International Delight’s New “Home Alone” Holiday Products Are Available Now (Yes, Already)

The coffee line up — with flavors like peppermint mocha and frosted sugar cookie — have already started rolling out in stores

International Delight International Delight's Holiday Collection

It’s Christmas in July — at least, according to International Delight.

On July 18, the company released its latest holiday-inspired line of coffee products — months ahead of the winter season.

In the past, the brand has featured classic movie characters such as Buddy the Elf and the Grinch on their seasonal coffee creamers and iced coffee mixes. This year’s collection stars another holiday favorite: Home Alone’s Kevin McAllister (played by Macaulay Culkin).

In collaboration with 20th Century Studios, each of the four holiday-themed products shows the iconic child protagonist — and his recognizable scream face — in front of a variety of wintry scenes from the classic Christmas movie.

As for flavors, International Delight brought back the peppermint mocha and frosted sugar cookie creamers from years past, and they’ve introduced a few changes as well.

The 2024 lineup includes a sugar-free version of the peppermint mocha creamer, a new hot chocolate marshmallow creamer and a “ready-to-drink” peppermint mocha iced coffee. The company also dropped the gingerbread cookie dough creamer that was available in previous holiday collections.

“Teaming up with 20th Century Studios to introduce our Home Alone-inspired creamers and iced coffee adds new flavor to this classic holiday tradition,” Jennifer Michuda, an executive for the company, said in a press release. “Some presents don't need to be wrapped, especially when they're poured in your morning mug.”

The company urged customers to get the limited-edition coffee products — available now through December — as soon as possible.

“We'll give ya till the count of 10 before they're gone!” the release said.

Courtesy of International Delight International Delight's Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamers

The coffee brand isn’t just ready for the holidays — their fall-inspired creamers are back on shelves as well. For customers already sick of the summer heat, International Delight is offering pumpkin spice products like the regular pumpkin pie spice creamer, a zero-sugar option and the pumpkin pie spice cold foam creamer.

International Delight is no stranger to early releases. When the company announced their Grinch-themed products in 2022, they did so even earlier, on July 12.

“Grinch fans and Creamer Nation, get ready for Christmas – or Grinchmas – in July!” the announcement at the time said.

In 2019, when the brand came out with a Peeps coffee creamer, they revealed it in early January — months ahead of both the Easter holiday and the typical release date of the classic marshmallow treats in stores.

Other brands are getting ready for fall 2024 already, too. Starting July 23, Reese's Halloween-themed peanut butter pumpkins will be available in stores, making it the earliest release of the product yet.



