The Internet Says Zinc Can Help Your Cold, but Do Experts Agree?

The peak of cold and flu season is here—and if you come down with a bug, we know your first priority is how to feel better and fast. Turns out, there are plenty of natural remedies you can try that may or may not help you get over your illness in a jiff. And among your internet searches for quick cold fixes, you may stumble upon the concept of boosting your zinc . So, to set the record straight, does zinc really help with colds?

Meet the Experts: Joseph Mercola, D.O. , board-certified family medicine osteopathic physician; Melissa Prest, D.C.N., R.D.N. , national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and member of the Prevention Medical Review Board ; Stephen Vogel, M.D., a family medicine physician with PlushCare .



When you’re feeling under the weather, we all know we have to hydrate, rest, and have patience. But what if there was a vitamin that could make you “get well” sooner? Can boosting your zinc intake actually put a dent in your recovery time? Here, our experts weigh in on whether or not zinc really can help you get over your cold faster than the usual prescribed instructions.

Can zinc help with colds?

The short answer is yes, says Joseph Mercola, D.O. , board-certified family medicine osteopathic physician. “As a physician, I’m impressed by the research showing zinc’s effectiveness.” A notable meta-analysis from 2017 demonstrated that zinc supplementation can reduce the duration of a cold by 33% when taken at the onset of symptoms, Dr. Mercola points out. “This is a significant finding that supports what many of us in natural medicine have observed clinically,” he notes.

Contrary to what people may think, zinc does not prevent colds but may help shorten the length and severity of a cold, says Melissa Prest, D.C.N., R.D.N. , national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and member of the Prevention Medical Review Board . “The key is to take a zinc supplement within 24 hours of cold symptoms.” How well zinc supplements work when started after 24 hours of cold symptoms is not well-known, she explains.

How does zinc work for colds?

Zinc is essential for supporting your immune system as it is involved in the growth and function of various immune cells and responses, says Prest. Therefore, people who have a zinc deficiency tend to have a decreased ability to fight against infections, she notes.

When it comes to fighting viral infections, zinc works through a variety of mechanisms, says Dr. Mercola. “It helps prevent viruses from entering and replicating inside your cells… and aids in the development and function of immune cells.” It also improves the function of the tiny hair-like structures (cilia) in your respiratory system that help clear mucus and strengthens your respiratory epithelial barrier, which protects the body from inhaled pathogens and toxic particles, Dr. Mercola explains.

How to take zinc for colds

As far as what kind of formulation you should try, Stephen Vogel, M.D., a family medicine physician with PlushCare , recommends tablets or lozenges. “[These] are the safest options, as nasal sprays and swabs have been shown to cause loss of smell & taste, sometimes permanent, in some patients,” he explains.

Zinc lozenges that contain zinc acetate and zinc gluconate tend to work the best, says Prest. “Zinc lozenges dissolve easily allowing the zinc to be better absorbed by the body and used by the immune system.”

How much zinc should you take for a cold?

There is no agreed-upon dose when taking zinc for a cold, but doses between 50 to 180 mg for one to two weeks are generally well tolerated, Prest continues. “Some research suggests that the best dose is 75 mg or more of zinc daily for a cold.” However, taking high doses of zinc over the recommended amount of 11 mg a day in men and 8 mg a day in women for too long can lead to a copper deficiency, so high-dose supplements used for a short time are best, Prest notes.

Dr. Mercola recommends taking 80-90 mg of zinc at the first sign of cold symptoms, however, he notes that this is specifically for short-term use during illness. “For daily supplementation, I advise much lower doses—no more than 15 mg per day unless specifically directed by your healthcare provider. It’s crucial to maintain proper balance with other minerals, particularly copper,” he points out.

Zinc side effects

While some people who take zinc lozenges or nasal sprays have reported having a change in taste, loss of smell, or nausea, short-term use has been well tolerated in most people, says Prest.

The most common side effects of boosting your zinc intake include nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, says Dr. Vogel. “This can happen even at low doses for some people, while others tolerate it just fine.” Other side effects include loss of taste and/or smell, drowsiness, and headache, he adds. “Generally, anything over 100mg per day will greatly increase risk of side effects without providing extra benefit to shorten a cold’s duration,” Dr. Vogel notes.

There is a risk of copper deficiency from excessive zinc supplementation, says Dr. Mercola. “Zinc intake between 150-300 mg per day can actually decrease immune function, and even 60 mg per day can impact important antioxidant enzymes.” The key is maintaining the right zinc-to-copper ratio, which should range from 2:1 to 15:1, he explains. “I recommend staying under 150 mg per day of zinc and ensuring adequate copper intake from food sources,” Dr. Mercola advises.

Who shouldn’t take zinc for a cold?

People with a copper deficiency should use zinc with caution, says Dr. Vogel. “This is because zinc can make copper deficiency worse.”

Dr. Mercola also advises caution for anyone with copper metabolism issues or those taking medications that might interact with zinc. “Also, if you’re already taking other zinc-containing supplements or multivitamins, you need to factor that into your total daily intake to avoid excessive doses,” Dr. Mercola points out.

Zinc-rich foods

Zinc is the second most abundant trace mineral found in the human body, but your body cannot store it very well, so you need to consume foods with zinc every day to meet your body’s needs, says Dr. Mercola.

Animal-based proteins tend to be high in zinc, “for example, six steamed oysters contain about 50 mg of zinc, and a grilled 3-ounce steak has about 6 mg of zinc,” says Prest. Plant proteins have zinc, but keep in mind that phytates and fiber in whole grains and beans may limit your body’s ability to absorb the zinc, Prest points out. So, vegetarian diets may benefit from low-dose zinc supplementation or focus on vegetable sources like soy that contain it, notes Dr. Vogel.

According to Dr. Mercola, excellent sources of zinc include:

Oysters

Alaskan King crab

Grass-fed beef

Lamb

Pastured chicken

Swiss and cheddar cheese

Yogurt

Mushrooms

The bottom line

If you’re starting to feel under the weather, taking a little extra zinc could make a big difference in shortening the length and severity of your cold. As Prest stated earlier, “the key is to take a zinc supplement within 24 hours of cold symptoms.” So, whether you feel like sucking on a lozenge or having oysters for dinner, boosting your zinc as soon as you start to feel poorly could put you on the road to recovery before you know it.

