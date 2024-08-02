ITA Spotlights More Than 62 Made in Italy Fashion and Accessories Brands at Chicago Men’s Collective

Furthering its place within the American market, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will once again return to the Chicago Collective. The annual menswear trade show held from August 3 to 6 at the Merchandise Mart will feature more than 62 Made in Italy fashion and accessories brands.

The ITA partnership with the Chicago Collective comes hot off the heels of the ITA’s Miami Cabana swimwear show earlier this June. Notably, the ITA will also sponsor more than 70 womenswear brands at the upcoming New York Coterie show in September.

In the attendance of its premium Italian brands at the leading industry trade show, the ITA has built a successful strategy to help promote its menswear — which has continued to grow at a steady pace over the years. Especially as the U.S. is the leading consumer market for Made in Italy fashion products outside of the European Union.

“The exceptional tailoring and style of Italian menswear is well known around the world and especially by American retailers,” Erica Di Giovancarlo, Italian trade commissioner told Fairchild Studio. “These retailers are largely reporting a notable shift in their clients’ preferences, with the American market showing a growing enthusiasm for more occasion dressing and for expert tailoring.

The U.S. market has remained a point of strategic relevance for the Italian fashion industry in apparel, footwear, leather goods, textiles, eyewear, cosmetics and more for its size and its capacity to drive consumer behavior. According to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, fashion accounts for the second largest imports from Italy, nearly 18 percent of the market in 2023. Moreover, the U.S. imports from Italy of Fashion and Accessories in the first four months of 2024 totaled $3.88 billion.

“There is an undisputed desire to buy products that are made to last — investment pieces that symbolize the opposite of fast fashion,” said Di Giovancarlo. “Our Italian brands are answering with a trusted commitment to quality and craftsmanship — but with a fresh dose of innovation, tech fabrics

and sustainable practices — all in ways that uniquely blend the past with the future.”

The Chicago Collective in partnership with the ITA has gathered the best artisanal brands together for retailers featuring the sartorial tradition of the Made in Italy brands with its sophisticated manufacturing techniques.

This year, the ITA hosts a trademark lounge in the center of the Italian Pavilion with a complimentary espresso bar in the morning and afternoons of an aperitivo with Italian-curated cocktails and bites to enjoy. The trade organization will also sponsor a post-show networking event with sponsored brands and American retail partners.

