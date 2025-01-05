Instantly organize your closet with these storage bags: A 6-pack is $16 (over 60% off)

Spring cleaning may be months away, but why wait till then to give your messy closet the sprucing up it deserves? While sorting through all the clothes on the floor sounds daunting right now, we've found something to make the task a little easier. Shoppers say these Fab Totes storage bags are an "organizing game-changer," and more than 20,000 have been sold in the past month. They've also garnered nearly 19,000 five-star ratings — just the ticket to the clean-and-clear closet you envision — and they're on super-sale at Amazon. You can grab a six-pack for $15 (down from $42) with the on-page coupon and promo.

FYI: Yahoo home writer Kristin Granero owns this set and says, "These bags — really more like boxes once you open them up — are pretty roomy, enough to fit 10-12 sweaters in my case. The zipper is pretty thick and the durable handles on each side make it easy to pull the totes out from the top of a closet or under your bed." Check out her full Fab Totes review for more.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The on-page coupon for these Amazon faves brings them down to just less than $3 a pop, a sweet savings of over 60% — and you'll pay far less for these than hiring a professional organizer to declutter your closet.

Why do I need this? 🤔

These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured enough to keep contents safe and protected, and a transparent window lets you see what's inside. (How many of us forget what we've stashed in something seconds after it's been packed away?) And since they're stackable, they help you make the most of every square foot. Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters — plenty of room for off-season clothing, fluffy bedding, piles of random accessories and more.

The bags are moisture-proof and breathable, so your belongings should stay pristine, and their two-way stainless steel zippers are sturdy and dependable, designed to resist snagging or coming off the tracks. Side handles make them easy to lift, and they fold flat when they're not in use, so finding space to store them isn't an issue.

Buy a couple sets of these storage bags, and you can corral the family into a game of supersized Tetris! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 19,000 happy Amazon customers can't be wrong, can they?

Pros 👍

"I pack away all of my winter clothes and blankets in these storage bags," shared a shopper. "I can fit so much in them and never break the seams or zippers. They look nice stacked in a closet as well."

A second wrote, "I was so surprised by how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them, there was so much room for storage, very well made ... Since they're flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!"

"I bought these for the workplace to store bulky blankets and neck rests that were in cardboard boxes," shared a third reviewer. "I was concerned they would not be structured enough, but they do a great job, and being soft-sided works better than rigid plastic totes. The carrying handles and see-through window are very helpful."

Cons 👎

Several users had the same note as this generally satisfied buyer. "The only thing I dislike is it has to be stuffed in order for it to stay up," they wrote. "Otherwise, the sides tend to fall in."

"I love the amount of space!" gushed a final fan. "My only complaint is I wish it had a hard bottom insert that would make it more sturdy. Though, it is nice that you can fold the bag up pretty small when not in use."

And to make packing up your off-season clothing a breeze, this top-rated folding board is a handy add-on.

Amazon BoxLegend Folding Board $17 $23 Save $6 with Prime Just place your article of clothing on top, fold the panels into place, and voila! It makes folding fast ... and dare we say, fun. "I despise doing laundry, specifically folding it and putting it away," admitted a convert. "I debated buying this because it seemed unnecessary and I wasn't sure if it would make a big difference, but it does. Folding takes me probably half the time and it turns out so much nicer than if I tried to fold it without ... Everything turns out the same(ish) size and it also kind of 'presses' everything together so it's flatter and takes up less space. It definitely helps keep my closet a bit neater, and the time and misery saved is well worth it if you also hate folding!" Save $6 with Prime $17 at Amazon

