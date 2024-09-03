It's a girl! NHLer Tyson Barrie and wife Emma welcome baby no.2: 'The cutest!'

Emma and Tyson Barrie welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Aug. 19. (Photo via Instagram/ei.rosebarrie)

Baby no. 2 is a girl for NHL player Tyson Barrie and his wife, Emma. Over the weekend, Emma took to Instagram to share some seriously sweet photos of their newborn daughter, who was born in mid-August.

The carousel of pictures features snaps of the newborn, as well as shots of her having skin-to-skin cuddles with both mom and dad. Another pic shows Tyson laughing at something off-camera with the final pic being a family portrait of the parents, baby girl and their first-born son Leo.

"She’s arrived. 08.19.2024," Emma, 34, captioned the photo.

The pictures are geotagged with Victoria, B.C., which is where Tyson was born, and the couple currently reside. The 33-year-old Canadian defenceman is currently an unrestricted free agent, but most recently played for the Nashville Predators.

"Congrats you guys! She’s perfect," wrote one person in the comment section.

"Awe she has arrived! So so special," said another.

"The cutest! Also Leo looks so proud," another fan added,

It's far from the first time the couple have offered glimpses into their personal lives on social media.

After announcing their engagement in 2020 and welcoming their first child in 2021, the pair tied the knot last year, and Emma shared some stunning photos on Instagram to celebrate.

In the first set of pictures, Emma, Tyson and Leo posed for the camera during pre-wedding celebrations, while another shows wedding attendees on a party bus. Given that Tyson has played for the Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche, wedding guests included some of the biggest names in the NHL — like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Mitch Marner.

The second set of pictures featured some seriously dreamy shots from the wedding itself, including Emma and Tyson kissing in a car that featured a cheeky sign that read "Just Barried."

In February of this year, Emma showed off her baby bump while on on a family vacation in a photo that served as her official pregnancy announcement.

Congratulations, Emma, Tyson and Leo!

