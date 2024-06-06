This Italian restaurant inside of one of Miami’s luxury hotels has closed for good

Say goodbye to the wood-fired steaks and the creamy carbonara: Fi’lia, the Italian restaurant at the former SLS Brickell in Miami, has closed permanently.

That’s not the only change to the property at 1300 South Miami Avenue. Earlier this year, the SLS Brickell was sold and the property was rebranded as the Dua Miami Brickell.

Fi’lia announced its closing on its social media accounts.

“As we close the doors to Fi’lia Brickell, we want to extend our thanks to every one of our guests who shared unforgettable meals with us,” the restaurant posted on Instagram. “Here’s to new beginnings and delicious discoveries ahead!”

The announcement also indicated that sister restaurants in Nassau, Bahamas and Dubai would remain open.

Fi’lia opened in 2016 in a collaboration between SBE Entertainment and star Miami chef Michael Schwartz (Michael’s Genuine, Amara at Paraiso). At the time, Schwartz told the Miami Herald the goal was to avoid specific regional cuisine and the typical red sauces you might expect at an Italian restaurant and to create something unique.

A second Fi’lia not affiliated with Schwartz opened in 2019 at the Berkeley Shore Hotel on Collins Avenue but closed in 2020. Schwartz and SBE Entertainment Group parted ways in 2019, and the restaurant eventually changed the menu he had created, leaning more heavily into wood-fired cuisine.