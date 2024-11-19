This Italian village is offering $1 homes to Americans to relocate post-election

A rural Italian village on a Mediterranean island is welcoming Americans looking to relocate abroad following the 2024 presidential election.

Located in the countryside of Sardinia, the ancient town of Ollolai recently launched a "Live in Ollolai" initiative offering affordable homes – some as cheap as a cappuccino – for Americans who are "worned (sic) out by global politics" and "looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle," according to the village's website.

"Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one U.S. president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country,” Mayor Francesco Columbo told CNN. "We have specifically created this website now to meet U.S .post-elections relocation needs."

Over the past few decades, the population of Ollolai has been steadily declining. From 1981 to 2024, it has dropped from 2,013 to 1,162.

Although Ollolai isn't next to the famous beaches Sardinia is known for, the town is surrounded by forests and set along the slopes of Monte San Basilio. The historic village dates back to 594 A.D. and is known for its tradition of basket weaving, called S’Istrumpa. "Nestled in pristine nature, surrounded by incredible cuisine, and immersed in a community with ancient traditions, in the rare Earth's Blue Zone, Ollolai is the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life," the website stated.

Interested relocators can choose from a variety of homes, with prices ranging from as little as €1 (about $1.06) for properties in need of renovation to around €100,000 (about $105,973) for more move-in-ready homes. The list of available properties will soon be showcased online, the website said. Qualifying digital nomads will get free temporary housing, Columbu told CNN.

Since relocating can be a long-winded and sometimes complicated process, the village said it will "guide you through every step of your journey, from arranging viewings to finding contractors and navigating the necessary bureaucracy."

This isn't the first time Ollolai has enticed expats with cheap housing. In 2018, it offered an initiative where people could buy abandoned homes for €1 if they were willing to invest about $25,000 in renovations within a three-year timespan. After five years, buyers could sell the home.

Last year, the village launched a digital nomad program where a small number of eligible remote workers received "almost free" accommodations if they contributed something back to the community. Over 18,000 people applied for the program, according to an Aug. 2024 press release.

"It is certainly not thought to solve serious problems such as depopulation, but it is a way to break down barriers, bring different knowledge and experiences into the community and make the territory known," the release said.

