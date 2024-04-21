Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Transforms Your Favorite Appetizer Into A Sandwich

Jalapeño poppers are one of the greatest appetizers ever invented. These spicy jalapeño peppers stuffed with creamy seasoned cheese, dipped in batter or dredged in panko breadcrumbs, and fried offer a texture and taste experience for your taste bud sensors like none other. But these favorite snackers don't have to be reserved for tiding you over until your next meal. In fact, they can become an integral part of your next meal if it happens to be a grilled cheese sandwich.

Whether you are making homemade poppers or the frozen variety, you will need to cook them before chopping them up to whatever size pieces you desire; however, bite-sized chunks work perfectly. Larger than this and your sandwich may fall apart when you bite into it. When you assemble your grilled cheese, place the cheese on one slice of bread of your choice.

A nice Gruyère, Monterey Jack, or cheddar works well on top of hearty white or sourdough bread. Then, place a layer of your jalapeño poppers on top of the cheese, along with some crispy bacon. Top it off with your second slice of bread, and fry it up in a skillet. When you sink your teeth into the finished product, the taste will be next level.

Read more: 25 Most Popular Snacks In America Ranked Worst To Best

Tame The Peppers' Heat As Needed

Homemade jalapeño poppers on a wooden board - Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Of course, when you add extras to a grilled cheese, it does take the cheese a little longer to melt, so don't be impatient and resist the temptation to turn your heat to high. It will probably take anywhere from three to four minutes per side depending on just how hefty the add-ins are. You are going to want to grill your sandwich over low to medium heat so it doesn't burn and the cheese reaches that gooey point that is irresistible.

If you are making this spicy grilled cheese for the kiddos and want a jalapeño that has less heat, look for younger peppers that are green and smooth in appearance. These will have a milder spice. Additionally, make certain you remove all the seeds and veins before you make your poppers. If you like your jalapeño poppers truly hot, look for the older red ones with many lined markings. They will definitely pack a punch.

Lastly, to ensure that your poppers are nice and crunchy and give your grilled cheese that perfect crispy and creamy texture, pay attention to the amount of time they are in the oven or frying. You want them to be golden brown before you add them to your sandwich.

Read the original article on Tasting Table