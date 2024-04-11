Zendaya goes for Wimbledon whites in custom Thom Browne
There is nobody quite like Zendaya when it comes to the red carpet. She always pushes the boundaries with her style and is not afraid of embracing a little method dressing.
Over the years, the actress has tapped into her characters in the most inventive of ways, from her custom Valentino Spider-Man look to that very memorable vintage Mugler moment for the Dune 2 premiere. And, for her latest movie Challengers, which sees her star as a tennis player, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been finding the most fabulous and surreal ways to nod to the film, including a pair of tennis ball-adorned stilettos.
With Loewe responsible for the costumes in the film, the actress has been working closely with Jonathan Anderson on a number of her custom red-carpet looks, while she has also been turning to Louis Vuitton.
Below, we round up all of her tennis-inspired looks.
Custom Calvin Klein
For the Rome premiere, Zendaya chose another all-white ensemble, this time a custom skirt suit by Calvin Klein, which she wore open with a statement Bulgari necklace and an updo.
Custom Loewe
For the Rome photocall, Zendaya wore a sequin-covered tennis dress by Loewe, which she paired with white pointed pumps with mini tennis balls on the heel.
Custom Loewe
The Loewe logo featured on the tennis ball.
Custom Louis Vuitton
For the Paris premiere, the actress embraced Wimbledon whites in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a strapless corset bodice, a sweetheart neckline and a sweeping sheer skirt with a lettuce hem. She paired it with lots of Bulgari diamonds.
Vintage Louis Vuitton
For another appointment in Paris, Zendaya wore a shiny satin highlighter-green co-ord from Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 1999 collection.
Vintage Louis Vuitton
Earlier that day, she wore another vintage Louis Vuitton look, this one a green-and-white checked ensemble from spring/summer 2013.
Custom Loewe
For the Australian premiere of the movie, Zendaya wore a green sequinned dress by Loewe which featured an outline of a tennis player and ball across it.
