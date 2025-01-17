It's time to get a disaster kit together. Here's what should be in it.

When emergencies strike, be sure you're as prepared as possible. Readiness experts have a list of must-haves for your go-bag.

The past six months have seen Americans facing devastating consequences from natural disasters. In September, Hurricane Helene swept over western North Carolina, causing historic and disastrous flooding for residents. A month later, Hurricane Milton spawned widespread storm surges and tornadoes that killed at least 32 people in the U.S. Now, the Los Angeles area is facing one of its deadliest and most widespread fires in history.

It’s easy to read about these tragedies from a distance and think they won’t happen to you, but disaster preparedness experts say it’s important to remember that anyone can be impacted by natural disasters.

"Natural disasters happen in all 50 states and sometimes occur with little or no warning," Cheryl Nelson, a FEMA-certified natural disaster preparedness instructor and meteorologist, tells Yahoo Life. "Even if your area hasn’t historically been considered an area prone to certain disasters, as the climate continues to change, the disaster risk increases."

That’s why it's so important to be prepared in case you need to leave your home quickly due to a disaster. "The one thing we hear so frequently is, 'We thought we would have more time,'" Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, a nonprofit that assists military members and their pets, and rescues dogs from natural disasters, tells Yahoo. "Storms and fires move so quickly and change direction and severity without warning. When you are rushing and under pressure, it's so easy to forget important items. These split-second decisions can be the difference between survival or not."

Everyone should have a disaster kit ready and a prepared list of things to grab in case of emergency, Nelson says. The goal is to have something ready that you can "quickly grab" in case of an evacuation, she says.

The exact items for your kit vary by family, Misseri says. "But things people forget are reading glasses, non-expired medications, paperwork like insurance policies, IDs and important phone numbers," he adds. While some items may need to be grabbed last minute, you can prepare in advance by copying paperwork and writing down important numbers to store in your kit.

Once your kit is ready, keep it near an exit, like your garage, Nelson advises. "Sometimes you may not have time to grab valuables, but if your go-bag is by an exit, you can easily grab and go," she says. Nelson also suggests keeping a smaller kit in your vehicle.

Along with personal essentials, experts recommend adding these crucial items to your disaster kit:

An N95 mask

A cell phone power bank

Anker Anker Nano 3-in-1 Portable iPhone Charger Once you get to safety, you’re going to want to be able to communicate with loved ones. That can quickly drain your phone's battery, which is why Nelson suggests including a phone charger in your bag. Anker is a reliable brand and this is an ideal all-in-one option: It's got a built-in charging cable and foldable wall prongs, and it holds enough juice to nearly top off two average phones. Need even more power? Anker's newer Laptop Power Bank has retractable cables and enough power to charge any gadget up to and including a laptop, while the Solix C300 includes full-on AC jacks for most small appliances. Just be sure you pack compatible cables or adapters as needed — especially if you have an older iPhone without a USB-C port. $45 at Amazon

Comfortable shoes

Feethit Feethit Womens Slip-on Running Shoes "Sturdy shoes" are a must for Nelson. After all, you may need to navigate rugged or uneven terrain and will want to protect your feet in the process. These slip-on running shoes are inexpensive enough to buy and toss in a bag for the just-in-case, but are still reliable enough to support you if you find yourself in a time of need. $38 at Amazon

A reliable flashlight

Energizer Energizer LED flashlight Vision Pro You can't rely on electricity during a natural disaster, and if you find yourself needing to hit the road, you'll need to see well enough to make your way to safety. This rugged, water-resistant flashlight has a shatter-resistant lens and delivers an ultra-bright 1300 lumens of light in its high mode — an essential feature when you're faced with inclement weather like snow, fog and rain storms. We also like that this comes with batteries, making that one less thing to worry about. (For added insurance, you can snap up rechargeable AA batteries , too.) $19 at Amazon

A fireproof document container

andyer Andyer fireproof document bag It's crucial to take copies of important phone numbers and insurance policies with you, if possible. But natural disasters often come with heavy rain and even fire, making it hard to keep paper safe and protected. This document bag is waterproof and fireproof for up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can feel good about your valuable information staying secure. There's also a pouch for cash. We recommend getting a few of these to stow hard-to-replace documents as well, like birth certificates, social security cards and a few precious family photos. $18 at Amazon

A portable first-aid kit

Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson all-purpose first aid kit It can be difficult to seek medical attention immediately in the middle of a natural disaster, but having a first aid kit handy can help with more minor injuries that can happen in the chaos of an evacuation. This compact kit is petite enough to fit in a bag and contains the essentials, like disposable bandages, Tylenol, scissors, gauze and Neosporin. $17 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $18 at Walmart$21 at Staples

A fire extinguisher

Amazon StaySafe all-in-1 portable fire extinguisher Sure, you’re probably not fitting a full-sized fire extinguisher in your actual emergency kit. But having this purse-size portable option is a smart essential to keep on hand. You never know when you'll need to create a path of safety through a fire during a home evacuation. This extinguisher comes as a single, but there are three- and five-packs options for stashing the extras around your house. $26 at Amazon

A sturdy leash

Taglory Taglory Rope Dog Leash If you have pets, having a leash or carrier is important, along with their chip ID number and details, veterinarian records, and a good, clear photo in case you and your pet get separated, Misseri says. A stressed dog is an unruly dog and you may be surprised at how easy it is for them to escape and get lost when they think they're evading danger. This rope leash is thick, sturdy, easy to hold and clips on easily. It also comes with poop bags. $9 at Amazon

A versatile hand-crank radio

FosPower FosPower Emergency Weather Radio Power may be tough to come by in an emergency, making a hand crank radio a good bet. This AM/FM receives emergency news broadcasts from NOAA, so you'll always be abreast of the most crucial advisories. It's powered by hand, along with solar energy to give you options. It also serves as a portable power bank, in case you need to fire up your phone or other electronics on the go. $35 at Amazon

Lots of water

JUST Water Just Water spring water, 12 pack The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends having a gallon per person per day of water. Given that municipal water supplies may be shut off, contaminated or inaccessible during a natural disaster, having clean water available is crucial. This 12-pack comes in sturdy aluminum bottles that can be easily reused if you happen to come across a clean water source in the future. $35 at Amazon

A way to make your own drinkable water

LifeStraw LifeStraw Personal Water Filter If you want to be extra cautious about having drinkable water available, consider the LifeStraw. This personal filter removes bacteria and parasites, as well as harmful pollutants like lead, mercury, microplastics and PFAFs. It can be used right in a stream or other body of water, or to filter contaminants from a home water supply if it has been compromised. It's one of the few water filters recommended by the National Science Foundation and it's small enough to stash in your emergency kit without hogging a ton of room. $20 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Ace Hardware$20 at Target

Nonperishable food

A whistle

LuxoGear LuxoGear emergency whistles A whistle can be used to signal for help to rescuers if you end up trapped, per the Department of Homeland Security. This two-pack comes with adjustable lanyards you can wear around your neck or wrist. They also have a sliphook on the back, so you can secure them in a pocket or the side of a bag. $8 at Amazon

