Isabella Strahan Shares Bikini Pics from Bahamas 1 Year After Completing Radiation Therapy for Brain Tumor: 'And, We're Back'

Isabella Strahan is living life to the fullest over a year after being diagnosed and treated for a malignant brain tumor.

The model, 20, shared photos of herself and her sister Sophia from The Albany resort in the Bahamas on Friday, Dec. 27.

In the pictures, a smiling Strahan is seen walking and posing on the sandy beach in a black floral bikini and hoop earrings.

"And we're back," the daughter of former couple Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli wrote.



In October 2023, Strahan began experiencing severe headaches and even threw up blood. At her father's urging, she got an MRI and was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, in her cerebellum.

Just weeks later on Oct. 27, the day before her 19th birthday, she underwent surgery to remove the mass. Six weeks of radiation therapy followed, with Strahan documenting each step of the way. In December, she proudly rang the bell signaling the end of her radiation therapy.

The family spent the 2023 holidays in the Bahamas, with Strahan still sporting a shaved head as she had chemotherapy to come.

Isabella Strahan/Instagram Isabella Strahan amid her cancer treatment in Dec. 2023

In the months that followed, her road to recovery was slowed by setbacks, including adverse reactions to chemo and unexpected craniotomies (surgeries) that delayed her treatment.

In June 2024, eight months after her diagnosis — and with lots of perseverance — Strahan finished chemotherapy. She and Sophia celebrated with a TikTok dance set to "Let Em' Know" by Bryson Tiller, her favorite artist.

On June 14, she rang the bell again signaling the end of chemotherapy.

“I officially finished my chemo! Yay! This was a long journey, but I made it,” she said in her vlog at the time. “Now I have to recover and get back to my usual state, which is gonna take a long time but done with treatments.”

"So proud of you and love you baby girl❤️❤️," Michael told his daughter as she reflected on her "wildest 8 months."

Isabella Strahan celebrates being cancer-free in the Bahamas in Dec. 2024.

The current trip in the Bahamas not only marked a return to the island, but also to her life before the tumor. She's sporting a short pixie cut and a broad smile that she didn't have a year before.



