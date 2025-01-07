Iowa Man to Turn in Car with Nearly 850,000 Miles on It After Winning $150K Lottery Prize

Daniel Bragg, 46, won the Money Gift scratch-off game on New Year's Eve

An Iowa man is retiring his SUV with 849,000 miles on it after winning a $150,000 lottery prize.

Daniel Bragg, 46, won the top reward in the Money Gift scratch-off game on New Year’s Eve. Days later, he drove his 2001 Chevy Suburban about 40 miles through a snowstorm to Clive to claim his money, according to Iowa Lottery officials.

"It's a beater, but hey, it's done pretty good," Bragg said.

After he realized he had a winning ticket, the Newton man said new wheels were top of mind.

Red and rusty, the reliable car has now come to the end of the road, Bragg added.

"I've got to get a car," he told lottery officials.

The lucky man added that he plans on purchasing a small pickup truck with his winnings. Though, his decision to get rid of his car is a bit bittersweet.

“Oh, it’ll be a major upgrade. This vehicle, though, can still pull anything,” he told officials. “They said they built these like a tank, and yeah, it’s a tank!”

Bragg, who purchased his ticket at a Fareway grocery store in Newton, about 35 miles from Des Moines, claimed the second-to-last $150,000 prize, according to lottery officials. The overall odds of winning a prize is 1 in 2.83.

