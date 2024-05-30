Jameela Jamil reveals ravages of eating disorder
The Good Place actor recalled her struggle with an eating disorder on the latest episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, admitting she "f**ked up my kidney, my liver, my digestive system, my heart". The actor, who was twice nominated for a People's Choice Award for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, shared that while she'd like to blame outside pressures for her self-esteem issues, "ultimately this one's on me". "I took so many laxatives, I'm amazed I even still have an a**hole, to be perfectly honest," the British actor, writer and TV presenter continued.