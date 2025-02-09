'I've spent over £3,000 on Jellycats'

Amanda with her collection of Jellycats [Amanda Hope]

Amanda Hope dreads to think how much she has spent on her collection of Jellycat soft toys but reckons it's more than £3,000.

"They are just so cute and cuddly," the 36-year-old software specialist from Surrey says. "There is something so irresistible about their happy little faces!"

Amanda is one of a rising number of adults buying toys for themselves.

And it's not just Jellycats, it's also the likes of Lego plastic bricks and Sonny Angels dolls filling up TikTok feeds as people post videos of their latest purchases.

One in five toys and games is now bought by over-18s for themselves, according to toy industry research group Circana.

The research found buying collectibles had positive mental health benefits that helped adults cope with turmoil.

From eggs with faces to smiley coffee cups, the Jellycat craze has made a big impact on the toy industry and a TikTok trend for unboxing Sonny Angels has put the tiny dolls in high demand.

These toys don't necessarily come cheap though. Jellycats range in price from £11 to over £700, while Lego gift sets for adults can cost as much as £730.

So why are so many adults spending their disposable income on toys?

A Sonny Angel is a mini plastic cherub that wears a variety of hats and outfits [Getty Images]

"The popularity of Sonny Angel and Jellycat illustrates the growing kidult trend," says Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, who has covered the retail sector for many years.

"Although globally toy sales saw a small 0.6% decline overall in 2024, collectible toys saw record sales."

Sonny Angels are sold in blind boxes so customers never know what they will get and therefore may buy more.

Ms Streeter thinks "a desire to be part of a fandom universe" is fuelling sales and the need for nostalgia "amid the stresses of adulthood".

Lego therapy

Elle collects Lego as well as Jellycats [Elle Lynn]

Elle Lynn, 23, estimates she's spent £2,300 on her Jellycat collection and around £500 collecting Lego.

She thinks the building aspect of Lego can help adults switch off from their hectic lives.

"I find it quite therapeutic to build. It helps me switch off from a busy high-stress day," says Elle, who works as a project co-ordinator.

"And it's fun to have some of your favourite characters."

Elle says she would probably have more Lego if it weren't for the cost.

"For some of the larger Lego sets they do tend to come at a larger price so they aren't as easily attainable," she says.

Amanda started buying Jellycats in 2021 [Amanda Hope]

As well as just selling the toys, Jellycats has started putting on pop-up "experiences". Currently at London's Selfridges you can buy exclusive fish and chips soft toys, sold to you by an assistant pretending to fry and put salt and vinegar on your selected teddies.

Amanda visited the pop-up twice, once for herself and once to get a present for a friend.

Videos of such experiences have millions of views online, with fans essentially advertising to each other - the same applies to the Sonny Angel unboxing trend.

Melissa Symonds, executive director of toys at analysts Circana, thinks social media is playing a big role in toy advertising and sales.

"Millions of people are watching social media," she says.

"They're rediscovering old favourites and even brands that are becoming involved in the current trends are starting to drive footfall through awareness on social media."

'I buy a few every month'

Jessica says having a Jellycat on the way gives her something to look forward to [Jessica]

Twenty-two-year-old Jessica buys Jellycats frequently and has built up a collection worth over £1,000, which she posts about on TikTok.

"On payday I treat myself to one or two, and a few more through the month," says the sales assistant from Ipswich.

"When I've had a bad day and I know a Jellycat is on its way, I look forward to seeing it in real life and adding it to my overflowing shelf."

She likens the soft toys to Ty Beanie Babies, one of the biggest toy trends of the 1990s.

"I feel like the fun of collecting and displaying the two are similar."

Ty now has a new range called Beanie Bouncers [BBC]

Both Jellycats and Sonny Angels often sell out quickly with retailers.

"This in turn pushes up the prices which can be charged in private resales," says Susannah Streeter.

This is something Jessica experienced when she wanted to buy the peach Jellycat that went viral last year but couldn't find it in stock anywhere.

She ended up paying double the price for it on Vinted, and thinks you shouldn't be allowed to resell toys online for sky-high prices.

This fuzzy peach went viral last summer and is currently sold out on the Jellycat website with scammers now selling fakes online [BBC]

According to Melissa Symonds from Circana, the kidult trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

While she thinks that Jellycat stands out for managing "to hit that sweet spot of getting collectibles across all ages but also appealing to adults and at a fairly premium pricing", she says there are other brands snapping at its heels.

She points to Ty, Aurora and Posh Paws as the ones to watch for upcoming plush toys.