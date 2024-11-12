Is this $40 Amazon sweater a worthy alternative to the $140 J.Crew option? Here's our take

Yahoo's style editor put both cozy cardigans to the test to see if the name brand is really worth the extra $100.

As someone who shops for a living, I genuinely enjoy diving into research before I hit that "add to cart" button. When I got my hands on the viral J.Crew Emilie Lady Jacket last year, I felt like I had made a fantastic choice — especially since I've worn it so often since then. But a few months ago, our Shopping Director found a similar cardigan on Amazon for a fraction of the price. I have to admit, I was a little intrigued (and maybe a bit annoyed that this more affordable option came out after I splurged on the brand name). So, I decided to snag the Lillusory cardigan too, so I could do some real-time comparing and contrasting.

The matchup:

J.Crew J.Crew Relaxed Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket Cute and classy, this cropped sweater/jacket hybrid went viral for a reason. It's easy to style, looks and feels luxe and is extremely comfortable. The downside? It's pricey, even when it's on sale. Pros Feels thick and luxe

More of a sweater/jacket hybrid

The buttons are heavy and look expensive

Size-inclusive

Can be machine-washed in cold water Cons Expensive

Cropped silhouette might not be for everyone $138 at J.Crew

Amazon Lillusory Striped Cardigan Sweater If you want the look for less, we recommend this Lillusory option. While it feels more like a sweater than something that could double as a jacket, it's hard to tell the difference between it and the J.Crew style — unless you look very closely at the buttons. Pros Affordable

Comes in more colors, though they are all stripes

Super soft

Has a longer silhouette Cons Buttons look and feel a bit cheap

Must be hand-washed

Not as size-inclusive $37 at Amazon

Lillusory cardigan Vs J.Crew Emilie cardigan: Material

While they might look nearly identical, the slightly heavier J.Crew option (left) is more structured. (Yahoo/Rebecca Carhart)

When my Lillusory cardigan arrived, I couldn't help but notice how closely it resembled the J.Crew version! However, as soon as I took it out of the package, the biggest difference quickly became clear: the materials. The J.Crew cardigan has a lovely, heavy cotton knit that gives it a structured, boxy fit (and it's machine-washable in cold water). On the flip side, the Lillusory option is made from a soft blend of viscose, polyester and polyamide; it's more relaxed and lightweight, but has to be hand-washed. I’d say the J.Crew feels more like a stylish sweater/jacket combo, while the Lillusory is more of a classic, comfy cardigan. Both have their charm.

It's really the buttons that make the Lillusory feel different. The J.Crew features heritage-inspired gold crest buttons; they have just the right weight and a beautiful brushed finish, giving them a "stealth wealth" vintage vibe. The Amazon alternative has lightweight plastic buttons that look a bit too shiny. It would look amazing with a different set of buttons, but who wants to go through the hassle of swapping them out?

Lillusory cardigan Vs J.Crew Emilie cardigan: Fit

The Amazon style (right) is slightly longer and less boxy. (Yahoo/Rebecca Carhart)

I bought my normal size for each option and they both fit perfectly. The J.Crew has more of a cropped, boxy silhouette which I prefer because it feels more modern and fashion-forward. I totally understand that cropped styles aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, though; if you prefer a longer fit, the Lillusory is the way to go.

Another thing I noticed is that the J.Crew has a fantastic range of sizes, from XXXS to 3XL, while the Amazon option is a bit more limited, available only in sizes XS to XL. So I would keep this in mind and read both size charts before you make your final decision.

Lillusory cardigan Vs J.Crew Emilie cardigan: Style

When laid flat next to each other (J.Crew is left), it's hard to tell the difference between the two. (Yahoo/Rebecca Carhart)

If you take a look at the photos above, you might find it tricky to spot the difference between the two cardigans. Besides the slightly longer fit of the Lillusory, they're almost identical. Honestly, even the keenest eyes might not notice the button "variation" in pictures (though once you see them in person, it's a different story!). Both styles have five buttons and two front pockets to hold small essentials like lip gloss and hair ties. Styling both has been a breeze. I've rocked them unbuttoned over a t-shirt or light turtleneck and jeans, and I’ve also buttoned them up with a skirt and trousers for a more polished and chic look.

The Lillusory comes in more styles. There are 19 total — though they are all striped. As for the J.Crew version, my exact black and white cardigan is sold out at the moment, but you can still choose from two other striped versions, a couple of solid options and a beautiful beaded style that would be perfect for those upcoming holiday parties.

My verdict:

While I personally prefer the thicker material and cropped, boxy fit of the J.Crew version, I know that's not for everyone... in which case the more affordable Amazon cardigan is a great choice! And if you're concerned about the plastic buttons on the Lillusory, they can be swapped out. Even with that small extra cost, it’s still such a steal compared to the J.Crew option. On sale, the least expensive J.Crew style is still double the price of the Lillusory. You might as well get the stylish look for less!