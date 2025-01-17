We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
It's time to get a disaster kit together. Here's what should be in it.
Preparedness experts break it down.
The past six months have seen Americans facing devastating consequences from natural disasters. In September, Hurricane Helene swept over western North Carolina, causing historic and disastrous flooding for residents. A month later, Hurricane Milton spawned widespread storm surges and tornadoes that killed at least 32 people in the U.S. Now, the Los Angeles area is facing one of its deadliest and most widespread fires in history.
It’s easy to read about these tragedies from a distance and think they won’t happen to you, but disaster preparedness experts say it’s important to remember that anyone can be impacted by natural disasters.
"Natural disasters happen in all 50 states and sometimes occur with little or no warning," Cheryl Nelson, a FEMA-certified natural disaster preparedness instructor and meteorologist, tells Yahoo Life. "Even if your area hasn’t historically been considered an area prone to certain disasters, as the climate continues to change, the disaster risk increases."
That’s why it's so important to be prepared in case you need to leave your home quickly due to a disaster. "The one thing we hear so frequently is, 'We thought we would have more time,'" Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, a nonprofit that assists military members and their pets, and rescues dogs from natural disasters, tells Yahoo. "Storms and fires move so quickly and change direction and severity without warning. When you are rushing and under pressure, it's so easy to forget important items. These split-second decisions can be the difference between survival or not."
Everyone should have a disaster kit ready and a prepared list of things to grab in case of emergency, Nelson says. The goal is to have something ready that you can "quickly grab" in case of an evacuation, she says.
The exact items for your kit vary by family, Misseri says. "But things people forget are reading glasses, non-expired medications, paperwork like insurance policies, IDs and important phone numbers," he adds. While some items may need to be grabbed last minute, you can prepare in advance by copying paperwork and writing down important numbers to store in your kit.
Once your kit is ready, keep it near an exit, like your garage, Nelson advises. "Sometimes you may not have time to grab valuables, but if your go-bag is by an exit, you can easily grab and go," she says. Nelson also suggests keeping a smaller kit in your vehicle.
Along with personal essentials, experts recommend adding these crucial items to your disaster kit:
An N95 mask
Nelson puts this at the top of her list. N95 masks can help filter out fine particles in wildfire smoke, protecting your lungs in the process. Have several masks in your kit to protect yourself and family members. This 10-pack is approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to filter out a range of potentially harmful particles. It also has an M-nose clip for a secure fit.
A cell phone power bank
Once you get to safety, you’re going to want to be able to communicate with loved ones. That can quickly drain your phone's battery, which is why Nelson suggests including a phone charger in your bag. Anker is a reliable brand and this is an ideal all-in-one option: It's got a built-in charging cable and foldable wall prongs, and it holds enough juice to nearly top off two average phones. Need even more power? Anker's newer Laptop Power Bank has retractable cables and enough power to charge any gadget up to and including a laptop, while the Solix C300 includes full-on AC jacks for most small appliances. Just be sure you pack compatible cables or adapters as needed — especially if you have an older iPhone without a USB-C port.
Comfortable shoes
"Sturdy shoes" are a must for Nelson. After all, you may need to navigate rugged or uneven terrain and will want to protect your feet in the process. These slip-on running shoes are inexpensive enough to buy and toss in a bag for the just-in-case, but are still reliable enough to support you if you find yourself in a time of need.
A reliable flashlight
You can't rely on electricity during a natural disaster, and if you find yourself needing to hit the road, you'll need to see well enough to make your way to safety. This rugged, water-resistant flashlight has a shatter-resistant lens and delivers an ultra-bright 1300 lumens of light in its high mode — an essential feature when you're faced with inclement weather like snow, fog and rain storms. We also like that this comes with batteries, making that one less thing to worry about. (For added insurance, you can snap up , too.)
A fireproof document container
It's crucial to take copies of important phone numbers and insurance policies with you, if possible. But natural disasters often come with heavy rain and even fire, making it hard to keep paper safe and protected. This document bag is waterproof and fireproof for up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can feel good about your valuable information staying secure. There's also a pouch for cash.
We recommend getting a few of these to stow hard-to-replace documents as well, like birth certificates, social security cards and a few precious family photos.
A portable first-aid kit
It can be difficult to seek medical attention immediately in the middle of a natural disaster, but having a first aid kit handy can help with more minor injuries that can happen in the chaos of an evacuation. This compact kit is petite enough to fit in a bag and contains the essentials, like disposable bandages, Tylenol, scissors, gauze and Neosporin.
A fire extinguisher
Sure, you’re probably not fitting a full-sized fire extinguisher in your actual emergency kit. But having this purse-size portable option is a smart essential to keep on hand. You never know when you'll need to create a path of safety through a fire during a home evacuation. This extinguisher comes as a single, but there are three- and five-packs options for stashing the extras around your house.
A sturdy leash
If you have pets, having a leash or carrier is important, along with their chip ID number and details, veterinarian records, and a good, clear photo in case you and your pet get separated, Misseri says.
A stressed dog is an unruly dog and you may be surprised at how easy it is for them to escape and get lost when they think they're evading danger. This rope leash is thick, sturdy, easy to hold and clips on easily. It also comes with poop bags.
A versatile hand-crank radio
Power may be tough to come by in an emergency, making a hand crank radio a good bet. This AM/FM receives emergency news broadcasts from NOAA, so you'll always be abreast of the most crucial advisories.
It's powered by hand, along with solar energy to give you options. It also serves as a portable power bank, in case you need to fire up your phone or other electronics on the go.
Lots of water
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends having a gallon per person per day of water. Given that municipal water supplies may be shut off, contaminated or inaccessible during a natural disaster, having clean water available is crucial. This 12-pack comes in sturdy aluminum bottles that can be easily reused if you happen to come across a clean water source in the future.
A way to make your own drinkable water
If you want to be extra cautious about having drinkable water available, consider the LifeStraw. This personal filter removes bacteria and parasites, as well as harmful pollutants like lead, mercury, microplastics and PFAFs. It can be used right in a stream or other body of water, or to filter contaminants from a home water supply if it has been compromised. It's one of the few water filters recommended by the National Science Foundation and it's small enough to stash in your emergency kit without hogging a ton of room.
Nonperishable food
The exact food you pick up depends on personal taste, but the Department of Homeland Security suggests putting a several-day supply of nonperishable food in your disaster kit. This 30-pack of granola bars includes four popular flavors. Each pair of bars is individually wrapped, allowing you to store them around the rest of your gear.
A whistle
A whistle can be used to signal for help to rescuers if you end up trapped, per the Department of Homeland Security. This two-pack comes with adjustable lanyards you can wear around your neck or wrist. They also have a sliphook on the back, so you can secure them in a pocket or the side of a bag.
A waterproof bag to store it all
Experts emphasize the urgency of assembling an emergency kit, advising the use of a waterproof bag — as recommended by the Department of Homeland Security — to shield your gear from rain and flooding. (You can also individually wrap items in airtight plastic bags, like gallon baggies.) This No. 1 bestselling dry bag comes in a range of sizes, from 5 liters to 40 liters, and can be worn in several ways, including as a backpack or cross-body bag.
Misseri advises keeping your bag in an easy-to-access area, so that you aren't digging in a closet to get it when emergency strikes: "Store your kit in a place you can quickly grab it and get it into whatever transportation may be available,"