty Images

